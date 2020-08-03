NTA to begin CMAT 2021 Registration from November - Apply at cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT 2021 Registration Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) i.e. the official exam conducting body of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) will open the CMAT 2021 registration window in the 1st week of November 2020. Interested candidates can apply for the exam till 2nd week of December 2021 at the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in. This year due to the Coronavirus, aspirants can expect many changes in the registration process, date of registration and exam and various other facets. NTA will take the decision responsibly, keeping in view the health and safety of the aspirants first.

Get the direct link below to apply for the CMAT 2021 exam.

CMAT Exam Registration

Post the CMAT exam registration, NTA provides an option for the Application correction to all the candidates who have applied for the CMAT exam. This option allows candidates to make requisite changes in the online application form that is already uploaded on the official CMAT website. Find out other relevant details about the CMAT registration process here:

CMAT 2021: Registration Dates and Events

Events Dates CMAT 2021 Registration commences 1st week of November CMAT 2021 Registration ends 2nd week of December CMAT application correction window opens 2nd week of December Last date to pay application fee, upload photograph and signature 2nd week of December CMAT 2021 Exam Last week of January 2021

CMAT 2021 is one of the most popular and sought after test that will now be conducted by NTA replacing AICTE that previously was responsible for conducting CMAT. The CMAT 2021 online application process also happens to be on the official website of NTA. In order to avoid problems or issues at the last moment, candidates applying for CMAT 2021 test through online process can refer to the guide provided below, in order to understand the process in detail and prepare accordingly.

Pre-requisites to fill CMAT 2021 Application Form online

The CMAT 2021 online registration process will tentatively commence in 1st week of November 2021 and the forms for the same are to be filled online on the official website of NTA. However, before proceeding to the online application stage of CMAT exam, candidates must ensure that they have all the necessary information and pre-requisites covered before attempting to apply online for CMAT 2021. Below, we have listed key factors or elements that MBA aspirants must keep ready prior to applying for the CMAT exam.

1. Computer with good internet connectivity

2. Educational details that you need to enter in the CMAT online application form

3. Scanned Passport size photograph – to be uploaded

4. Scanned image of signature – to be uploaded

5. Valid and active e-Mail ID – to receive e-Mail confirmation

6. Valid and active Mobile Number – to receive SMS confirmation

7. Active Debit / Credit Card – for payment of fees

8. Printer – to print copy of CMAT 2021 application form

These are the key things that one must keep ready before beginning the CMAT 2021 online registration process.

Steps to apply online for CMAT 2021 MBA Exam

CMAT 2021 online application process consists of three stages i.e. online registration, payment of CMAT 2021 application fee and filling up of the CMAT online application form. Below, we shall discuss the key steps involved in all the three processes in detail:

Online Registration

The CMAT online registration process is the registration of an MBA aspirant on the official website as a new user.

Visit the official website of NTA Click on Self-Registration Enter all the important details Verify all the details entered in the registration form Click on the Submit button to register yourself

P.S.: Candidates can also add their Aadhaar card details during the registration process.

Payment of CMAT 2021 - Application Fees

In the next step, candidate will have to pay the CMAT application fee. The CMAT application fee is to be paid online on the portal itself. Candidates can follow any of the below given modes in order to pay the CMAT application fee online.

Through Credit / Debit Card

Through Net-Baking facility

Through Cash Payment at SBI Bank

P.S.: Candidates opting to pay CMAT fee in cash mode will have to print 3 copies of challan.

CMAT 2021 Application Fee

CMAT 2021 application fee is different for candidates belonging to different categories. In addition, NTA has also decided that the fee to be paid by the male and female aspirants also differs so that more female candidates apply for the MBA Entrance exam. This move of NTA has been taken with regards to the gender parity that the MBA institutes aim to achieve in the classrooms. The details of the amount of CMAT fee to be paid are given below:

Category Fee (in rupees) Fee (in rupees) Gender Males Females General 1600 /- 1000/- Gen-EWS/OBC (NCL) 1000/- 1000/- SC / ST / Female Candidates 800/- 700/- Transgender 700/-

Filling of online application form

The last step in the CMAT 2021 online registration process involves filling the actual CMAT exam application form with relevant information. Here, candidate would have to provide the following:

Personal Details: Name, Father’s name, Date of Birth, etc.

Academic Details: Class 10, Class 12 marks, Graduation degree and percentage

Test Centre: Pick three test centres for CMAT exam

CMAT 2021 Registration: Important Documents

Uploading of Images

As part of the CMAT application form, candidates will also have to upload a scanned copy of their passport size photograph and scanned copy of signature. The dimension and size details for the images are given the table below:

Image Size Dimension Format Scanned Passport Size Photograph ≤ 60Kb 140 x 160 JPEG Scanned Signature ≤ 30Kb 60 x 90 JPEG

After filling all the important details in the form, candidates must cross-check and verify the information before the final submission of the CMAT application form. Post these candidates will have to sign a self-declaration form. For this, you will have to select the 'I Accept' button, after which you will see a Thank You message on the page.

CMAT 2021: Image and Application correction window

NTA will tentatively open the image correction window for the candidates getting registered for CMAT 2021 from 2nd week of November Last year, post CMAT registration process, NTA floated a message that stated "There is no last date mentioned to correct the images in the form. Still, candidates must upload them before the last date of registration, 11:50 PM. It is expected that candidates will able to edit for a few more days. As there are many students who have not registered for the exam yet." Thus, candidates are advised to make necessary changes in the signature, photo identity and photograph being wrongly uploaded on the official website.

Candidates can follow this link for making required changes in the CMAT application form

CMAT Application Correction Window

For more details related to CMAT 2021 exam, CMAT syllabus, CMAT exam dates and other topics, please visit www.jagranjosh.com/mba.