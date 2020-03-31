IPUCET 2020 Eligibility Criteria | Check Age limit | Education qualification | Seat Reservation

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprashta University (GGSIPU) has released the eligibility criteria for the IPUCET 2020 exam to be conducted for the Bachelors of Business Studies (BBA) course aspirants. There are around 30 colleges with 10,000 seats that accept the score of IPU CET exam for admission to BBA course. Those candidates who full the IPU CET eligibility criteria can only appear for the IPU CET BBA entrance exam.

In this article, candidates would get to know the eligibility criteria which include age limit, education qualification, reservation, nationality and no. of attempts. Candidates must carefully read the IPU CET 2020 eligibility criteria as mentioned under:

IPU CET 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Aspirants willing to apply for the IPU CET 2020 BBA course must have completed his higher secondary education (10+2) from a recognized university or board with minimum 50 per cent marks in 12th standard. Students awaiting (10 + 2) results can also apply for the exam.

Age Limit

Candidates more than 21 years of age can apply for the IPU CET 2020 exam for the BBA course. The varsity has not mentioned an upper age limit for the candidates interested to apply for the entrance exam.

Nationality

Both Indian citizens and International citizens can apply for the BBA entrance exam. However, the international citizen will have to submit necessary documents as of proof of their nationality.

No. of attempts

IPU CET 2020 BBA entrance exam is conducted once a year, generally in the month of May. Applicants can apply for the exam till the 2nd week of April 2020 as the registration deadlines have been extended. It should be noted that there is no restriction on the no. of times an aspirants can apply for the exam provided that the exam is conducted once every year.

IPU CET 2020 BBA Seat Reservation

GGSIPU has a provision for seat reservation for various categories of applicants. Here is the list of applicants that have access to special privileges for admission to BBA colleges

Defence Quota for the applicants whose parents belong to Military services, Para military services SC/ST (Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes) OBC (Other Backward Class) EWS (Economically Weaker Section) PwD Delhi Quota – Overall 85% seats are reserved for the students of Delhi region.

If you fall in any of the category mentioned above, you will get access to seat reservation under the BBA program.

For more such articles, keep visiting jagranjosh.com to get latest updates about BBA colleges, exams, news and trivia.

Also Read – IPU CET 2020 Exam Schedule Revised – Check Here