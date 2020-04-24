BHU UET 2020 B.Com Exam Pattern | Know Sections, Questions, Marking Scheme

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will conduct the BHU UET 2020 B.Com entrance exam on 18th May 2020 as per the revised scheduled released recently. The delay in the exam date is due to the spread of COVID19 leading to national lockdown announced by Government of India. With few more extra days in hands, aspirants can prepare better for the exam to score a high percentile and get sure shot admission in the B.Com program run by the university.

Why B.Com from BHU?

BHU is a NAAC ‘A’ Grade accredited prestigious and renowned University in India. With a very minimal fee it offers one of the best educational support and assistance to the aspirants. Not only this, the BHU is also known for the placement assistance to render students employable after the completion of the course.

BHU UET B.Com Eligibility

To seek admission in the B.Com course, an aspirant need 50% overall percentage in the 10+2 standard and for other categories the university has relaxed the age and percentage norms.

In this article, find out all the relevant details about the exam pattern, marking scheme, questions, sections and other important aspects that will help you prepare for the exam strategically.

BHU UET 2020 B.Com Exam Pattern

BHU UET B.Com exam pattern will help you prepare a foolproof strategy to crack the exam. Exam pattern is a crucial aspect which candidates must study carefully even before starting the preparation. It talks about the structure of the exam and the timing that is required to ascertain the speed and accuracy on the D-day.

BHU UET 2020 common entrance test for the B.Com course is an objective type question based entrance exam. It tests the aptitude of the candidates on the basis of the 150 MCQs that are asked from several topics provided in the BHU UET B.Com Syllabus guidelines.

The B.Com entrance exam comprise of 150 questions and every question carries 3 marks each. Candidate who attempt will give incorrect answer will be penalized with -1 mark for each wrong attempt. No marks will be deducted against the un-attempted questions. Take a look at the BHU UET B.Com exam pattern highlights provided for your easy understanding:-

Components BHU UET B.Com Exam Pattern Duration 150 minutes (Two and a half-hour) Total marks 450 Total question 150 Type of question MCQs

For the candidates who wish to apply for the BHU UET 2020 B. Com. (Hons.) in Financial Markets Management course, the exam pattern for them remains more or less similar to the general course. Take a look at the exam pattern highlights for the Financial Markets Management course specialization:-

Test Pattern B.Com (Financial Markets Management) Exam mode Offline or Online Total marks 450 No. of questions 150 Type of questions MCQs Duration 2.5 hours Topic weightage 15 questions from each topic

Also Read: BHU UET B.Com Exam Syllabus | List of Important Topics

Subscribe with us to get latest updates about the BBA/B.com courses, colleges and entrance exams. Jagranjosh.com will provide you up-to-date news in the domain of Management Education.