Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download Exam Pattern, Sectionwise Topics

Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023: The Military Engineering Services will conduct the competitive examination to recruit eligible candidates for 41,822 Group C posts. The detailed Indian Army MES notification will be released soon by the recruitment authority on the official website. The candidates are selected for Indian Army MES posts based on their performance in document verification (screening), written exam, medical exam, and interview.
Check Indian Army MES Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023
All interested candidates should analyze the latest Indian Army MES syllabus & exam pattern and prepare their strategy accordingly. Apart from the Indian Army MES syllabus, aspirants should also check the Indian Army MES exam pattern to understand the exam structure, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, and other requirements. In this article, we have shared the detailed Indian Army MES syllabus PDF, including the Indian Army MES exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books.
Indian Army MES Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: Overview
Here is the major overview of the Indian Army MES syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of aspirants.
|
Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Military Engineering Services
|
Post Name
|
Mate, Draughtsman, Storekeeper, Barrack & Store Officer, Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Architect Cadre (Group A), etc.
|
Vacancies
|
41,822
|
Category
|
Indian Army MES Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
Selection Process
|
Document Verification (Screening), Written exam, Medical exam, and Interview.
|
Exam Mode
|
Online (Computer Based Test)
|
Maximum Marks
|
125 marks
|
Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Marking Scheme
|
1 mark
Indian Army MES Exam Pattern 2023
Candidates should be well-acquainted with the Indian Army MES exam pattern to get insights into the paper structure, number of sections, maximum marks, and other exam requirements. Check below the latest Indian Army MES exam pattern for the computer-based exam:
|
MES Exam Pattern 2023
|
Subject
|
No of Question
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
25
|
25
|
2 Hour (120 minutes)
|
General Awareness and General English
|
25
|
25
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
25
|
25
|
Specialized Topic
|
50
|
50
Note:
- The Army MES 2023 exam is a computer-based test and will be held online.
- The MES exam consists of 125 questions for 125 marks.
- The duration of the online exam is 2 hours.
- As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct answer.
|
Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023
The Indian Army MES syllabus comprises four sections, i.e., General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness and General English, Numerical Aptitude, and Specialized Topics. Here is the list of important topics included in every subject prescribed in the Army MES syllabus 2023 PDF shared below.
|
MES Syllabus 2023
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
Analogy
Order & Ranking
Puzzle
Direction & Distance
Figures Classification
Matrix
Blood Relation
Coding Decoding
Number Series
Verbal Reasoning
Non-Verbal Reasoning
Word Formation, etc
|
General English
|
Reading Comprehension
Spotting Errors
Cloze Test
Para Jumbles
Fill in the blanks
Sentence Correction
Para/Sentence Completion
Sentence Improvement
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
Complex Numbers
Number System
Probability
Continuity
3 Dimensions
Equations
Time & Distance
Trigonometry
Matrices
Mensuration- Cylinder, Cone, and Sphere
Indefinite Integrals
Mixtures & Allegations
Profit & Loss
Permutation, Combination, and Probability
Percentage
Simple Interest & Compound Interest
Surds & Indices
Determinants
Relation & Function
Simplification
Sequence & Series
Ratio & Proportion
Conic Sections
Straight Lines
Set Theory
Work & Time
|
General Awareness
|
National and International Events
History
Polity
Economics
General Science
Sports
Awards and Authors
Current Affairs, etc
How to Cover Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023?
Indian Army MES is a popular competitive recruitment exam in the country. More than thousands of aspirants appear for this exam, which makes it highly competitive. So, aspirants should analyze the Indian Army MES syllabus to study all the important topics. Here is the best preparation strategy to ace the Indian Army MES exam with flying colors:
- Check the Indian Army MES syllabus and exam pattern carefully and allocate time to all the topics accordingly.
- Refer to the best Indian Army MES books and learning resources to understand basic concepts and advanced topics.
- Attempt mock papers and Indian Army MES's previous year's question papers to assess their strong and weak points.
- Jot down all the important points, formulas, short-cut techniques, current affairs, etc., in a notebook and revise them regularly.
Best Books for Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023
Candidates must pick the finest Indian Army MES books for every section based on the latest exam format and curriculum. The right books will help them cover all the aspects of the Indian Army MES syllabus. Here is the expert-recommended Indian Army MES exam books for all the sections tabulated below:
|
Indian Army MES Books 2023
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
General Awareness
|
Lucent’s General Knowledge
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning, Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S. Aggarwal
|
General English
|
Objective General English by SP Bakshi