CBSE Board Exams 2023 Started: Check New Paper Pattern, Know Updated Assessment Scheme to Score More

CBSE Board Exams 2023: In 2022-23, CBSE Board exams for classes 10, 12 start on February 15, 2023. As CBSE shifts back to its annual board exam scheme for students, let’s have a quick look at the changes and modifications in CBSE Board Exams 2023 Paper Pattern, Question Paper Design and Assessment Scheme.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education is conducting the 2022-23 board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from February 15, 2023 to April 5, 2023. In the 2022-23 board exam session, there have been multiple changes made by the board. As one of the largest school education boards of the nation, all the changes made by CBSE impact a large number of students.

There are about 39 lakh students from class 10th and 12th who are supposed to be attempting the 2023 CBSE Board Exam. According to media reports, the number of class 10 board exam candidates is 21,86,940 while the number of class 12 board exam candidates is 16,96,770.

Let us have a quick look at the changes in the examination system of CBSE Board in the 2022-23 academic session and board exams:

1 Back to Annual Board Exams, Term-wise Exams Scrapped

In the 2023 board exam, CBSE Board has gone back to its policy of an annual board examination, scrapping the Two Term, Split Exam Policy. The two-term examination policy was adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

2 No reductions, Evaluation based on the complete syllabus

During the pandemic, there had been either reductions or portion-wise division in the syllabus to be evaluated for the exams. However, in 2023 CBSE VBoard exams, all candidates would be evaluated on the complete syllabus in the CBSE Board Exams 2023, without any reduction or division of the curriculum. The questions would come from the complete syllabus as prescribed by the CBSE Board.

3 Deleted Syllabus: What NOT to Study?

In the latest 2022-23 curriculum, CBSE board has rationalised its curriculum for multiple subjects which has led to a reduction in the portions by 30%. The board has deleted certain chapters and/or topics from both minor and major subjects. The rationalisation of CBSE Class 10, 12 Syllabus has been done keeping in mind the holistic growth of candidates and to stay in sync with the National Education Policy.

4 Examination Scheme: What is The New CBSE Assessment Scheme 2022-23?

In the 2022-23 academic session, both Class 10 and class 12 assessment schemes have been modified. The evaluation scheme of CBSE Board 2023 has been aligned with Competency-Based Education. While the CBSE Board Class 10 Exam Question Papers will now have 40 percent CCT Questions, CBSE Board class 12 Question Papers will have 30 percent CCT Questions.

The class 10 examinations would encompass 40% MCQs, 20% Competency-Based Questions and 40% descriptive type questions. The Class 12 examinations would encompass 20% MCQs, 30% Competency-Based Questions and 50% descriptive type questions.

Question Type Class 10 Class 12 MCQs 40% 30% Competency-Based Questions 20% 20% Subjective/ Descriptive Questions 40% 50%

Earlier, the percentage of competency-based questions was 30 percent in class 10 and 20 percent in class 12.

CBSE Board Exams 2023 - Overview

Class 10 Class 12 Board Name Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Name All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE) All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) Official Website cbse.gov.in cbse.gov.in Date sheet release date December 29, 2022 December 29, 2022 Admit Card Status

OUT OUT CBSE Board exam 2023 start date February 15, 2023 February 15, 2023 CBSE Board exam 2023 end date March 21, 2023 April 5, 2023

