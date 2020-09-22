TANCET 2020 - Previous Year Question Paper

TANCET Previous Year Question Paper: Candidates appearing for the Anna University Entrance Test popularly known as TANCET exam for MBA must familiarize themselves by solving TANCET previous year question papers. TANCET MBA 2020 will be conducted by the deemed university for screening of candidates for admission to MBA programme. The previous year question papers of TANCET 2020 will prove very useful to the candidates attempting the exam. The TANCET MBA previous year question papers will allow the candidate’s to adjudge various aspects in the entrance test such as question paper pattern, difficulty level of the question paper along with estimating their level of preparation for the exam. Candidates can find the previous year question papers of TANCET 2020 here including details on exam pattern, marks distribution, etc.

TANCET 2020 - Exam Pattern

Candidates appearing for TANCET MBA 2020 can find the details of TANCET 2020 exam pattern here. The exam pattern of TANCET 2020 will allow the candidates know about details of exam such as duration, pattern of marking which will assist them in their preparation. The detailed exam pattern of Army Law Entrance Test 2020 is provided below.

Take a look at the TANCET exam highlights as mentioned below:-

Particulars TANCET Exam Details Mode of exam Offline Total marks 100 Total no. of questions 100 Type of questions MCQs TANCET 2020 Exam Duration 2 hours Marking scheme 1 mark for each correct answer, -1/3 negative marking for incorrect answers

TANCET 2020 Question Paper Pattern

The TANCET previous year question papers will help the candidates in gaining insight to the question paper pattern. The TANCET previous year question paper will help the candidates to know about the question paper pattern and solve the same in a time bound manner. The TANCET entrance exam question paper pattern will thus, help in enhancing the time management skills of the candidates. Details about the TANCET 2020 question paper for the MBA entrance along with section-wise marks distribution is provided below.

TANCET 2020 - Question Paper Pattern and Marks Distribution

Sections No. of questions Marks General English 20 20 Business Situation Analysis 20 20 Data Sufficiency and Reasoning 20 20 Reading Comprehension 20 20 Quantitative Aptitude 20 20 Total 100 100

TANCET 2020 Previous Year Question Papers

The Anna conducts TANCET MBA entrance exam for screening of candidates into the Master of Business Administration (MBA) course offered by the university. Candidates appearing for TANCET 2020 must understand that in order to qualify in the Anna University Common entrance test they are required to dedicate their time and effort in their preparation owing to the fact that there is a limited number of seats on offer and the competition is strong. The previous year question papers of TANCET provided below can also help the candidates obtain a qualitative review of their preparation so far. Candidates can solve the TANCET previous year question papers to have a better assessment on the range of topics they can expect questions from in the examination. Solving the previous year question papers of TANCET 2020 will also allow the aspirants to become aware questions/topics they were unable to attempt and will thus, assist in their preparation for the exam. Candidates will be able to assess and focus on the topics where they need to devote more time and prepare for TANCET 2020 for MBA accordingly.