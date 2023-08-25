Indian Army MES Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification for 41822 Vacancies

Indian Army MES Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Military Engineer Services has released the Indian Army MES eligibility criteria through the official notification. Check the age limit, educational qualification, and number of attempts for 41822 Vacancies.

Indian Army MES Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Military Engineer Services releases the Indian Army MES Eligibility Criteria through the official notification on the official website. Candidates should fulfill all the Indian Army MES eligibility criteria before applying for 41,822 Group C posts. The online registration dates will be released along with the detailed MES recruitment 2023 notification PDF. In this article, we have shared complete details about the Indian Army MES eligibility criteria 2023, including age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, and much more.

Indian Army MES Eligibility Criteria 2023: Overview

The Indian Army MES eligibility criteria is an essential factor to be fulfilled by all interested aspirants. Aspirants should submit only valid and genuine details in the MES application form to avoid cancellation of their candidature at any recruitment stage. All the 10th/12th passed candidates who are at least 18 years old are considered eligible for the post. Check the key highlights of Army MES eligibility criteria 2023 shared below:

Indian Army MES Eligibility 2023 Overview Indian Army MES Age Limit 18 years-25 years Age Relaxation Varies as per category Educational Qualification Passed 10th or 12th or equivalent exam Nationality Indian Vacancies 41,822 Number of Attempts No Information Given Previous Experience Not Required

Indian Army MES Vacancies 2023

The Military Engineer Services has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 41822 vacancies for various posts like Mate, Storekeeper, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Draughtsman, and other posts. The distribution of vacancies for various Army MES posts is shared below:

Indian Army MES Vacancy 2023 Posts Vacancy Mate 27,920 Draughtsman 944 Storekeeper 1,026 Barrack & Store Officer 120 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) 11,316 Architect Cadre (Group A) 44 Supervisor (Barrack & Store) 534 Total Post 41,822

Indian Army MES Selection Process 2023

Candidates need to clear all the selection stages to get appointed under the Indian Army MES recruitment drive. There are four stages in the Army MES selection process, as shared below:

Document Verification (Screening)

Written Exam

Medical Exam

Indian Army MES Age Limit 2023

Aspirants must fulfill the Indian Army MES age limit criteria before submitting the application form. The minimum age of the candidates must be 18 years, and the maximum age shall be 25 years as of the prescribed date. There shall be a relaxation on the upper age limit of the reserved category candidates as per the state government rules.

Indian Army MES Age Limit 2023 Minimum Age 18 years Maximum Age 25 years

Indian Army MES Educational Qualification 2023

Aspirants must fulfill the Indian Army MES educational qualification before applying for the post. They should use valid and genuine details about their qualifications in the application form. Aspirants should have passed the 10th or 12th or equivalent exam from a recognized board/University in order to be eligible for the post. The post-wise Indian Army MES education qualification will be released through official notification.

Indian Army MES Eligibility Criteria 2023: Nationality

Candidates must fulfill the nationality criteria before submitting the online form along with the Indian Army MES age limit, qualification, and other eligibility factors. A candidate must be a citizen of India in order to be eligible for Army MES Group C recruitment.

Indian Army MES Eligibility Criteria 2023: Number of Attempts

The Military Engineer Services has mentioned no restrictions on the number of attempts to participate in the Indian Army MES recruitment process. Aspirants will be eligible for the post till they do not exceed the Indian Army MES age limit and other eligibility conditions.

Indian Army MES Eligibility Criteria 2023: Experience

Apart from fulfilling educational qualifications, age limits, etc., there is no work experience required to apply for Indian Army MES recruitment. Candidates with or without any previous working experience can apply for the Army MES Group C post.

Indian Army MES Eligibility Criteria 2023: Required Documents

Candidates must submit only correct and valid details in the Indian Army MES application form. Besides, they will be asked to submit copies of various certificates/documents supporting their eligibility claims for verification purposes. The following documents are required for scrutiny.