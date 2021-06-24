Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam Centre Change till 29th June @upsconline.nic.in: Exam Date Rescheduled to 14th Nov, Check 75 Centre List!

UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam Centre Change till 29th June @upsconline.nic.in: Check UPSC NDA 2 Exam Centre List where the written exam will be conducted on 14th Nov 2021. Candidates have the option to change their exam centre till 29th June 2021.

Created On: Jun 24, 2021 14:27 IST
UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam Centre Change till 29th June @upsconline.nic.in: UPSC NDA 2 2021 Registration will be conducted till 29th June at upsconline.nic.in. The written exam will be conducted on 14th November 2021. UPSC released an official notification stating “After taking into account various aspects of the prevailing scenario, the Union Public Service Commission has decided to conduct the NDA & NA Examination (II), 2021 on 14th November 2021 (instead of 05th September 2021) along with the already scheduled Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021”.

UPSC will conduct NDA & NA (2) 2021 Exam for the recruitment of 400 vacancies in the Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy and Air Force.

Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2021 Exam

UPSC NDA Online Applications Opening Date

9th June 2021

UPSC NDA Online Applications Closing Date

29th June 2021 (Till 6:00 PM)

Withdrawal of Application Form

6th to 12th July 2021 (Till 6:00 PM)

Download of Admit Card of NDA 2021 Exam

Three weeks before the exam

UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2021 Written Exam

14th November 2021

Option to Change UPSC NDA 2 Exam Centre till 29th June 2021

This NDA & NA Examination (II), 2021 will now be held at 75 Centres across the country. Therefore, the candidates, who have already applied, are given the option to change their Centres, if they so desire. The aspirants, who are applying for the Examination, will have the option to choose the Centre from the available 75 Centres. The accordingly updated Online Application Form has been made functional on the Commission’s website (upsconline.nic.in), which will be available till the last date i.e. 29th June 2021 (06:00 p.m.).

UPSC NDA 2021 Exam Centre List

The Examination will be held at the following Centres:

S.No

Exam Centre List

1

Agartala

2

Ahmedabad

3

Aizawl

4

Prayagraj (Allahabad)

5

Bengaluru

6

Bareilly

7

Bhopal

8

Chandigarh

9

Chennai

10

Cuttack

11

Dehradun

12

Delhi

13

Dharwad

14

Dispur

15

Gangtok

16

Hyderabad

17

Imphal

18

Itanagar

19

Jaipur

20

Jammu

21

Jorhat

22

Kochi

23

Kohima

24

Kolkata

25

Lucknow

26

Madurai

27

Mumbai

28

Nagpur

29

Panaji (Goa)

30

Patna

31

Port Blair

32

Raipur

33

Ranchi

34

Sambalpur

35

Shillong

36

Shimla

37

Srinagar

38

Thiruvananthapuram

39

Tirupati

40

Udaipur

41

Vishakhapatnam

Note: Applicants should note that there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the Centres except Chennai, Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur. Allotment of Centres will be on the 'first-apply-first allot' basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants are, thus, advised that they may apply early so that they could get a Centre of their choice.

Candidates admitted to the examination will be informed of the timetable and place or places of examination. Candidates should note that no request for a change of centre will be granted later.

