UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam Centre Change till 29th June @upsconline.nic.in: Exam Date Rescheduled to 14th Nov, Check 75 Centre List!

UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam Centre Change till 29th June @upsconline.nic.in: UPSC NDA 2 2021 Registration will be conducted till 29th June at upsconline.nic.in. The written exam will be conducted on 14th November 2021. UPSC released an official notification stating “After taking into account various aspects of the prevailing scenario, the Union Public Service Commission has decided to conduct the NDA & NA Examination (II), 2021 on 14th November 2021 (instead of 05th September 2021) along with the already scheduled Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021”.
|
Recent Stories
|
Check UPSC NDA Pay Scale, Allowance, Promotion in Indian Army, Navy & Air Force
UPSC will conduct NDA & NA (2) 2021 Exam for the recruitment of 400 vacancies in the Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy and Air Force.
|
Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2021 Exam
|
UPSC NDA Online Applications Opening Date
|
9th June 2021
|
UPSC NDA Online Applications Closing Date
|
29th June 2021 (Till 6:00 PM)
|
Withdrawal of Application Form
|
6th to 12th July 2021 (Till 6:00 PM)
|
Download of Admit Card of NDA 2021 Exam
|
Three weeks before the exam
|
UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2021 Written Exam
|
14th November 2021
Check How to Clear NDA Defence Exam in First Attempt
Option to Change UPSC NDA 2 Exam Centre till 29th June 2021
This NDA & NA Examination (II), 2021 will now be held at 75 Centres across the country. Therefore, the candidates, who have already applied, are given the option to change their Centres, if they so desire. The aspirants, who are applying for the Examination, will have the option to choose the Centre from the available 75 Centres. The accordingly updated Online Application Form has been made functional on the Commission’s website (upsconline.nic.in), which will be available till the last date i.e. 29th June 2021 (06:00 p.m.).
Click here to get UPSC 2021 Exam Calendar
UPSC NDA 2021 Exam Centre List
The Examination will be held at the following Centres:
|
S.No
|
Exam Centre List
|
1
|
Agartala
|
2
|
Ahmedabad
|
3
|
Aizawl
|
4
|
Prayagraj (Allahabad)
|
5
|
Bengaluru
|
6
|
Bareilly
|
7
|
Bhopal
|
8
|
Chandigarh
|
9
|
Chennai
|
10
|
Cuttack
|
11
|
Dehradun
|
12
|
Delhi
|
13
|
Dharwad
|
14
|
Dispur
|
15
|
Gangtok
|
16
|
Hyderabad
|
17
|
Imphal
|
18
|
Itanagar
|
19
|
Jaipur
|
20
|
Jammu
|
21
|
Jorhat
|
22
|
Kochi
|
23
|
Kohima
|
24
|
Kolkata
|
25
|
Lucknow
|
26
|
Madurai
|
27
|
Mumbai
|
28
|
Nagpur
|
29
|
Panaji (Goa)
|
30
|
Patna
|
31
|
Port Blair
|
32
|
Raipur
|
33
|
Ranchi
|
34
|
Sambalpur
|
35
|
Shillong
|
36
|
Shimla
|
37
|
Srinagar
|
38
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
39
|
Tirupati
|
40
|
Udaipur
|
41
|
Vishakhapatnam
Note: Applicants should note that there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the Centres except Chennai, Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur. Allotment of Centres will be on the 'first-apply-first allot' basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants are, thus, advised that they may apply early so that they could get a Centre of their choice.
|
Important Stories for SSB Interview Round
Candidates admitted to the examination will be informed of the timetable and place or places of examination. Candidates should note that no request for a change of centre will be granted later.