Brain Teaser Puzzle: Find Odd One Out among Zebras in 10 seconds

Find Odd One Out among the Zebras in 10 seconds: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the Odd One Out among the Zebras in the image.

Can you find the Odd One Out among the Zebras in 10 seconds?

In the above image, you have to identify Odd One Out among the Zebras. An active mind can solve this riddle within 10 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the stripes of the Zebras.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out that one zebra which is different from the others. There are 6 rows and 9 columns filled with the side face of Zebras. To find the odd zebra within 10 seconds you need to look quickly through all rows and columns.

The odd Panda is in the 6th Row (Last Row) and 2nd Column. All the other zebras have similar stripes. The odd one has different stripes.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.