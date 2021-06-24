UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam Centre Change till 29th June @upsconline.nic.in: Exam Date Rescheduled to 14th Nov, Check 75 Centre List!

UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam Centre Change till 29 th June @upsconline.nic.in: Check UPSC NDA 2 Exam Centre List where the written exam will be conducted on 14 th Nov 2021. Candidates have the option to change their exam centre till 29 th June 2021.

UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam Centre Change till 29th June @upsconline.nic.in: UPSC NDA 2 2021 Registration will be conducted till 29th June at upsconline.nic.in. The written exam will be conducted on 14th November 2021. UPSC released an official notification stating “After taking into account various aspects of the prevailing scenario, the Union Public Service Commission has decided to conduct the NDA & NA Examination (II), 2021 on 14th November 2021 (instead of 05th September 2021) along with the already scheduled Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021”.

UPSC will conduct NDA & NA (2) 2021 Exam for the recruitment of 400 vacancies in the Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy and Air Force.

Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2021 Exam UPSC NDA Online Applications Opening Date 9th June 2021 Check how to apply online UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Exam UPSC NDA Online Applications Closing Date 29th June 2021 (Till 6:00 PM) Withdrawal of Application Form 6th to 12th July 2021 (Till 6:00 PM) Download of Admit Card of NDA 2021 Exam Three weeks before the exam UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2021 Written Exam 14th November 2021

Option to Change UPSC NDA 2 Exam Centre till 29th June 2021

This NDA & NA Examination (II), 2021 will now be held at 75 Centres across the country. Therefore, the candidates, who have already applied, are given the option to change their Centres, if they so desire. The aspirants, who are applying for the Examination, will have the option to choose the Centre from the available 75 Centres. The accordingly updated Online Application Form has been made functional on the Commission’s website (upsconline.nic.in), which will be available till the last date i.e. 29th June 2021 (06:00 p.m.).

UPSC NDA 2021 Exam Centre List

The Examination will be held at the following Centres:

S.No Exam Centre List 1 Agartala 2 Ahmedabad 3 Aizawl 4 Prayagraj (Allahabad) 5 Bengaluru 6 Bareilly 7 Bhopal 8 Chandigarh 9 Chennai 10 Cuttack 11 Dehradun 12 Delhi 13 Dharwad 14 Dispur 15 Gangtok 16 Hyderabad 17 Imphal 18 Itanagar 19 Jaipur 20 Jammu 21 Jorhat 22 Kochi 23 Kohima 24 Kolkata 25 Lucknow 26 Madurai 27 Mumbai 28 Nagpur 29 Panaji (Goa) 30 Patna 31 Port Blair 32 Raipur 33 Ranchi 34 Sambalpur 35 Shillong 36 Shimla 37 Srinagar 38 Thiruvananthapuram 39 Tirupati 40 Udaipur 41 Vishakhapatnam

Note: Applicants should note that there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the Centres except Chennai, Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur. Allotment of Centres will be on the 'first-apply-first allot' basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants are, thus, advised that they may apply early so that they could get a Centre of their choice.

Candidates admitted to the examination will be informed of the timetable and place or places of examination. Candidates should note that no request for a change of centre will be granted later.