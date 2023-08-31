Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download Exam Pattern, Sectionwise Topics

Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023 PDF Download: Check the Indian Army MES syllabus and the latest exam pattern. The Military Engineering Services will conduct a competitive exam to recruit 41,822 Group C posts.

Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023: The Military Engineering Services will conduct the competitive examination to recruit eligible candidates for 41,822 Group C posts. The detailed Indian Army MES notification will be released soon by the recruitment authority on the official website. The candidates are selected for Indian Army MES posts based on their performance in document verification (screening), written exam, medical exam, and interview.

All interested candidates should analyze the latest Indian Army MES syllabus & exam pattern and prepare their strategy accordingly. Apart from the Indian Army MES syllabus, aspirants should also check the Indian Army MES exam pattern to understand the exam structure, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, and other requirements. In this article, we have shared the detailed Indian Army MES syllabus PDF, including the Indian Army MES exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books.

Indian Army MES Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: Overview

Here is the major overview of the Indian Army MES syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of aspirants.

Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Military Engineering Services Post Name Mate, Draughtsman, Storekeeper, Barrack & Store Officer, Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Architect Cadre (Group A), etc. Vacancies 41,822 Category Indian Army MES Syllabus and Exam Pattern Selection Process Document Verification (Screening), Written exam, Medical exam, and Interview. Exam Mode Online (Computer Based Test) Maximum Marks 125 marks Duration 2 Hours Marking Scheme 1 mark

Indian Army MES Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be well-acquainted with the Indian Army MES exam pattern to get insights into the paper structure, number of sections, maximum marks, and other exam requirements. Check below the latest Indian Army MES exam pattern for the computer-based exam:

MES Exam Pattern 2023 Subject No of Question Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 25 2 Hour (120 minutes) General Awareness and General English 25 25 Numerical Aptitude 25 25 Specialized Topic 50 50

Note:

The Army MES 2023 exam is a computer-based test and will be held online.

The MES exam consists of 125 questions for 125 marks.

The duration of the online exam is 2 hours.

As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct answer.

Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023

The Indian Army MES syllabus comprises four sections, i.e., General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness and General English, Numerical Aptitude, and Specialized Topics. Here is the list of important topics included in every subject prescribed in the Army MES syllabus 2023 PDF shared below.

MES Syllabus 2023 Subject Topics General Intelligence & Reasoning Analogy Order & Ranking Puzzle Direction & Distance Figures Classification Matrix Blood Relation Coding Decoding Number Series Verbal Reasoning Non-Verbal Reasoning Word Formation, etc General English Reading Comprehension Spotting Errors Cloze Test Para Jumbles Fill in the blanks Sentence Correction Para/Sentence Completion Sentence Improvement Numerical Aptitude Complex Numbers Number System Probability Continuity 3 Dimensions Equations Time & Distance Trigonometry Matrices Mensuration- Cylinder, Cone, and Sphere Indefinite Integrals Mixtures & Allegations Profit & Loss Permutation, Combination, and Probability Percentage Simple Interest & Compound Interest Surds & Indices Determinants Relation & Function Simplification Sequence & Series Ratio & Proportion Conic Sections Straight Lines Set Theory Work & Time General Awareness National and International Events History Polity Economics General Science Sports Awards and Authors Current Affairs, etc

How to Cover Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023?

Indian Army MES is a popular competitive recruitment exam in the country. More than thousands of aspirants appear for this exam, which makes it highly competitive. So, aspirants should analyze the Indian Army MES syllabus to study all the important topics. Here is the best preparation strategy to ace the Indian Army MES exam with flying colors:

Check the Indian Army MES syllabus and exam pattern carefully and allocate time to all the topics accordingly.

Refer to the best Indian Army MES books and learning resources to understand basic concepts and advanced topics.

Attempt mock papers and Indian Army MES's previous year's question papers to assess their strong and weak points.

Jot down all the important points, formulas, short-cut techniques, current affairs, etc., in a notebook and revise them regularly.

Best Books for Indian Army MES Syllabus 2023

