RRB Group D Exam CEN RRC 01/2019 Amendment Notification 2022 Released: Railway Recruitment Board Changes Selection Process

RRB Group D Exam CEN RRC 01/2019 Amendment Notification 2022 Released: Railway Recruitment Board has released an official notification related to the changes made in the selection process and EWS Reservation under RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 Recruitment. Railway Board notified earlier that of RRB Group D Exam will be held tentatively from July 2022 onwards in multiple phases. RRB will be conducting the online Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) this year for 103769 Vacancies under Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. More than 1.15 crores candidates applied for the RRB Group D Level-1 2022 Recruitment.

With reference to the Detailed Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) No. RRC-01/2019 published on 23.02.2019 and opening of online registration of applicants through the websites of RRBs on 12.03.2019 and Corrigendum & Amendments No.-1 (published on 15.03.2019), Corrigendum & Amendments No.-2 (published on 27.03.2019) and Corrigendum & Amendments No.3 (published on 24.01.2022) through the websites of RRBs, following changes are made through this CORRIGENDUM AND AMENDMENT No. –4.

RRB Group D Corrigendum & Amendments Notification 2022

CORRIGENDUM & AMENDMENTS NO. - 3 (published on 24.01.2022) IS CANCELLED and therefore, all amendments mentioned therein stands withdrawn. There will be only Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) exam for CEN RRC-01/2019.

Following changes are made to the Detailed Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) No. - RRC-01/2019:

S. No. Item No. As given in the CEN RRC 01/2019 To be read as 1 Para 8.4 of detailed CEN- (Page 11) “EWS (Economically Weaker Section) Reservation Candidates who are not covered ………………the year of application. For this CEN No.RRC01/2019 the financial year will be 2018-2019 as the closing date of registration is 12.04.2019. Candidates who are not covered ………………the year of application. For this CEN No.RRC-01/2019 the financial year will be 2018-2019 as the closing date of registration is 12.04.2019. Any such Certificate issued even after date of notification will also be considered as Valid on the date of Document Verification. 2 Para 15.1 of detailed CEN (Page 20) “Calculation of Normalized marks for multi-session papers” of detailed CEN In CBT, the examination may have to be conducted in multiple sessions. For these multisession papers, a suitable normalization is applied to take into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different sessions. The formula for calculating the normalized marks for the multi-session papers is detailed below…………Though Railway Administration reserves the right to modify the formula/adopt different formula based on technical considerations. In CBT, the examination may have to be conducted in multiple sessions (shifts). For these multisession papers, the percentile score based normalization method will be used. In case of two or more candidates securing same percentile score, the existing criteria prescribed in Para 14.3 (Document Verification and Empanelling of Candidates) of detailed CEN RRC-01/2019 for deciding merit position as in case of same marks to be used. Though Railway Administration reserves the right to modify the formula/adopt different formula based on technical considerations. 3 Para 14.3 of detailed CEN (Page 20) “Document Verification and Empanelling of Candidates” As per Corrigendum & Amendment No.2 Dated 27.03.2019: The first sentence of the Para 14.3 is as follows. Based on the performance of candidates in CBT subject to their qualifying in PET, candidates 1.05 times (i.e. number of extra candidates to be called for Document Verification shall be 5% beyond the number of notified vacancies) the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options. The first sentence of the Para 14.3 of Corrigendum & Amendment No.2 is now modified as follows. Based on the performance of candidates in CBT subject to their qualifying in PET, the number of candidates to be called for Document Verification (DV) shall henceforth be equal to the number of notified vacancies (i.e. in the ratio of 1:1). The second sentence of the Para 14.3 as per detailed CEN RRC-01/2019: These additional candidates will, however, be considered for empanelment only if there is a shortfall in empanelment from the merit list or/and as replacement against the shortfall on account of not joining of recommended candidates in the working post or/and any other special requirements. The second sentence of the Para 14.3 is now modified as follows. In case of shortfall in empanelment of candidates or other exigencies, RRB/RRC reserves the right to utilize the candidates down the merit list if required, as per the merit and option of the candidates. This however will not confer any vested right on such candidates to be considered for appointment. The third sentence of the Para 14.3 as per detailed CEN RRC-01/2019: In case of two or more candidates securing same marks, their merit position shall be determined by age criteria i.e., older person shall be placed at higher merit and in case age being same, then alphabetical order (A to Z) of the name shall be taken into account to break the tie. The third sentence of the Para 14.3 is now modified as follows. In case of two or more candidates securing same normalized percentile score , their merit position shall be determined by age criteria i.e., older person shall be placed at higher merit and in case age being same, then alphabetical order (A to Z) of the name shall be taken into account to break the tie. 4 Para 1.11 of detailed CEN (Page 5) – “Preference for Post(s) and/or Railway(s)/Unit(s): The last sentence of the Para 1.11 as per detailed CEN RRC-01/2019: In case of shortfall in empanelment of candidates or other exigencies, RRB/RRC reserves the right to utilize the extra list of candidates (standby list), if required, as per the merit and option of the candidates. This however will not confer any vested right on such candidates to be considered for appointment. The last sentence of the Para 1.11 is now modified as follows. In case of shortfall in empanelment of candidates or other exigencies, RRB/RRC reserves the right to utilize the candidates down the merit list if required, as per the merit and option of the candidates. This however will not confer any vested right on such candidates to be considered for appointment. 5 Sub Para 2.1 of Para 2.0 (VACANCIES) (Page 6) Sub Para 2.1 as per detailed CEN RRC-01/2019: The Post Parameters (Qualification, Medical Standard and Suitability of the post for PwBD etc.) of various posts are included in this CEN at Annexure A. Sub Para 2.1 is now modified as follows. The Post Parameters (Qualification, Medical Standard and Suitability of the post for PwBD etc.) of various posts are included in this CEN at Annexure “A1”. This will supersede the previous Annexure “A” of CEN RRC-01/2019. Post Parameters for various posts have been kept as per Medical Standards as prescribed in Indian Railway Medical Manual (IRMM).

Note: The designation of “Assistant Pointsman” appearing at any other places in the Detailed CEN RRC01/2019 to be read as “Pointsman”. Annexure-“A” appearing at any other places in the Detailed CEN RRC-01/2019 to be read as Annexure-“A1”. All other terms and conditions of the CEN No. RRC-01/2019 will remain unchanged.

RRB Group D 2022 Exam - Railway Committee Decided to Conduct Single Stage CBT

Railway Committee has addresses this concern and has made the following decision regarding RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 Exam:

S. No. Railway Committee Decision for RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 Exam 1. CEN RRC-01/2019 (Level-1) will be a single stage exam. There will be no second stage CBT. 2. RRC wise CBT will be held for Level-1. Also maximum available capacity is recommended to be used, to significantly reduce the number of shifts involved for each RRC and to speed up the examination process. 3. Percentile based normalization, which is simple and easy to understand, will be used wherever the number of shifts involved are more than one. 4. Medical standards as prescribed in Indian Railway Medical Manual (IRMM) will be used for different posts of Level-1. 5. Any available Income and Asset Certificate for candidates, who have applied under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), will be considered as Valid. 6. It has been decided to follow revised methodology with special conditions for conduct of CBT for Level-1 due to elimination of 2nd stage CBT etc 7. This will involve mobilising of additional infrastructure and logistics to conduct CBT for Level-1 with significant increase in per shift requirement. Efforts will be made to have the exam conducting agency (ECA) on board to conduct the CBT for Level-1 as early as possible. 8. Hence, CBT for Level-1 is planned to be held tentatively from July 2022 onwards.

RRB GROUP D 2022 EXAM PATTERN

The entire recruitment process shall involve Computer Based Test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination. The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:

RRC Level 1 Posts Computer Based Test (CBT) 2022 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Science 25 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks Note: - The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type. - Each question will be of one mark each. - The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. - There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer. - The section wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers. - Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

