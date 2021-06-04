RCFL Recruitment 2021 for 140 Operator Posts, Apply @rcfltd.com

RCFL Recruitment 2021: Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilizers Limited is hiring candidates for Secretarial Assistant & Stenographer (English). Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 3 June 2021

Last Date for Application Submission - to be notified

RCFL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Secretarial Assistant - 50 Posts

Stenographer English - 40 Posts

RCFL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be at least 10th pass from a recognized Board. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Download RCFL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Download RCFL Stenographer Recruitment 2021 Notification 2 PDF

Official Website

How to apply for RCFL Recruitment 2021

Candidates possessing requisite qualification & experience can apply to the posts through the online mode at apprenticshipindia.org. The last date of application is not revealed by the organisation. The candidates are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible. The last date of application will be revealed in the due course of time.

Latest Government Jobs:

IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 for Sr Research Assistant, Sr Project Associate & Project Associate Posts

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 for Staff Nurse, Field Worker and Field Attendant Posts

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021 for Assam Judicial Service Exam 2021, Online Application begins from 11 June

RML Hospital Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Professor Posts, 36 Vacancies Notified

ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Apply Online for MO, Physician & Other Posts @ongcindia.com

NHM Bhopal Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, 51 Vacancies for Dental Surgeon Post, Apply from 5 June