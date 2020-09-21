UGC NET 2020 Exam on 24th September: Check UGC NET Subjects, NTA Admit Card Link, Syllabus (Download PDF), Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests with Answer Keys

UGC NET 2020 Exam on 24th September: NTA has scheduled UGC NET June 2020 Exam from 24th September 2020 to 5th November 2020 for 81 subjects. On 24th September, NTA will conduct online exam for 29 UGC Net Subjects. In this article, we are going to share exam schedule, admit card link, exam pattern & syllabus, previous year papers and mock test of subjects whose exam is going to be held on 24th September 2020
Check UGC NET June 2020 Exam Updates
UGC NET Exam Schedule for 24th September 2020
Let’s look at the schedule of UGC NET subjects whose exam will be conducted on 24th September 2020:
|
Date & Time
|
Subject Code
|
Subject Name
|
24th Sep 2020
9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
|
46
|
Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education
|
32
|
Chinese
|
62
|
Comparative Study of Religions
|
33
|
Dogri
|
44
|
German
|
37
|
Gujarati
|
50
|
Indian Culture
|
45
|
Japanese
|
21
|
Kannada
|
85
|
Konkani
|
18
|
Maithili
|
35
|
Manipuri
|
42
|
Persian
|
91
|
Prakrit
|
43
|
Rajasthani
|
25
|
Sanskrit
|
101
|
Sindhi
|
40
|
Spanish
|
70
|
Tribal and Regional Language/Literature
|
24th Sep 2020
3.00-6.00 PM
|
49
|
Arab Culture and Islamic Studies
|
29
|
Arabic
|
60
|
Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies
|
11
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
31
|
Linguistics
|
63
|
Mass Communication and Journalism
|
34
|
Nepali
|
23
|
Oriya
|
83
|
Pali
|
26
|
Tamil
Check How to Clear UGC NET 2020 Exam without Coaching?
Download UGC NET Admit Card for Subjects whose exam is going to be held on 24th September 2020
Direct Link to Download UGC NET 2020 Admit Card
Step-1: Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step-2: Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’,
Step-3: A new window will open where the Registered Candidates are required to sign in.
Step-4: Fill in the Application Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code.
Step-5: Download the Admit Card and take out the Print Copy of the same for future use.
Get UGC NET 2020 Free Study Material
Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UGC NET Subjects whose exam is going to be held on 24th September 2020
UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode in 81 subjects to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single sessions (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.
Check Detailed Syllabus of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam
Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam in brief:
|
NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern
|
Session
|
Paper
|
Number of Questions (All are compulsory)
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2)
|
I
|
50
|
100
|
3 Hours
|
II
|
100
|
200
|
Total
|
|
150
|
300
Note:
- Paper-I will cover 50 Objective Type Questions (Multiple choice, Matching type, True/False, Assertion-Reasoning type) carrying 100 marks.
- Each section gets equal weightage: 5 questions and 10 marks from each section, i.e., 2 marks for each correct answer.
- There is no negative marking in the exam.
Check UGC NET June 2020 Preparation Strategy
Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate consisting of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each:
|
NTA UGC NET June 2020 Paper-II Exam Pattern
|
Paper-II
|
Type of Questions
|
No. of Questions
|
Mark for 1 Question
|
Total Marks
|
Selected Subject
|
Objective Multiple Choice Questions
|
100
|
2
|
200
Previous Year Papers & Mock Test of UGC NET Subjects whose exam is going to be held on 24th September 2020
Click here to Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam
PRACTICE UGC NET 2020 Mock Test
For issues and queries further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) & UGC NET at the below numbers and Email IDs:
|
Phone Numbers
|
8287471852
|
8178359845
|
9650173668
|
9599676953
|
8882356803
|
NTA Telephone Number
|
0120-6895200
|
NTA Email ID
|
genadmin@nta.ac.in
|
UGC NET Email ID
|
ugcnet@nta.ac.in
|
Test Practice Centre (TPC)
Mock Test
|
tpc@nta.ac.in