IPUCET 2020 BBA Exam Pattern | Know Section, No. of Questions, Marking Scheme

IPU CET BBA Exam Pattern - Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has released the BBA entrance exam pattern for IPU CET 2020 exam. Candidates preparing for the IPU CET exam can read the exam patter to prepare for the exam before the D-day. In this article, you will find highlights about the BBA exam pattern that will help you appear for the exam with full confidence.

Exam pattern is that reference point that will help you gain overall idea about the preparation that is required for cracking the entrance exam. Mock test is another way through which you candidates can gain an idea about how to manage time and questions asked in the BBA entrance exam. For now, take a look at the important exam pattern highlights:

IPUCET 2020 Exam Highlights

Exam Date April 25 – May 5, 2020 Exam Duration 3 hours for other Programs No. of Questions 150 questions Nature of Questions Objective Marking Scheme +4 marks, -1 mark (negative marking) Exam Mode Online Exam Language English

As per the IPUCET BBA entrance exam contains 150 objective type questions with four options for each question. For each correct answer, +4 will be rewarded and for each wrong option, -1 will be deducted.

IPU CET 2020 Syllabus - Overview

Considering the exam syllabus, IPU CET exam will carry questions from the following sections in the BBA exam:-

Sections Weightage English Language and Comprehension 25% Logical and Analytical Ability 25% General Awareness 25% Aptitude relating to the field of Management and Communication Skills 25%

IPUCET BBA Exam Pattern

Take a look at the important details about the BBA entrance exam pattern:-

Exam Format – IPU CET 2020 BBA exam is an online exam conduced on the allocated test centers. There will be four options for each question and candidates will be required to click on the correct option on the question paper.

Sections – There are overall four sections in the exam namely English language and comprehension, Logical and analytical ability, Aptitude related to the field of management and communication, and General awareness. There is no sectional time limit to attempt the questions. You can pick and choose any questions as per your convenience.

No. of questions – There are 150 questions in the exam from four section that are mentioned above. Candidates are not required to attempt all the questions. However, it is advised to choose and answer only those questions about which you are 100% sure or else you will invite negative marking in the exam.

Marking Scheme – GGSIPU has made it clear that any candidate that wrongly attempts the question will invite negative marking in the exam. There is a provision of (-1) for each incorrect choice and (+4) for each correct option selected by the candidate.

