Govt Exam Calendar for August 2022: Upcoming SSC, Railways, Banking, UPSC, Defence & Teacher Recruitment Exam Dates

Govt Exam Calendar for August 2022: This month, will witness some major SSC, Railways, UPSC, State PCS, Banking, Teaching, Defence & Other Govt exams. These exams are going to be held by the different exam conducting authorities. So for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of upcoming government Exams to be held in the month of August 2022:

Govt Exam Name Exam Dates SSC Selection Post Phase-10 2022 Exam 1st to 5th August 2022 SSC Selection Post Ladakh 2022 Exam 1st to 5th August 2022 RBI Grade B DEPR/DSIM Phase II 6th August 2022 AP TET 2022 6th to 21st August 2022 Telangana SI Prelims 2022 Exam 7th August 2022 UPSC CAPF Written Exam 2022 7th August 2022 IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Clerk) 2022 Exam 7th, 13th and 14th August 2022 SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam 2021 (CBE) 8th to 10th August 2022 SSC Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2021 for the post of Statistical Investigator Gr. II in the O/o Registrar General & Census Commissioner, India 13th August 2022 UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Exam 12, 13, 14 August 2022 RRB NTPC Computer Based Typing Skill Test 2022 (CBTST) 12th August 2022 Onwards DDA JE All Posts (except Prog) 16th August 2022 RRB Group D 2022 CBT Exam 17th August 2022 Onwards Telangana Police Constable Prelims 2022 Exam 21st August 2022 IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I 2022 Exam 20th & 21st August 2022 TN TET 2022 Exam 25th Aug to 31st Aug 2022 AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam 26th, 27th & 28th August 2022 DDA Programmer 2022 Exam 27th August 2022 IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 28th August and 3rd & 4th September 2022 DSSSB Welfare Officers 2022 Exam 1st to 30th August 2022 (Tentative) DSSSB Counsellors 2022 Exam DSSSB Assistant Sanitary Inspector 2022 Exam DSSSB Head Clerk, Assistant Section Officer/DASS Gr-II 2022 Exam

Let’s look at the details of the major upcoming government Exams to be held in the month of August 2022:

AFCAT 2022 Exam

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam will be held in online mode on 26th, 27th & 28th August 2022 for the recruitment of 283 vacancies under Group-A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The exam will be held for both Men & Women for the courses commencing in July 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch; Permanent Commission (PC) & Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches; and PC/SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme (For Flying Branch).

NTA UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Exam

UGC NET 2022 Exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the 12th, 13th and 14th August 2022 for the remaining subjects at different Exam Centers across India to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only in various Indian Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions recognized by UGC.

RRB NTPC Computer Based Typing Skill Test 2022 Exam

The Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) for shortlisted candidates of Pay Levels 5 and 2 in CBT-2 is tentatively scheduled to be held from 12th August 2022 subject to the prevailing conditions. For the ease of the candidates, we are providing the details of Typing Skill Test which is part of the selection process for some posts under RRB NTPC 2022 Recruitment.

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam

RBI Grade B DEPR/DSIM Phase-II Exam will be held on 2nd August 2022. The Reserve Bank of India will be recruiting eligible candidates for 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers - General, RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Exam

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Exam will be conducted in three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), for Posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels.

SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Exam Pattern

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification (EQs) of i) Matriculation level, ii) Higher Secondary, and iii) Graduation & above levels.

RRB Group D Exam Dates 2022 OUT (CEN RRC 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct RRB Group D 2022 Exam tentatively from 17th August 2022 onwards in multiple phases, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 1.15 crores candidates applied for the RRB Group D Level-1 2022 Recruitment.

IBPS RRB PO & Clerk 2022 Prelims Exam

IBPS has released IBPS RRB Admit Card 2022 for PO and Clerk Prelims Exam on 22nd July 2022. The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims have been scheduled for 07th, 13th and 14th August 2022 and for IBPS RRB PO prelims is to be held on 20th & 21st August 2022.

UPSC CAPF 2022 Exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022 on 7th August 2022 for eligible Indian male and female citizens for the recruitment of 253 Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims 2022 Exam

The IBPS Clerk exam is conducted on two levels- preliminary and mains exam. Students qualifying in both these exams are thus selected for the post. IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Exam has been scheduled for 28th August, 03rd & 04th September 2022.

DSSSB Welfare Officers, Counsellors, Assistant Sanitary Inspector, Head Clerk, Assistant Section Officer/DASS Gr-II 2022 Exam

The written examination for DSSSB Welfare Officers, Counsellors, Assistant Sanitary Inspector, Head Clerk, and Assistant Section Officer/DASS Gr-II Posts is scheduled to be held between 1st to 31st August 2022 tentatively. The exact dates will be announced shortly by DSSSB on its official website - https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/