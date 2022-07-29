GK Picture Quiz: Can you guess the name of this World’s Largest National Park in 30 secs?

Can you guess the name of this World’s Largest National Park? GK Picture Quiz can be a great way to test your General Knowledge of worldly things like Geography, History, Sports, Politics, etc. These quizzes can be played on various topics and themes with various difficulty levels and challenges. A fun way to test your knowledge is by answering photos related questions. We have come up with an interesting General Knowledge Quiz where you have to identify the name of the World’s largest National Park from the picture. So, test your general knowledge with this beautiful picture quiz!

Can you guess the name of this World’s Largest National Park from Picture in 30 secs?

The above image is of Kaiser Franz Joseph Fjord. The fjord is bounded by the Suess Land Peninsula and Ymer Island to the South, with the Antarctic Sound separating them and connecting with the King Oscar Fjord system to the south. Frænkel Land, Andrée Land, and the Gauss Peninsula lie to the North of the fjord. In this Picture Puzzle, you need to identify the name of the World’s Largest National Park where Kaiser Franz Joseph Fjord is located. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: This place is also known as Arctic Paradise.

World’s Largest National Park - Northeast Greenland National Park

Northeast Greenland National Park is the world's largest national park and the 9th largest protected area (the only larger protected areas all consist mostly of the sea). It is also known as an Arctic paradise. This national park was established in 1974 and expanded to its present size in 1988.

The National Park protects 972,000 km2 (375,000 sq mi) of the interior and northeastern coast of Greenland. It was the first national park to be created in the Kingdom of Denmark and remains Greenland's only national park. It is the northernmost national park in the world. It is the second largest by area of any second-level subdivision of any country in the world trailing only the Qikiqtaaluk Region, Nunavut, Canada.

Some puzzles are a simple test of your general knowledge. This quiz was a tricky one as it needed time and knowledge to identify the location. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.