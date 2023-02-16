IB SA MTS Registration 2023 Ends Tomorrow @mha.gov.in: 10th Pass Apply Online for 1675 Intelligence Bureau Posts

IB SA MTS Registration 2023 Ends Tomorrow @mha.gov.in: Check important dates, eligibility criteria, and steps to apply online for the recruitment of 1675 Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant (SA) & MTS Posts.

IB SA MTS Registration 2023 Ends Tomorrow @mha.gov.in: The Intelligence Bureau is conducting online registrations for the recruitment of Security Assistant (SA) and MTS 1675 Posts till 17th February 2023. All interested and eligible can apply online for the Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) & Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen) posts only on the official website. The IB SA MTS application window link will remain active till February 17, 2023.

Check IB Security Assistant/MTS Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023

Only the candidates who are found eligible and whose applications are accepted by the official will be allowed to appear for the upcoming recruitment process. Thus, it is advised to submit genuine/valid information in the application form before the last date. In this article, we have shared complete details on the IB SA MTS Registration Process for ease of the aspirants.

Check IB Security Assistant & MTS Salary 2023

IB SA/MTS 2023 Important Dates

Have a look at the important dates of the IB SA MTS 2023 recruitment process shared below:

Events Dates IB SA MTS Application Release Date 28th January 2023 Last Date to Submit IB SA MTS Application with the submission of online application fees 17th February 2023 (23:59 Hrs) Last Date to submit application fees through SBI Challan 21st February 2023 (Banking Hours)

IB SA MTS Eligibility Criteria 2023

Candidates should fulfill all the notified IB SA MTS eligibility criteria to appear in the upcoming recruitment process. In case, it is found that the candidates have submitted the wrong details in the application, then their candidature shall be rejected immediately.

Download IB Security Assistant/MTS Syllabus 2023 PDF

Age Limit

The age limit for the different posts under IB SA MTS recruitment is shared below:

Security Assistant/Executive: Not exceeding 27 years

MTS/Gen: 18-25 years

There shall be a relaxation on the upper age limit of the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Educational Qualification

The IB SA MTS Educational Qualification is an important prerequisite to be fulfilled by the candidates willing to participate in the upcoming recruitment. The IB SA MTS Qualification is as follows:

Matriculation (10th class pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board of Education

Domicile certificate of that State against which the candidate has applied.

Knowledge of any one of the local language/dialect prescribed in the notification PDF.

Desirable Qualifications (For SA/Exe): Field experience in Intelligence work.

Check How to Become Intelligence Bureau-IB Officer?

IB SA/MTS Application Process 2023

The application for this IB SA & MTS Posts is 2 step process:

Step-1 - Registration and profile creation.

Step-2 - After login with credentials you received in your registered email ID, completion of the Application form and online payment.

In case of any difficulties you may raise ticket under helpdesk tab and Phone No. +91-9986640811 from 10 AM to 5 PM on working days.

Documents Required for IB SA/MTS Registration Process 2023

Before filling out the IB SA MTS registration form n through online mode, the candidate should keep the following details/ documents handy:

Valid e-mail ID & Mobile Number.

A scanned copy of the recent passport-size color Photograph should be 50-100KB in jpg/jpeg format only and not older than 12 weeks.

Scanned signature: Should be 50-100KB in jpg/jpeg format only.

Valid photo ID proof issued by the Central/State Govt.

Certificate/Marksheet of Class X.

Certificate(s)/Marksheet(s) of Class XII/Diploma or Graduation, if acquired

IB SA/MTS Registration Process 2023: How to Apply Online?

Follow the steps shared below to apply online for IB SA MTS 2023 exam without any confusion.

Step 1: Go to the official MHA Website.

Step 2: Click on the “Online Application Link of SA/Exe & MTS/Gen” mentioned on the homepage.

Step 3: After that, read the read terms & conditions carefully and click on the 'I Agree' Checkbox, and press the 'Registration/Sign-up' button.

Step 4: After that, fill up all the desired details i.e. Personal Details, Contact Details, etc. correctly in the registration form.

Step 5: After completing the Step-I registration, candidates will receive a text in their registered email id conveying his/her login ID (Application Sequence Number) & password.

Step 6: After registration, candidates need to log in and fill out the entire application form with the details like Personal Details, Qualification Details, Declaration, etc.

Step 7: Next, upload the scanned Photograph and Signature in the prescribed format.

Step 8: After submitting the application form, candidates will be automatically redirected to the SBI gateway to pay the examination fee.

Step 9: Lastly, they should generate a payment acknowledgment slip for future reference.

IB SA/MTS Registration Process 2023: Documents Specifications

Candidates should upload the scanned (digital) image of their photograph and signature as per the specification shared below. They must note that only jpg/jpeg format is acceptable:

Photograph Image

Colored photo of size 35mm (width) x 45mm (height) not older than 12 weeks.

Black & white photos will not be accepted.

Light background.

The face should cover 70-80% of the photo.

Do not wear uniforms of colors matching the background.

If the candidates wear optical glasses, then their eyes should be fully visible.

The size of the photograph should be between 50-100kb in jpg/jpeg format only.

Signature Image

Candidates need to sign on white paper with a Black ink pen.

The signature should be signed only by the candidates and not by any other person.

The size of the file should be between 50-100kb in jpg/jpeg format only.

IB SA/MTS Registration Process 2023: Application Fees

Candidates should pay the application fees for the IB SA MTS recruitment online via SBI EPAY LITE through net banking/debit cards/credit cards/UPI/challan, etc. The IB SA MTS application fees are shared below:

All candidates : Rs. 450/-

Male candidates of General, EWS, and OBC categories : Rs 500

All interested and eligible aspirants should submit the IB SA MTS application before the last date to be a part of this recruitment process. Also, they should submit valid details in the IB SA MTS registration form to avoid disqualification of their candidature.