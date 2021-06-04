RCFL Recruitment 2021 for 140 Operator Posts, Apply @rcfltd.com
Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilizers Limited has released the notification for recruitment of Secretarial Assistant & Stenographer (English). Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details Here
RCFL Recruitment 2021: Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilizers Limited is hiring candidates for Secretarial Assistant & Stenographer (English). Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode.
Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of online application: 3 June 2021
- Last Date for Application Submission - to be notified
RCFL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Secretarial Assistant - 50 Posts
- Stenographer English - 40 Posts
RCFL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be at least 10th pass from a recognized Board. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.
Download RCFL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Download RCFL Stenographer Recruitment 2021 Notification 2 PDF
How to apply for RCFL Recruitment 2021
Candidates possessing requisite qualification & experience can apply to the posts through the online mode at apprenticshipindia.org. The last date of application is not revealed by the organisation. The candidates are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible. The last date of application will be revealed in the due course of time.
