RRB Group D Result Analysis 2022: 25% Qualified out of 1,03,769 Vacancy, Zone-wise Detail

RRB Group D result 2022 has been released. A total of 30 lakh candidates have qualified Group D exam which was for the recruitment of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments. Read here RRB Group D result analysis to know the pass percentage.

RRB Group D result was announced on December 22, 2022 by all Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs). Among the 21 RRBs, the Group D result has been announced by 15 RRBs while candidates from 6 RRBs zone are still waiting for the result.

According to the RRB Group D 2022 result data, a total of 264434 candidates have been selected by 15 RRBs whose results have been declared. However, it is expected that approximately 30 lakh candidates will be selected in the Group D exam. A total of 103769 vacancies are available for RRB Group D posts and examination authority to select 3 times the number of candidates for the available posts.

As per the RRB Group D latest notification, candidates equal to three times the community wise total vacancies (excluding PwBD and CCAA candidates shortlisted in that community) for the RRC, will be shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The shortlisting of 3 times the number of RRB candidates will help the Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) to choose qualified candidates based on the merit and talent.

In RRB Group D 2022, the highest number of candidates have been selected from RRB Chandigarh followed by RRB Ahmedabad and Kolkata. A total of 35070 candidates have qualified Group D exam from RRB Chandigarh while 27439 and 26476 candidates have qualified from RRB Ahmedabad and RRB Kolkata respectively.

RRB Group D Result 2022: Zone Wise Number of Candidates Selected

Candidates can check the below the zone wise list of candidates qualified in RRB Group D exam. The 6 RRBs are yet to declare the result therefore a number list of qualified candidates will be added soon on availability of data.

RRB Group D Result 2022: Only 25% Candidates Qualified Railway Group D Exam

Only 25% of the total test takers have qualified the Group D exam which was held in online mode in 5 phases from 17 August to 11 October 2022. A total of 12000000 have appeared in RRB Group D exam and 3000000 candidates have been selected.

Exam Particulars RRB Group D Exam Statistics Number of Vacancy 103769 Number of Test Takers 1.2 Crore Number of Candidates Qualified 30 Lakh

RRB Group D Result 2022: What after Group D Phase 1 Result

The qualified candidates will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) in the month of January 2023. As per the notification, RRB Group D PET schedule for the provisionally shortlisted candidates will be published on the official websites of RRCs by the Chairpersons of RRCs. Further, SMS / Email will also be sent to the registered mobile number and email of the shortlisted candidates to download their PET call letter.

Moreover, Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) candidates are exempted from PET and hence, their roll numbers are not included in RRB Group D list. Accordingly, the Cutoff Percentile Score/Normalized Marks of the CCAA candidates will be published along with the result for Document Verification by Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of respective Zonal Railways. As per RBE No.51/2022 dated 13.04.2022, CCAA candidates are given due weightage for the marks. At this stage, PET exemption/weightage for the marks to CCAA candidates are purely based on their declaration about their Railway act apprenticeship status of possessing National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) in the application in terms of Para 12 of CEN RRC 01/2019 and the NCVT Marks uploaded by the candidates. However, they will be eligible for further stages only after successful DV (Document Verification) to be conducted by Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs).

RRB Group D Result 2022: What is Cut Off marks for Group D

RRB Group D cut off score 2022 has been released in both form overall marks and normalized marks which are obtained by candidates in the exam. Among all, RRB Allahabad has the highest score RRB Group D cutoff score for open-category candidates. RRB Allahabad Group D cutoff score for open category candidates is 98.00447. RRB Patna has 97.95, the second-highest RRB Group D cutoff score for open-category candidates. RRB Bhubaneswar and RRB Ranchi have 96.96366 and 96.88 RRB Group D cutoff scores respectively.