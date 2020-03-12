TANCET 2020 Exam Result

The result of TANCET 2020 has been released by the Anna University on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the TANCET 2020 MBA exam conducted on 29th February 2020 can download their results from the official website. Read below to find out all the relevant details about TANCET 2020 results.

The TANCET 2020 result mark sheets can be downloaded from the official website of Anna University 10 days after the declaration of results, i.e. 23rd March 2020 onwards. It is mandatory to produce the mark sheet at the time of admission process. If the mark sheet is lost due to some reason, a duplicate mark sheet will be issued on payment of Rs.100/- in the form of Demand Draft along-with an application letter to The Secretary, TANCET, Anna University, Chennai – 600 025.

Evaluation Methodology

The answer sheets shaded in pencil will not be considered for evaluation. As the shaded information is scanned and the details are digitally transferred to computer for further evaluation, make sure to fill every detail with precision. Even a single dot or pen mark will be captured by the scanner, which may result in wrong evaluation of the exam paper. Candidates must ensure to properly shade the open box so that the number printed inside the box completely disappears. Improper or light shading will not be captured by the scanner, which will result in cancellation of your exam paper.

MBA Colleges Accepting TANCET

The list of colleges accepting TANCET score is as follows:

Faculty of Management Studies, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies - MRIIRS

HBS Tiruchirappalli: Hallmark Business School

IIBS Bangalore: International Institute of Business Studies

Indus Business Academy - IBA Bangalore

ISB&M Bangalore: International School of Business & Media

ITM Navi Mumbai: ITM Group of Institutions

KCT Business School - KCTBS Coimbatore

PSGIM Coimbatore: PSG Institute of Management

SRM University Chennai: SRM School of Management

SSN SOM Chennai: SSN School of Management

TANCET 2020 Exam Analysis

The purpose of TANCET exam is to analyze candidate’s qualitative, quantitative, reasoning and verbal ability skills. The TANCET Exam paper consists of 100 questions from the sections of Reading Comprehension, Data Analysis, Quantitative Aptitude, General English and Data Sufficiency. Every question carries 1 mark, and the time duration of the exam is 2 hours.

TANCET Exam: Section-wise analysis

Logical Reasoning: Questions from Coding Decoding, Blood Relation Analogy, Direction Sitting Arrangement, Water and Mirror Images and Punch Lines are generally asked in the exam.

Verbal Ability: Questions from the topics of Proverbs, One Word Substitutions, Reading Comprehension and Basic Grammar are asked in the exam.

Quantitative Aptitude: Questions from the topics of Geometry, Algebra, Trigonometry, Arithmetic, Statistics and Probability are asked in the exam.

Data Interpretation: Questions from Line Graph, Bar Graph, Pie Chart, Histogram and Percentage are asked from this section.

To stay updated with latest MBA news, please visit: www.Jagranjosh.com/mba

Also Read: About TANCET Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About TANCET Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About TANCET Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About TANCET Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About TANCET Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About TANCET Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About TANCET List of Participating Institutes – Click Here