TS ICET Selection Process 2020: Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education is responsible for conducting TS ICET 2020 selection process. Candidates who qualify the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test and meet the required cut off can appear for the selection Process for TS ICET MBA 2020. Candidates shortlisted for TS ICET selection process 2020 need to download the allotment order from the official website by entering the login credentials. TS ICET Selection Process 2020 comprises of paying the processing fee and booking the slot. TS ICET 2020 selection process is completely online with web based counselling and provisional seat allotment. Candidates offered final admission through selection process of TS ICET MBA 2020 are required to pay the tuition fee and self-report within the last date specified. Get complete information about TS ICET Selection Process 2020 here, including criteria for shortlisting, stages of selection and more.

TS ICET Selection Process 2020 - Highlights

Candidates qualifying TS ICET 2020 with a minimum aggregate of 50% for candidates from General category and 45% (other category candidates) are eligible to be shortlisted for selection process of TS ICET MBA 2020.

Candidates, to be considered for TS ICET 2020 selection process must belong to the state of Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana.

As prescribed by TSCHE, candidates in order to be considered for TS ICET selection process 2020 must not have exceeded of 30 years (for OC candidates) and 34 years (for other candidates) as on July 1, 2020.

Candidates are also required to have completed graduation in any discipline with a minimum of three-year duration to participate in TS ICET 2020 selection process.

TS ICET Selection Process 2020 - Details

The selection process of TS ICET 2020 comprises of payment of processing fee, verification of documents, option entry, seat allotment and payment of fees and self-reporting.

Candidates are first required to register for TS ICET selection process 2020 by providing the registration number given on the admit card of TS ICET 2020, date of birth, email address and mobile number.

After registering, the next step requires payment of processing fee (Rs. 1200 for General Category and Rs. 600 for SC/ST category candidates) for TS ICET 2020 selection process.

Candidates who successfully pay the TS ICET selection process 2020 fee are then required to report for document verification at specified centres. On successful completion of document verification, candidates are provided a receipt.

The stage of TS ICET selection process 2020 is option entry wherein candidates will be required to submit the choices for their colleges in order of preference. Candidates during the TS ICET 2020 selection process are allotted seats as per merit, gender, category, local area and reservation (if any).

Candidates who are allotted seats via TS ICET 2020 selection process are required to download the allotment letter from the official website and pay the requisite fee by the self-reporting system. This will generate an admission number which candidates need to submit at the assigned college along with the allotment letter.

The TS ICET selection process 2020 comprises multiple counselling rounds. Candidates who are not allotted a seat in the first round and also who accept he seat allotted in the first round by paying the requisite process fee can participate in the subsequent rounds.

However, for candidates not accepting seats in the allotted college, the admission of the particular candidate is considered cancelled and the seat is treated as a vacancy. Also, such students cannot claim the previous allotment in the preceding rounds.

TS ICET 2020 Selection Process - Documents Required

TS ICET rank card 2020

Admit card of TS ICET 2020

Aadhaar card

Passing/ degree certificate

SSC marksheet/ passing certificate

Intermediate or equivalent marksheet/ passing certificate

Degree provisional pass certificate

Degree memorandum of marks

Study or Bonafide Certificate from IX class to Degree

Transfer certificate (TC)

Residence Certificate of the candidate for 7 years preceding to qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalised education

Income Certificate issued on or after 1 st January 2020 by the competent authority (if applicable)

January 2020 by the competent authority (if applicable) Non-local residents will be required to submit residence certificate for allotment under unreserved seats

PH certificate as applicable

TS ICET Selection Process 2020 -Cancellation

For a student willing to withdraw or cancel the seat allotted, s/he can cancel the seat within the time allotted by the authorities.

Such candidates will have to report to the Convenor in person and submit the following documents

Application form for cancellation of allotted seat

Receipts of certificates issues at the time of document verification from the help centres.

Latest provisional allotment letter

Fee payment receipt

Request letter for cancellation by the candidate.

To get additional information about TS ICET 2020 exam, and other MBA/BBA entrance exams, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com