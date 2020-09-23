RRB NTPC 2020 Exam New Update: ECA appointment in Nov 2020, CBT in Dec 2020 for Candidates with Accepted Application Status (Link Active till Sep 30 2020)

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam New Update: As per the official notification released, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) are going to appoint the Exam Conducting Agency by November 2020. Last year, more than 1.26 crore candidates applied for RRB NTPC Exams and ECA primary task would be to conduct online or Computer-Based Tests (CBT) across different exam centres in a smooth and transparent manner.

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

ECA will be handling most of the work related to the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam including meticulous planning, large scale mobilization of resources and efficient capturing, handling and processing of data of various Computer-Based Tests (CBTs). Let’s look at some recent advancement that took place for RRB NTPC, RRB Group D & RRB MI 2020 Exams

Latest Story: RRB NTPC 2020 Application Status Direct Link Active Now| Check Eligibility Criteria on which your RRB NTPC Exam Application has been Accepted or Rejected

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Dates

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Important Dates RRB NTPC 2019 Notification Release Date 28th February 2019 Opening & Closing of Online Registration of Applications 1st March to 31st March 2019 Closing of online submission of application complete in all respects 12th April 2019 Application Status Link will be active 21st to 30th September 2020 ECA Appointment November 2020 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) 15th December 2020 Onwards Admit Card Release Date To be notified later

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Eligibility Criteria

RRB NTPC Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) Appointment by November 2020

The details of the Tender & Bids for Recruiting Exam Conducting Agency by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) have been given below:

RRB ECA Appointment & Tender Cost & New Dates ECA Appointment Details Name of Work Engaging Exam conducting Agency to conduct multiple stages of Computer Based Test and all other related services like processing of Results and panel etc for Railway Recruitment Boards in connection with the Recruitment of various posts on Indian Railways in level-1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix notified through Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) RRC 01/2019 Approximate cost of the work Rs. 353.98 crores (Exclusive of GST) Non-refundable Cost of Tender form Rs. 20,000/- Earnest Money Deposit Rs.50,00,000/- Completion period of the work Two years Date of issue of tender 18th September 2020 Last date of Submission of written queries for clarification 28th September 2020 Date, time of Pre-bid conference 8th October 2020 @ 15.00 Hrs Release of responses and clarifications on pre-bid queries 23rd October 2020 Last date and time for receipt of offers/bids through E-Tender Online 14.00hrs on 2nd November 2020 Time and date of opening of Technical bids received in response to the Tender 15.00hrs on 2nd November 2020 Time and Date of opening of Financial bids received in response to the Tender (Eligibility and evaluation criteria-QCBS method as detailed in Tender Document) Will be informed to bidders who secure technical score of 75% and above

Check RRB Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) Roles & Responsibilities

At Pan India level, there are 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) that undertake recruitment of various categories in Group 'C' posts on Indian Railways. These RRBs are under the control of the Railway Recruitment Control Board (RRCB), which was set up in the Ministry of Railways to coordinate and streamline the working of RRBs.

Get Latest RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

During RRB NTPC 2020 Exam, ECA will be responsible for the implementation of below activities:

S.No Activities Assigned to Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) during RRB NTPC Exams 1 Providing End-to-End Technical Support, operational, logistic and manpower related for various activities 2 Providing End-to-End Operational Support 3 Providing End-to-End logistic Support 4 Providing Manpower for various activities

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

After RRB NTPC 2020 Exam, ECA will be responsible for the implementation of below activities:

S.No Activities Assigned to Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) after RRB NTPC 2020 Exams 1 Processing the objections received from candidates with regard to questions /answer keys 2 Timely submission of examination results to RRBs as per the approved merit list preparation Protocol 3 Support RRBs during Document Verification as regards biometric validation, candidate documents, etc. 4 For the entire exam process, supplying the requisite information to RRB for replying to RTI queries, Court cases, etc. related to questions/answer keys and other activities performed by them on behalf of RRBs.

Previously, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) used to conduct each and every recruitment activity in online mode including the application process, the conduct of examinations, evaluation of candidates, verification of documents and formation of a panel of eligible candidates. Now, RRB will be outsourcing all the above activities to an Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for smooth conducts of Railways Exams in the future.