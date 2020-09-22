Study at Home
Search

TANCET 2020 - Previous Year Question Paper

Candidates appearing for TANCET 2020 can download the previous year question papers of TANCET here.

Sep 22, 2020 16:17 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
TANCET 2020 - Previous Year Question Paper
TANCET 2020 - Previous Year Question Paper

TANCET Previous Year Question Paper: Candidates appearing for the Anna University Entrance Test popularly known as TANCET exam for MBA must familiarize themselves by solving TANCET previous year question papers. TANCET MBA 2020 will be conducted by the deemed university for screening of candidates for admission to MBA programme. The previous year question papers of TANCET 2020 will prove very useful to the candidates attempting the exam. The TANCET MBA previous year question papers will allow the candidate’s to adjudge various aspects in the entrance test such as question paper pattern, difficulty level of the question paper along with estimating their level of preparation for the exam. Candidates can find the previous year question papers of TANCET 2020 here including details on exam pattern, marks distribution, etc.

TANCET 2020 - Exam Pattern

Candidates appearing for TANCET MBA 2020 can find the details of TANCET 2020 exam pattern here. The exam pattern of TANCET 2020 will allow the candidates know about details of exam such as duration, pattern of marking which will assist them in their preparation. The detailed exam pattern of Army Law Entrance Test 2020 is provided below.

TANCET 2020 Exam Pattern

Take a look at the TANCET exam highlights as mentioned below:-

Particulars        

TANCET Exam Details        

Mode of exam

Offline

Total marks        

100

Total no. of questions        

100

Type of questions

MCQs        

TANCET 2020 Exam Duration

2 hours

Marking scheme        

1 mark for each correct answer, -1/3  negative marking for incorrect answers

 

TANCET 2020 Question Paper Pattern

The TANCET previous year question papers will help the candidates in gaining insight to the question paper pattern. The TANCET previous year question paper will help the candidates to know about the question paper pattern and solve the same in a time bound manner. The TANCET entrance exam question paper pattern will thus, help in enhancing the time management skills of the candidates. Details about the TANCET 2020 question paper for the MBA entrance along with section-wise marks distribution is provided below.

TANCET 2020 - Question Paper Pattern and Marks Distribution

Sections

No. of questions

Marks

General English

20

20

Business Situation Analysis

20

20

Data Sufficiency and Reasoning

20

20

Reading Comprehension

20

20

Quantitative Aptitude

20

20

 Total

100

100

TANCET 2020 Previous Year Question Papers

The Anna conducts TANCET MBA entrance exam for screening of candidates into the Master of Business Administration (MBA) course offered by the university. Candidates appearing for TANCET 2020 must understand that in order to qualify in the Anna University Common entrance test they are required to dedicate their time and effort in their preparation owing to the fact that there is a limited number of seats on offer and the competition is strong. The previous year question papers of TANCET provided below can also help the candidates obtain a qualitative review of their preparation so far. Candidates can solve the TANCET previous year question papers to have a better assessment on the range of topics they can expect questions from in the examination. Solving the previous year question papers of TANCET 2020 will also allow the aspirants to become aware questions/topics they were unable to attempt and will thus, assist in their preparation for the exam. Candidates will be able to assess and focus on the topics where they need to devote more time and prepare for TANCET 2020 for MBA accordingly.

TANCET Previous Year Question paper

Direct Link

Related Categories

Talk to Us!

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

Education Expo

Want Career Guidance after Class 10th? Join Now!

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material