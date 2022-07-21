Brain Teaser Quiz: Guess which water tank will get full first! Can you solve this puzzle in 10 secs?

Identify which water tank will get full first: If you like to solve brain riddles and puzzles in your free time, then this brain teaser is meant for you! Brain teasers are a little more than riddles and puzzles, as these brain games are solved with lateral thinking. In other words, you have to think a little out of the box for solving such puzzles. You have to use a creative mind as the solution won’t be right in front of you. Similar to these lines, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to guess which water tank will get full first in the image.

Do Optical Illusions really help in assessing your IQ Level?

Identify which water tank will get full first in 10 Seconds

Test your IQ by Spotting Hidden Panda in this Zig-Zag Optical Illusion

In the above image, you have to guess which cup gets filled first. The image shows four separate tanks with a tap dripping into the tank labeled ‘1’. After looking at the confusing array of pipes and misaligned tanks, can you see which tank will fill up with water first? An active mind can solve this riddle within 10 seconds as it is an easy one. Use a little less straightforward process to arrive at the answer. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Color you see first in this Optical Illusion tells what kind of Genius you are

Hint: Look at the connectors in all the tanks through which water will be poured into different tanks.

Test your IQ by Spotting all 7 People & a Cat in this Optical Illusion

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, all you had to do was to look at the connections through which water will flow into the tanks.

How many circles can you spot in this optical Illusion?

If we look at Tank No. 4 & 3, the path has been blocked at the beginning of Tank No. 3. The pipe between tank No. 2 and Tank No.3 is sealed off, which means that Tank No.2 will be the first to reach full capacity. So, when the water will flow through Tank No. 1 to Tank No. 2. Eventually Tank No. 2 will get full first, and then Tank No.1

Test your IQ by spotting all B’s in the group of D’s in this Optical Illusion

Animal you spot first in this optical illusion painting will reveal your personality type

So, the answer to the puzzle is 2. Tank No. 2 will get full first.

Can you spot an old woman or a young girl hidden in this Century Old Optical Illusion?

Using lateral thinking will help you to derive answers in such brain teasers. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.