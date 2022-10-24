How Girls can Join Indian Army after 10th? Know Eligibility, Salary, Physical Standards & Selection Process

How Girls can Join the Indian Army after the 10th? Check how to join the Indian Army after passing the 10th standard including Eligibility Criteria, Salary, Physical Standard, and Selection Process.

How Girls can Join the Indian Army after the 10th? Joining the Indian Army provides you with a plethora of opportunities to have an excellent career. After passing the 10th standard, all interested and eligible girls can join the Indian Army as General Duty. Going by past trends, till 1992, Indian women were not allowed to participate in the Indian Defence Forces. However, the rule was changed in 1992, and defense sectors opened employment doors for Indian Females to join the Indian Army, Navy, or Airforce.

All the eligible girls selected for the General Duty post in the Indian Army will receive immense opportunities to grow in their careers, a golden chance to serve the nation, a lucrative salary package, adventure, the best allowances, and much more. Hence, read this article to know the ways through which defence girl aspirants can join the Indian Army after passing the 10th class.

Different Posts in the Indian Army for 10th Pass Girl Candidates

Check out the eligibility, selection process, physical standard, salary, etc. for different posts in the Indian army for the recruitment of 10th Pass Girl Candidates.

Join Indian Army After 10th as Agniveer General Duty (Women)

Under the Indian Army Agnipath General Duty Recruitment, all the interested and eligible candidates will be enrolled under Army Act 1950 for a service duration of four years including the training period. All the enrolled Agniveers will be subject to the Army Act, of 1950 and will be responsible to go wherever ordered, by land, sea, or air. Under this scheme, they will not be considered eligible for any kind of Pension or Gratuity.

Eligibility Criteria

All eligible girl candidates need to make sure that they fulfill certain Indian Army Agniveer General Duty Eligibility Criteria before applying for the post. The eligibility criteria details are notified below:

Age 17 ½ -23 years Educational Qualification Class 10th /Matric pass with 45% marks in aggregated and 33% in each subject. Nationality The candidate must be a citizen of India Marital Status The candidate must be an unmarried female with few exceptions.

Physical Standard Requirements

It is mandatory to fulfill the Indian Army GD Agniveer Physical Standard criteria in order to be considered eligible to participate in the recruitment process. The physical standard criteria are as follows:

Height 162 cms Weight Proportionate to height and age according to Army Medical standards. Chest Expansion The candidate should capable of chest expansion of 05cms

Physical Fitness Test

The Physical Fitness Test requirement is shared below for the candidates applying for the Indian Army Agniveer (General Duty) Women in Corp of Military Police post.

(a) 1.6 Km Run

(i) Upto 7 Min 30 Sec - Gp – I

(ii) Upto 8 Min - Gp – II

(b) Long Jump 10 Feet - Need to qualify

(c) High Jump 3 Feet - Need to qualify

Selection Process

The Indian Army Agniveer General Duty Recruitment Process comprises the following selection stages as shared below:

Physical Fitness Test

Physical Measurement Test

Medical Test

Common Entrance Exam

Document Verification

Salary

All the 10th pass girl candidates selected for the Indian Army General Duty Agniveer post will receive the pay & emoluments as mentioned below:

Year 1 - Customised Package - Rs 30,000/- and applicable allowances.

Year 2 - Customised Package - Rs 33,000/- and applicable allowances.

Year 3 - Customised Package - Rs 36,500/- and applicable allowances.

Year 4 - Customised Package - Rs 40,000/- and applicable allowances.

Along with the basic remuneration, the selected candidates will receive various allowances as per the decision of the GOI from time to time. The Agniveer pay is a composite salary package and they will not be eligible for any kind of Dearness Allowance and Military Service Pay. However, they will get the following allowances:

Risk & Hardship

Ration

Dress

Travel allowances

Life Insurance Cover, etc

Join the Indian Army After 10th as Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police)

The Soldier (General Duty) is one of the most reputed posts in the Indian Army. It mainly includes the fighting troops, operators, etc. All the 10th pass girl candidates aspiring to join India Army GD post can check out the complete selection process, and eligibility criteria below:

Eligibility Criteria

Fulfillment of Indian Army Soldier General Duty Eligibility Criteria is mandatory before applying for the post. If any candidate submits fake/false details in their application form, then their candidature will be canceled immediately. The eligibility criteria are discussed below:

Age Limit 17 ½ - 21 years Educational Qualification 10th/Matric pass with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject. Nationality Candidates must be Indian National when applying for the post. Marital Status The candidate must be an unmarried female with few exceptions when applying for the post.

Physical Standard Requirements

Candidates must go through and fulfill the Indian Army GD Soldier Physical Standard required in order to appear in the recruitment process. The physical standard criteria are shared below:

Height 152 cms Weight Proportionate to height and age according to Army medical standards

Physical Fitness

All the eligible candidates will be tested as shared below:

(a) 1.6 Km Run

(i) Upto 7 Min 30 Sec - Group -I

(ii) Upto 8 Min - Group –II

(b) Long Jump 10 Feet - Need to qualify

(c) High Jump 3 Feet - Need to qualify

Note: The provisions for extra Time for a 1.6 Km Run in Hilly Terrain are as follows:-

(i) 5000 Ft to 9000 Ft - Add 30 Secs to all timings.

(ii) 9000 Ft to 12000 Ft - Add 120 Secs to all timings

Selection Process

The Indian Army Soldier General Duty recruitment consists of the following selection round as listed below:

Physical Fitness Test

Physical Measurement Test

Medical Test

Common Entrance Exam

Document Verification

Salary

The average salary of an Indian Army General Duty Soldier is expected to be approximately Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per month. Along with the basic salary, they will receive various allowances as applicable for their post:

Travelling Allowance

Attestation

Promotion

Leave

Pension, etc

We hope this article on How Girls can Join the Indian Army after the 10th was helpful for our readers. It is advised to all the candidates to ensure that they fulfill all the specified eligibility criteria and ace all the selection stages in order to fulfill their dream of joining the Indian Army.