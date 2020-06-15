AIBE XV Result 2020: The Bar Council of India is responsible for declaring the AIBE XV 2020 result. The result of AIBE XV 2020 will be released by the conducting body in the online mode only. Candidates who appear in the exam will be required to visit the official website and log in with their credentials to check their AIBE XV 2020 result. The AIBE XV 2020 result will be available in a downloadable format in the candidate’s portal. AIBE result 2020 will include details such as candidate’s personal information, marks obtained in the exam and qualifying status. Law graduates willing to practice law anywhere in India are required to clear the All India Bar Council Examination. Upon qualifying AIBE XV 2020 candidates will be awarded a Certificate of Practice (CoP) making them eligible to practice law. Candidates can find complete information about AIBE XV result 2020 in the article below.

AIBE XV 2020 Result - Important Dates

The BCI decides and announces the important dates of AIBE XV result 2020 on the official website. Candidates can find AIBE XV 2020 result important dates in the table below.

Event Dates AIBE XV 2020 16thAugust 2020 AIBE XV result 2020 3rd week of September*

*Tentative

AIBE XV Result 2020 - How to Download

Candidates appearing in the exam will be required to download their AIBE XV 2020 result from the official website once it is released by the BCI. To check and download their AIBE XV result 2020, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website of AIBE XV 2020

Click on AIBE XV result 2020 under notifications

Login with your registration id and password

Your AIBE XV result 2020 will open on the screen

Check and download your result of AIBE XV 2020 for future reference

AIBE XV 2020 Result - Details

The result of AIBE XV 2020 released online will include the following details of the candidate

Photograph and signature

Roll number

Enrollment number

AIBE XV Result 2020 Qualifying status

AIBE XV Result 2020 - Criteria for Qualification

The Bar Council of India has specified the criteria for qualification in AIBE XV 2020 result. According to AIBE XV 2020 qualifying criteria, a candidate is required to obtain 40% marks, i.e. 40 out of 100 to be considered as qualified in AIBE XV result 2020. Candidates scoring below it will be required to attempt the exam again.

What after AIBE XV 2020 Result

Candidates who will meet the qualfying criteria in AIBE XV result 2020 will be awarded Certificate of Practice by the Bar Council of India. The CoP is a must-have for law graduates to practise law in India.

As per the rules set by the BCI, candidates completing law graduation after 2009-10 are mandatorily required to pass AIBE and obtain their CoP. The Bar Council of India will send the CoP via post to candidates qualifying according to AIBE XV 2020 result soon after the declaration of the result. In ase any candidate does not receive the CoP, s/he can contact the authorities and raise their concern regarding the same. Such candidates, in the meantime can use their online generated AIBE XV result 2020 as a provisional certificate to prractise law.