TISSNET 2019 Admit Card to be out on 18th Dec - Find out steps to download hallticket here

TISSNET 2019 exam admit card is expected to release on December 18th by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) i.e. the official exam conducting body. The TISSNET 2019 admit card is a mandatory document for the candidates preparing to appear in the TISSNET and TISSMAT exam which is scheduled to take place on 4th January 2020.

After the exam registration, an important event before the exam date is the availability of the admit card for appearing in the exam. Several candidates face challenges in downloading the TISSNET admit card at the last moment. To help them out, a detailed list of all the things is available in this article that will help you to know about the TISSNET 2019 Admit card. On the day of the TISSNET admit card release, you will also find a direct download link on this page. Candidates who have successfully registered for the TISSNET 2019 can click on that link to download the admit card directly.

TISSNET 2019 Admit Card Release Date

TISSNET 2019 is a popular MBA entrance test which is conducted by TISS for admission to various campuses located in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad and Guwahati. Aspirants appearing for the TISSNET exam can download the TISSNET admit card online from the official website on the date from which the admit card is made available on the website. For the TISSNER 2019 exam, the admit card will tentatively release on December 18. Candidates should note that no hard copy of the admit card will be sent to any candidate. Thus, all the candidates are advised to take the print of the admit card to show at the exam center at the time of the entry.

Download TISSNET Admit Card 2019

(Direct Link) - To be activated soon

TISSNET Admit Card – Details to be checked

TISSNET Admit Card is a crucial document for entry to the examination hall. Without a proper TISSNET Admit Card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. If the information provided on the TISSNET hall ticket doesn’t match the supporting ID proof you are carrying, you not be allowed to take the MBA Entrance test. Therefore, it is very important for the candidates to check and verify all the details provided on the TISSNET 2019 admit card. The TISSNET 2019 Admit Card will contain the following details:

Candidate’s Name

Candidate’s Application Number

Candidate’s Roll Number

Candidate’s Date of Birth

Test City and Test Centre Address

Photograph of the Candidate

If any of the information mentioned in the list is missing from the TISSNET admit card, candidates must contact the TISS helpdesk to get the admit card rectified immediately.

TISSNET 2019 Admit Card - Key Highlights

Here are the key highlights of the TISSNET exam for the aspirants:

Key Highlights Detail Issued By Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Issued On December 18th 2019 To be available on admissions.tiss.edu Details required for Download TISSNET Application Number, Date of Birth or Password Details available on IRMA Admit Card Name, Application Number, Test Schedule, Test Centre, Category Documents to be carried to Exam Hall TISSNET 2019 Admit Card with Photo, Photo ID Helpline Number 022 - 2552 5252 (Monday to Saturday - Timing 8:00 am to 8:00 pm) Helpline Email ID pgadmission@tiss.edu

About TISSMAT 2019

It should be noted that the TISSMAT exam will be conducted immediately after the TISSNET exam and the candidates seeking admission to MA (HRM&LR) or MA (ODCL) course will have to appear for both the entrances on the same day.

TISSNET Exam is considered as one of the best exams for the MA aspirants who aspire to build a successful career in the domain of human resource management. The exam attracts lots of candidates every year because getting a degree in MA (HRM&LR) or MA (ODCL) is equivalent to pursuing MBA in (HRM).

