IBPS Recruitment 2020: 17000+ Vacancies notified for IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk, IBPS RRB, IBPS SO; Check Post-Wise Exam Details Here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified over 17,000 bank vacancies this year for various posts including IBPS PO 2020 (3517 Vacancies), IBPS Clerk 2020 (2557 Vacancies), IBPS RRB 2020 (10,493 Vacancies), IBPS SO 2020 (647 Vacancies). It is the right opportunity for bank jobs aspirants to get their dream job in public sector banks. Candidates need to undergo a rigorous selection process to get shortlisted for appointment as Officer Scale I, II, III & Office Assistant in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) or Clerk or Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT) or Specialist Officer (SO). Here in this article, we have shared the important dates and exam details of all the IBPS Recruitment 2020 examinations along with the selection process for the aforesaid posts. Have a look at the IBPS PO/Clerk/RRB/SO Vacancy details, Selection Process and Exam Dates below and start your preparations accordingly to fetch recruitment in the participating public sector banks.

The IBPS is an autonomous body that conducts the assessment and selection processes for various organizations including Public Sector Banks, State Bank of India, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI, LIC, EPFO and others. The IBPS itself develops and constructs the Multiple Choice Objective (MCQ) Tests that are conducted online. These MCQ Tests are taken by lakhs & lakhs of candidates every year for recruitment in the respective organisation. For IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk, IBPS RRB and IBPS SO Recruitment processes as well, candidates need to appear for these tests or exams. Have a look at the details of these exams below.

Let's first go through the exam dates for IBPS RRB, IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk, IBPS SO below:

IBPS Exam Dates 2020: PO, Clerk, RRB, SO

IBPS RRB Exam Date 2020: Prelims & Mains Prelims Exam Date for Officer Scale I & Office Assistants Officer Scale I - 12th September, 13th September 2020 Office Assistants (Multipurpose) - 19th September, 20th September, 26th September 2020 Single Exam for Officers Scale II & III 18th October 2020 Prelims Exam Date for Officer Scale I & Office Assistants (For New Applicants who applied during 26th October to 9th November 2020) Officer Scale I - 31st December 2020 Office Assistants (Multipurpose) - 2nd January/ 4th January 2021 Mains Exam Date Officer Scale-I - 30th January 2021 Office Assistants (Multipurpose) - 20th February 2021 IBPS PO Exam Date 2020: Prelims & Mains Prelims Exam Date 3rd October 2020 4th October 2020 10th October 2020 Prelims Exam Date (For New Applicants who applied during 28th October to 11th November 2020) 5th January 2021/ 6th January 2021 Mains Exam Date 4th February 2021 IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2020: Prelims & Mains Prelims Exam Date 5th December 2020 12th December 2020 13th December 2020 Mains Exam Date 28th February 2021 IBPS SO Exam Date 2020: Prelims & Mains Prelims Exam Date 26th December 2020 27th December 2020 Mains Exam Date 24th January 2021

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020

The IBPS RRB Notification 2020 was released on 1st July 2020 for CRP RRBs IX recruitment to the posts of Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Initially, the IBPS notified to fill over 9600 vacancies in the RRBs. However, with the release of Supplementary Notification in October 2020, the vacancies under the IBPS RRB 2020 recruitment drive were revised to 10, 493. Have a look at the vacancy details below:

Post Revised Vacancies IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Multipurpose) 5076 IBPS RRB Officer Scale I 4201 IBPS RRB Officer Scale II (Agriculture Officer) 100 IBPS RRB Officer Scale II (Marketing Officer) 08 IBPS RRB Officer Scale II (Treasury Officer) 03 IBPS RRB Officer Scale II (Law) 26 IBPS RRB Officer Scale II (CA) 26 IBPS RRB Officer Scale II (IT) 59 IBPS RRB Officer Scale II (General Banking Officer) 838 IBPS RRB Officer Scale III 156 Total 10,493 Vacancies

IBPS RRB Selection Process: The recruitment to the posts of Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) is carried out through successive phases of examinations. Have a look at the selection process below:

- IBPS RRB Officer Scale I - Prelims, Mains & Interview

- IBPS RRB Officer Scale II & III - Single Exam & Interview

- IBPS RRB Office Assistant - Prelims & Mains

IBPS PO Recruitment 2020

IBPS released the IBPS PO Notification 2020 in August 2020 for recruitment of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees under the CRP-PO/MT-X drive. Initially, the IBPS intended to fill 1417 vacancies of POs/MTs in participating public sector banks. However, recently in October 2020, the vacancies have been revised to 3517 with the release of IBPS PO Supplementary Notification 2020. Let's look at the IBPS PO Vacancy 2020 details below:

IBPS PO Selection Process: The IBPS PO recruitment is carried out through three successive phases involving exams and interview round. These are:

- Prelims exam

- Mains exam

- Interview

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020

The IBPS Clerk Notification 2020 was released on 1st September 2020 to fill vacancies in the clerical cadre of participating public sector banks under the CRP CLERKS-X drive. The IBPS is going to conduct the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam on 5th December, 12th December and 13th December 2020 for recruitment of a total of 2557 vacancies in the banks. Have a look at the state-wise vacancy details below:

State Vacancies Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 Andhra Pradesh 85 Arunachal Pradesh 1 Assam 24 Bihar 95 Chandigarh 8 Chhattisgarh 18 Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu 4 Delhi 93 Goa 25 Gujarat 139 Haryana 72 Himachal Pradesh 45 Jammu and Kashmir 7 Jharkhand 67 Karnataka 221 Kerala 120 Lakshadweep 3 Madhya Pradesh 104 Maharashtra 371 Manipur 3 Meghalaya 1 Mizoram 1 Nagaland 5 Odisha 66 Puducherry 4 Punjab 162 Rajasthan 68 Sikkim 1 Tamil Nadu 229 Telangana 62 Tripura 12 Uttar Pradesh 259 Uttarakhand 30 West Bengal 151 Total 2557 Vacancies

Selection Process: The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 will be carried out through a three-phased selection process:

- Prelims Exam

- Mains Exam

- Interview

IBPS SO Recruitment 2020

The IBPS has recently notified about the IBPS SO Recruitment 2020 to fill 647 vacancies of Specialist Officers. This CRP SPL-X drive will fill vacancies to the posts of IT Officer, Marketing Officer, Law Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Rajbasha Adhikari under the Specialist Officer cadre. The IBPS SO 2020 online application process is currently underway @ibps.in. Candidates can apply online now for the IBPS SO post by visiting the official website. The IBPS will conduct the IBPS SO Prelims 2020 exam on 26th December & 27th December 2020. Let's have a look at the IBPS SO Vacancy 2020 details below:

Post Vacancies Agriculture Officer (Scale-I) 485 Marketing Officer (Scale-I) 60 IT Officer (Scale-I) 20 Law Officer (Scale-I) 50 HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I) 7 Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I) 25 Total 647 Vacancies

IBPS SO Selection Process: IBPS SO Recruitment involves a three round selection process:

- Prelims Exam

- Mains Exam

- Interview

