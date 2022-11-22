UPSC NDA 2022 Toppers: 2 Women Among Top 3, 519 Candidates Shortlisted

UPSC NDA 2022 Toppers: The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC NDA I 2022 final result on 17th November 2022. The candidates who have participated in the written exam earlier are advised to check the UPSC NDA result on upsc.gov.in. For the unversed, the examination was conducted on April 10, 2022. As of now, the result has been announced by the commission.
The candidate’s marks will be available on the official website after fifteen days from the date of declaration of final results. This year, women were also allowed to write the UPSC NDA 2022 examination and have found ranked in the top three positions. The successful candidates will now be eligible to commence their courses from any of the three nodal training centres of the concerned forces.
UPSC NDA 2022 Result Released
The commission has released the final result for the UPSC NDA (1) 2022 examination that was conducted in April 2022. Rubin Singh has topped the examination at the All India level. Whereas, Anushka Borde and Vaishnavi have secured the 2nd and 3rd place. Citing an order by the Supreme court, women candidates were also allowed to take up the examination.
As per statistics, around 669,000 applications were received by the commission this year. Out of this, around 22% of the candidates i.e. 1,47,000 were from the women category. This year 519 candidates have been successful in the UPSC NDA 2022 examination. The chosen candidates will be eligible for admission to the 149th course of NDA and the 111th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).
|
|
UPSC NDA 2022 Toppers List
The commission has released the UPSC NDA toppers list too with the result. As per that, out of 519 candidates, Rubin Singh has topped the examination. Out of the three people in the top three ranks, two are girls in the second and third ranks. Go through the table below to know about the names of the top ten candidates.
|
Candidate’s Name
|
UPSC NDA Rank
|
Rubin Singh
|
1
|
Anushka Anil Borde
|
2
|
Vaishnavi Gorde
|
3
|
Aditya Vasu Rana
|
4
|
Sourya Ray
|
5
|
Ishant Kothiyal
|
6
|
Akash Kumar
|
7
|
Gaurav Singh
|
8
|
Aayush Sharma
|
9
|
Adarsh Singh
|
10
|
|
UPSC NDA Result Released: What’s Next?
As per the official notice released by the commission, the candidature of all the successful candidates is provisional in nature. The final selection of the candidate shall be subjected to them after they submit the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. The candidates are advised to resort to the contact address mentioned in the section below.
|
Contact Address
Additional Directorate General of Recruiting
Adjutant General’s Branch
Integrated Headquarters
Ministry of Defence (Army)
West Block No.III
Wing–I, R.K Puram
New Delhi -110066
|
