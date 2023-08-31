Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download Exam Pattern, Sectionwise Topics

Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023 PDF Download: Check the Indian Army MES syllabus and the latest exam pattern. The Military Engineering Services will conduct a competitive exam to recruit 41,822 Group C posts.

Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023 PDF Download
Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023 PDF Download

Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023: The Military Engineering Services will conduct the competitive examination to recruit eligible candidates for 41,822 Group C posts. The detailed Indian Army MES notification will be released soon by the recruitment authority on the official website. The candidates are selected for Indian Army MES posts based on their performance in document verification (screening), written exam, medical exam, and interview.

Check Indian Army MES Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023

All interested candidates should analyze the latest Indian Army MES syllabus & exam pattern and prepare their strategy accordingly. Apart from the Indian Army MES syllabus, aspirants should also check the Indian Army MES exam pattern to understand the exam structure, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, and other requirements. In this article, we have shared the detailed Indian Army MES syllabus PDF, including the Indian Army MES exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books.

Career Counseling
Must Read

Check How to Join ISRO

Check Indian Army Officer Salary 2023

How to Join the Indian Army after Engineering?

How to Join the Indian Navy after Engineering?

How to Become a Doctor in Indian Army/Navy/Air Force?

How to Become Agniveer in the Indian Army/Navy/Air Force?

Indian Army MES Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: Overview

Here is the major overview of the Indian Army MES syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of aspirants.

Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Military Engineering Services

Post Name

Mate, Draughtsman, Storekeeper, Barrack & Store Officer, Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Architect Cadre (Group A), etc.

Vacancies

41,822

Category

Indian Army MES Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Selection Process

Document Verification (Screening), Written exam, Medical exam, and Interview.

Exam Mode

Online (Computer Based Test)

Maximum Marks

125 marks

Duration

2 Hours

Marking Scheme

1 mark

Indian Army MES Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be well-acquainted with the Indian Army MES exam pattern to get insights into the paper structure, number of sections, maximum marks, and other exam requirements. Check below the latest Indian Army MES exam pattern for the computer-based exam:

MES Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

No of Question

Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

25

2 Hour (120 minutes)

General Awareness and General English

25

25

Numerical Aptitude

25

25

Specialized Topic

50

50

Note:

  • The Army MES 2023 exam is a computer-based test and will be held online.
  • The MES exam consists of 125 questions for 125 marks.
  • The duration of the online exam is 2 hours.
  • As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct answer.

How to Join Intelligence Agencies?

Check How to Join RAW in India

Check How to Become an Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer

Check How to Become a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Officer

Check How to Join Narcotics Departments NCB/CBN in India

Check How to Become an Enforcement Directorate ED Officer? 

Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023

The Indian Army MES syllabus comprises four sections, i.e., General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness and General English, Numerical Aptitude, and Specialized Topics. Here is the list of important topics included in every subject prescribed in the Army MES syllabus 2023 PDF shared below.

MES Syllabus 2023

Subject

Topics

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Analogy

Order & Ranking

Puzzle

Direction & Distance

Figures Classification

Matrix

Blood Relation

Coding Decoding

Number Series

Verbal Reasoning

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Word Formation, etc

General English

Reading Comprehension

Spotting Errors

Cloze Test

Para Jumbles

Fill in the blanks

Sentence Correction

Para/Sentence Completion

Sentence Improvement

Numerical Aptitude

Complex Numbers

Number System

Probability

Continuity

3 Dimensions

Equations

Time & Distance

Trigonometry

Matrices

Mensuration- Cylinder, Cone, and Sphere

Indefinite Integrals

Mixtures & Allegations

Profit & Loss

Permutation, Combination, and Probability

Percentage

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

Surds & Indices

Determinants

Relation & Function

Simplification

Sequence & Series

Ratio & Proportion

Conic Sections

Straight Lines

Set Theory

Work & Time

General Awareness

National and International Events

History

Polity

Economics

General Science

Sports

Awards and Authors

Current Affairs, etc

Also Check;

TNUSRB SI Answer Key 2023

How to Cover Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023?

Indian Army MES is a popular competitive recruitment exam in the country. More than thousands of aspirants appear for this exam, which makes it highly competitive. So, aspirants should analyze the Indian Army MES syllabus to study all the important topics. Here is the best preparation strategy to ace the Indian Army MES exam with flying colors:

  • Check the Indian Army MES syllabus and exam pattern carefully and allocate time to all the topics accordingly.
  • Refer to the best Indian Army MES books and learning resources to understand basic concepts and advanced topics.
  • Attempt mock papers and Indian Army MES's previous year's question papers to assess their strong and weak points.
  • Jot down all the important points, formulas, short-cut techniques, current affairs, etc., in a notebook and revise them regularly.
How to Join the Indian Navy?

Check How to Join Indian Navy after 10th

Check to Join the Indian Navy after 12th

Check How Women Can Join Indian Navy as Officer

Check How to Become an Indian Navy Officer

Best Books for Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023

Candidates must pick the finest Indian Army MES books for every section based on the latest exam format and curriculum. The right books will help them cover all the aspects of the Indian Army MES syllabus. Here is the expert-recommended Indian Army MES exam books for all the sections tabulated below:

Indian Army MES Books 2023

Subject

Book Name

General Awareness

Lucent’s General Knowledge

Numerical Aptitude

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal

General Intelligence & Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning, Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S. Aggarwal

General English

Objective General English by SP Bakshi

How to Join Indian Air Force?

Check How to Join Indian Air Force after 12th

Check How to Become a Flying Officer in Indian Air Force

Check How to Join Indian Air Force through AFCAT/NDA/NCC/CDS

Check Female Officer Recruitment in the Indian Air Force (IAF)

FAQ

Q1. What is the Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023?

The Indian Army MES syllabus comprises four sections, i.e., General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness and General English, Numerical Aptitude, and Specialized Topics.

Q2. What is the Indian Army MES Exam Pattern 2023?

As per the Indian Army MES exam pattern, the written exam will be conducted online, i.e., a computer-based test. A total of 125 questions are asked for 125 marks in the exam.

Q3. How to prepare for the Indian Army MES Recruitment Exam 2023?

To prepare well for the Indian Army MES exam, candidates must download the latest Indian Army MES syllabus, learn fundamentals, and solve online test series and previous papers to obtain favorable marks.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next