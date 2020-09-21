UGC NET 2020 Exam on 24th September: Check UGC NET Subjects, NTA Admit Card Link, Syllabus (Download PDF), Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests with Answer Keys

UGC NET 2020 Exam on 24th September: NTA has scheduled UGC NET June 2020 Exam from 24th September 2020 to 5th November 2020 for 81 subjects. On 24th September, NTA will conduct online exam for 29 UGC Net Subjects. In this article, we are going to share exam schedule, admit card link, exam pattern & syllabus, previous year papers and mock test of subjects whose exam is going to be held on 24th September 2020

UGC NET Exam Schedule for 24th September 2020

Let’s look at the schedule of UGC NET subjects whose exam will be conducted on 24th September 2020:

Date & Time Subject Code Subject Name 24th Sep 2020 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon 46 Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education 32 Chinese 62 Comparative Study of Religions 33 Dogri 44 German 37 Gujarati 50 Indian Culture 45 Japanese 21 Kannada 85 Konkani 18 Maithili 35 Manipuri 42 Persian 91 Prakrit 43 Rajasthani 25 Sanskrit 101 Sindhi 40 Spanish 70 Tribal and Regional Language/Literature 24th Sep 2020 3.00-6.00 PM 49 Arab Culture and Islamic Studies 29 Arabic 60 Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies 11 Defence and Strategic Studies 31 Linguistics 63 Mass Communication and Journalism 34 Nepali 23 Oriya 83 Pali 26 Tamil

Download UGC NET Admit Card for Subjects whose exam is going to be held on 24th September 2020

Step-1: Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’,

Step-3: A new window will open where the Registered Candidates are required to sign in.

Step-4: Fill in the Application Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code.

Step-5: Download the Admit Card and take out the Print Copy of the same for future use.

Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UGC NET Subjects whose exam is going to be held on 24th September 2020

UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode in 81 subjects to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single sessions (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

Note:

Paper-I will cover 50 Objective Type Questions (Multiple choice, Matching type, True/False, Assertion-Reasoning type) carrying 100 marks.

Each section gets equal weightage: 5 questions and 10 marks from each section, i.e., 2 marks for each correct answer .

. There is no negative marking in the exam.

Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate consisting of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each:

Type of Questions No. of Questions Mark for 1 Question Total Marks Selected Subject Objective Multiple Choice Questions 100 2 200

Previous Year Papers & Mock Test of UGC NET Subjects whose exam is going to be held on 24th September 2020

For issues and queries further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) & UGC NET at the below numbers and Email IDs: