Indian Army Religious Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2022: Age, Educational Qualification, Physical Standard

Indian Army Religious Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2022: The Indian Army has released the Indian Army Religious Teacher recruitment notification on its official website. The online application is invited from eligible Indian male candidates for recruitment of Religious Teachers in the Indian Army as Junior Commissioned Officers posts. Candidates should fulfill all the Indian Army Religious Teacher eligibility before filling out the application form for the post. The online application window link for the Religious Teachers post is active from October 8 to November 6, 2022.

Indian Army Navy Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Timeline of Major Developments

Candidates found eligible will be called to participate in the Indian Army Religious Teacher recruitment process. They will have to clear three selection stages, i.e., Screening Test, Written Exam, and Interview round to be placed in the final merit list. Check out this article to get detailed information on the Indian Army Religious Teacher Eligibility Criteria.

Indian Army Religious Teacher Recruitment 2022- Important Dates

The important dates for the Army Religious Teacher recruitment are discussed below for the reference of the aspirants:

Events Dates Start Date of Online Registration 8th October, 2022 Last Date to Submit Online Applications 6th November, 2022 Written Exam Dates 26th February 2023

Know How to Become an Agniveer in Indian Army/Navy/Air Force

Indian Army Religious Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2022: Age Limit

As per the Indian Army Religious age limit, the age bracket of Civilian and In-Service candidates must be between 25 years-36 years as on 1st October 2022 (i.e. candidates must be born between 01 Oct 1986 and 30 Sep 1997 inclusive of both dates to be eligible).

Indian Army Religious Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2022: Educational Qualification

The minimum Indian Army Religious Teacher Educational Qualification will be as follow:

RT Pandit and Pandit (Gorkha) for Gorkha Regiment- Hindu Candidate with Shastri/ Acharya in Sanskrit from UGC recognized University. In addition, the candidate should have the following religious qualification:

‘Karam Kand’ is one of the main/ core subjects during Shastri/ Acharya or

One-year Diploma in ‘Karam Kand’.

RT Granthi- Sikh Candidate with Graduation in any subject from a UGC-recognized University. In addition, the candidate must have ‘Gyani’ in Punjabi.

RT Maulvi- Muslim Candidate with Graduation in any subject from a UGC-recognized University. In addition, candidates must have Alim in Arabic or Adeeb-e-Mahir/ Urdu Mahir in Urdu.

RT Padre- Christian Candidate with Graduation in any subject from a UGC-recognized University. In addition, the candidate must have been ordained priesthood by the appropriate ecclesiastical authority and is on the approved list of the local Bishop.

RT Buddhist- Buddhist candidate with Graduation in any subject from a UGC-recognized University. In addition, the candidate must have been ordained as Monk/Buddhist Priest by an appropriate authority. The word ‘Appropriate Authority’ implies the Head Priest of the Monastery where the candidate has been initiated into priesthood. The Head Priest should have Geshe (Ph.D.) of Khanpa or Lopon or Rajbam with a Proper certificate from the Monastery.

Indian Army Religious Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2022: Physical Standard and Fitness Test

The minimum Indian Army Religious Teacher Physical Standard and Fitness Test criteria are elaborated below:

Height (cm) General - 160. Gorkhas & Ladakhi region candidates- 157.

Andaman & Nicobar Island, Lakshadweep Gp incl Mini coys - 155 (only Locals). Chest (cm) 77 for all. Weight (kg) General (less Gorkha & Ladakhis) - 50. Gorkhas & Ladakhi region candidates - 48 Physical Fitness Test Candidates must be able to run 1600 m in 08 Minutes. Note: The provisions for extra time for a 1.6 km run in Hilly Terrain Areas: 5000 ft-9000 ft - Additional 30 secs.

9000 ft-12000 ft - Additional 120 secs

Indian Army Religious Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2022: Medical Standard

A candidate must have a robust physique and mental health, and a well-developed chest with a minimum 5 cm expansion. They should be able to hear normally with each ear and possess a sufficient number of natural teeth, i.e. 14 dental points with healthy gums. They should not have any diseases like hydrocele, deformity of bones, varicose veins, or piles.

Indian Army Religious Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2022: Number of Attempts

There is no limit on the number of attempts in the Indian Army Religious Teacher recruitment. Candidates can apply for the notified post as long as they are fulfilling all the eligibility parameters and other factors.

The eligibility of the candidates shall be verified by the recruitment authority at the time of document verification. It must be noted that if they fail to satisfy any of the Indian Army Religious Teacher eligibility, then it will lead to the cancellation of their candidature.