UGC Issued Warning Against 127 Deemed Universities: Use of word “University” Prohibited, Check Details Here!

As per the latest notification released by UGC, a warning has been issued to the Institutions Deemed to be Universities for using the word ‘University’ in their name. The official notification released on 27th May 2020 stated, “it has come to the notice of University Grant Commission (UGC) that many institutions which are conferred the status of Deemed to be Universities are using the word “University”, which is opposed to the Spirit of Section 23 of the UGC Act. The UGC shall take appropriate steps to stop such practice”.
Check UGC NET June 2020 Exam Updates
Prohibition for the use of the word "University” for Deemed Universities
According to Section 23 of the UGC 1956, Prohibition of the use of the word “University” in certain cases is reproduced as under: ““No institution, whether a corporate body or not, other than a University established or Incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act shall be entitled to have the word “University” associated with its name in any manner whatsoever.’
NTA UGC NET June 2020 Application Direct Link
As per the Supreme Court Orders, “The UGC is further directed to take appropriate steps and implement Section 23 of the UGC Act and restrain Deemed to be Universities from using the word ‘University’ within one month from today”.
Check latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam
Keeping in view the provisions of the UGC Act 1956 and directions from Supreme Court UGC has directed the institutions to restrain from using the word ‘University’ with the name of the Deemed to be University in any manner i.e. advertisements, website, website addresses, e-mail addresses, letter heads, communications, hoardings, etc. failing which necessary action would be initiated against the Deemed to be University in accordance with the UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2019. Instead, the Institution may mention the word ‘Deemed to be University’ within parenthesis suffixed thereto.
Check Detailed Eligibility Criteria of UGC NET June 2020 Exam
What are 'Deemed Universities' as per UGC Guidelines?
An institution of higher education, other than a university, doing the work of high standard in a specific area, can be declared as an institution deemed to be a university. The section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956 provides that the Central Government may, on the advice of the Commission, declare, by notification in the Official Gazette that any institution of higher education, other than a university, shall be deemed to be a university for the purpose of this Act and on such a declaration being made, all the provisions of this Act shall apply to such institution as if it were a university under the meaning of clause (f) of section 2 of the UGC Act.
Get NTA CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam Updates
Such institutions enjoy the academic status and privileges of a university. This status provides fillip to these institutions to strengthen their academic activities in their specialized fields. Deemed to be universities, like other universities, have the autonomy of offering various courses and therefore, preparing students for various examinations and awards. These institutions design their own syllabus and courses to prepare the students to foray into diverse fields after the completion of their study.
Click here to know the Application Process for CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam
|
Total Number of Universities Recognized by UGC in India as on 1st February 2020
|
Type of Universities
|
Number of Universities
|
409
|
127
|
50
|
349
|
Total
|
935
Check CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Eligibility Criteria
List of 127 UGC Deemed Universities
List of Institutions of higher education which have been declared as Deemed to be Universities under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956:
|
S. No.
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
Date/Year of Notification/ Establishment
|
1.
|
Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Gandhi Nagar Campus, Rushikonda, Visakhapatman – 530 045, Andhra Pradesh. (Deemed University)
|
13.08.2007
|
2.
|
Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation, Greenfields, Kunchanapalli
|
20.02.2009
|
3.
|
Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, Tirupati-517 507, Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh. (Deemed University)
|
16.11.1987
|
4.
|
Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, Prasanthinilayam, Anantapur-515 134, Andhra Pradesh. (Deemed University)
|
10.11.1981
|
5.
|
Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research, Vadlamudi, Guntur District – 522213,, Andhra Pradesh.
|
19.12.2008
|
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|
6.
|
North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology, Nirjuli, Itanagar-791109, Arunachal Pradesh. (Deemed University)
|
31.05.2005
|
ASSAM
|
7.
|
Central Institute of Technology(CIT), Dist: Kokrajhar, Balagaon, BTAD, Assam (Deemed University)
|
13.12.2018
|
BIHAR
|
8.
|
Nava Nalanda Mahavihara, Nalanda – 803 111. (Bihar) (Deemed University)
|
13.11.2006
|
CHANDIGARH
|
9.
|
Punjab Engineering College, Sector – 12, Chandigarh-160 012.
|
16.10.2003
|
DELHI
|
10.
|
Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa Institute, Pusa, New Delhi-110012.
|
22.08.1958
|
11.
|
Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, B-21, Qutub Institutional Area, New Delhi 110 016
|
20.05.2002
|
12.
|
Indian Law Institute, Bhagwandas Road, New Delhi-110 001.
|
29.10.2004
|
13.
|
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), D 1, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi – 110 070
|
10.07.2009
|
14.
|
Jamia Hamdard, Hamdard Nagar, New Delhi-110 062.
|
10.05.1989
|
15.
|
National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Musicology, National Museum, Janpath, New Delhi-110 011
|
28.04.1989
|
16.
|
National University of Educational Planning & Administration, 17 – B, Sri Aurbindo Marg, New Delhi 110 016
|
11.08.2006
|
17.
|
Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthana, 56, 57, Institutional Area, Janakpuri, New Delhi-110 058.
|
07.05.2002
|
18.
|
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapith, Qutub Institutional Area, New Delhi-110 016.
|
16.11.1987
|
19.
|
TERI School of Advanced Studies, 10, Institutional Area, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi – 110 070
|
05.10.1999
|
GUJARAT
|
20.
|
Gujarat Vidyapith, PO Navjivan, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad-380 014, Gujarat. (Deemed University)
|
16.07.1963
|
21.
|
National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), NAIR Campus, Lalbaug, Vadodara – 390 004 Gujarat (Deemed to be university)
|
26.07.2018
|
22.
|
Sumandeep Vidyapeeth, Village Piparia, Taluka Waghodia, District Vadodara (Deemed University)
|
17.01.2007
|
HARYANA
|
23.
|
Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth, Nachaull, Old Faridabad, Jasana Road, Faridabad – 121 002, Haryana. (Deemed University)
|
05.01.2009
|
24.
|
Maharishi Markandeshwar, Mullana, Ambala – 133003, Haryana. (Deemed University).
|
12.06.2007
|
25.
|
Manav Rachna Internationa Institute of Research & Studies, MRIU Aravali Campus, Sector 43, Surajkund-Delhi Road, Faridabad-121001,
|
21.10.2008
|
26.
|
National Brain Research Centre, Gurgaon-122 001. (Deemed University)
|
20.05.2002
|
27.
|
National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal-132 001, Haryana. (Deemed University)
|
28.03.1989
|
28.
|
National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship & Management (NIFTEM), Plot No 97, Sector 56, HSIIDC Industrial Estate, Kundli, Dt. Sonepat-131038, Haryana. (Deemed University)
|
08.05.2012
|
JAMMU & KASHMIR
|
29.
|
Central Institute of Buddhist Studies, Choglamsar, Leh (Ladakh), Jammu & Kashmir. (Deemed University)
|
15.01.2016
|
JHARKHAND
|
30.
|
Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi-835 215, Jharkhand. (Deemed University)
|
28.08.1986
|
KARNATAKA
|
31.
|
B.L.D.E. Bijapur, Karnataka (Deemed University)
|
29.02.2008
|
32.
|
Christ, Hosur Road, Bangalore – 560 029, Karnataka.(Deemed University)
|
22.07.2008
|
33.
|
Indian Institute of Science, Sir C.V. Raman Avenue, Bangalore-560 012, Karnataka. (Deemed University)
|
12.05.1958
|
34.
|
International Institute of Information Technology, 26/c, Opp. Infosys (Gate - 1), Electronic City, Hosur Road, Bangalore – 560 100,
|
28.02.2005
|
35.
|
JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Sri Shivarathreeshwara Nagar, Mysore-570015, Karnataka. (Deemed University)
|
28.05.2008
|
36.
|
Jain, Jain Global Campus, 45th Km, NH-209, Jakkasandra Post, Kanakapura Taluk, Ramanagara District-562112, Karnataka.
|
19.12.2008
|
37.
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Jakkur Campus, Bangalore-560 064. (Deemed University)
|
17.08.2002
|
38.
|
KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research, JNMC Campus, Nehru Nagar, Belgaum – 590010, Karnataka. (Deemed University)
|
13.04.2006
|
39.
|
Manipal Academy of Higher Education, University Building, Madhava Nagar, Manipal-576 104, Karnataka. (Deemed University)
|
01.06.1993
|
40.
|
NITTE, University Enclave, Medical Sciences Complex, Deralkatte, Mangalore 575018, Karnataka. (Deemed University)
|
04.06.2008
|
41.
|
Sri Devraj Urs Academy of Higher Education and Research, Tamaka, Kolar, Karnataka (Deemed University)
|
25.05.2007
|
42.
|
Sri Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, Tumkur district – 572 102, Karnataka. (Deemed University)
|
30.05.2008
|
43.
|
Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Sansthana, Bangalore. (Deemed University)
|
08.05.2002
|
44.
|
Yenepoya, Deralkatte, Mangalore-575018, Karnataka (Deemed University)
|
27.02.2008
|
KERALA
|
45.
|
Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth, Adi Sankara Nilayam, Veliyanad, Ernakulam - 692313, Kerala. (Deemed University)
|
16.01.2017
|
46.
|
Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Valiamala PO, Thiruvananthapuram – 695547, Kerala. (Deemed University).
|
03.07.2008
|
47.
|
Kerala Kalamandalam, Vallathol Nagar, Cheruthuruthy, Thrissur. (Deemed University).
|
14.03.2006
|
MADHYA PRADESH
|
48.
|
Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Shakti Nagar, Mela Road, Gwalior-474002, Madhya Pradesh. (Deemed University)
|
21.09.1995
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
49.
|
Bharati Vidyapeeth, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Pune-411 030, Maharashtra. (Deemed University)
|
26.04.1996
|
50.
|
Central Institute of Fisheries Education, Panch Marg, Off Yari Road, Versova, Andheri (West), Mumbai-400 061. (Deemed University)
|
27.03.1989
|
51.
|
D.Y. Patil Educational Society, 869 E, D.Y. Patil Vidyanagar, Kolhapur- 416006. Maharashtra. (Deemed University)
|
31.05.2005
|
52.
|
Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Sawangi (Meghe), Wardha – 442004, Maharashtra. (Deemed University)
|
24.05.2005
|
53.
|
Deccan College of Post-Graduate & Research Institute, Alandi Road, Yerwada, Pune-411 006, Maharashtra. (Deemed University)
|
05.03.1990
|
54.
|
Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Girinagar, Pune-411 025, Maharashtra.
|
10.09.1999
|
55.
|
Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Pimpri, Pune-411 018, Maharashtra. (Deemed University)
|
11.01.2003
|
56.
|
Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics, 846, Shivajinagar, Deccan Gymkhana, BMC Road, Pune-411 004, Maharashtra. (Deemed University)
|
07.05.1993
|
57.
|
Homi Bhabha National Institute, Regd. Office: Knowledge Management Group, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Central Complex, Mumbai- 400 085. (Deemed University)
|
03.06.2005
|
58.
|
Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Gen. A.K Vaidya
|
05.12.1995
|
59.
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Deemed University)
|
12.09.2008
|
60.
|
International Institute for Population Sciences, Govandi Station Road, Deonar, Mumbai-400088. (Deemed University)
|
31.07.1985
|
61.
|
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad, Satara (M.S). (Deemed University)
|
24.05.2005
|
62.
|
MGM Institute of Health Sciences, MGM Campus, Sector – 18, Kamothe, Navi Mumbai (M.S.) – 410 209 (Deemed University).
|
30.08.2006
|
63.
|
Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, V.L. Mehta Road, Vile Parle (West), Mumbai-400056. (Deemed University)
|
13.01.2003
|
64.
|
Padmashree Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Sector 7, Nerul, Navi Mumbai- 400706, Maharashtra. (Deemed University)
|
20.06.2002
|
65.
|
Pravara Institute of Medical Sciences, Loni, Tal – Rahata, District Ahmednagar - 413 736, Maharashtra. (Deemed University)
|
29.09.2003
|
66.
|
SYMBIOSIS International, Gram Lavale, Tal Mulshi, Dt. Pune-412115, Maharashtra. (Deemed University)
|
06.05.2002
|
67.
|
Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai-400 005. (Deemed University)
|
07.05.2002
|
68.
|
Tata Institute of Social Sciences, V.N. Purav Marg, Sion Trombay Road, Deonar, Mumbai-400088. (Deemed University)
|
29.04.1964
|
69.
|
Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth, Vidyapeeth Bhavan, Mukundnagar, Pune-411 037, Maharashtra. (Deemed University)
|
28.04.1987
|
ODISHA
|
70.
|
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Patia, Bhubaneshwar-751 024, Odisha. (Deemed University)
|
26.06.2002
|
71.
|
Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. (Deemed University)
|
25.08.2017
|
72.
|
Shiksha ‘O’ Anusandhan, J-15, Khandagiri Square, Bhubaneswar- 751030, Odisha. (Deemed University)
|
17.07.2007
|
PUNJAB
|
73.
|
Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET), Village Longowal, District Sangrur-148106, Punjab. (Deemed University)
|
10.04.2007
|
74.
|
Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Thapar Technology Campus, Bhadson Road, Patiala-147 004, Punjab. (Deemed University)
|
30.12.1985
|
PONDICHERRY
|
75
|
Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, SBV Campus, NH – 45A, Pondy-Cuddalore Main
Road, Pillaiyarkuppam, Puducherry – 607 403.
|
04.08.2008
|
RAJASTHAN
|
76.
|
Banasthali Vidyapith, PO Banasthali Vidyapith-304 022, Dt. Tonk, Rajasthan. (Deemed University)
|
25.10.1983
|
77.
|
Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Vidya Vihar, Pilani-333 031, Rajasthan. (Deemed University)
|
27.06.1964
|
78.
|
IIS, Gurukul Marg, SFS, Mansarovar, Jaipur-302020, Rajasthan. (Deemed University)
|
02.02.2009
|
79.
|
Institute of Advanced Studies in Education, Gandhi Vidya Mandir, Sardarshahr-331 403, Dt. Churu, Rajasthan. (Deemed University)
|
25.06.2002
|
80.
|
Jain Vishva Bharati Institute, Tulsi Gram, PO Box No. 6, Ladnun-341 306, Nagaur, Rajasthan. (Deemed University)
|
20.03.1991
|
81.
|
Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth, Airport Road, Pratapnagar, Udaipur-313 001, Rajasthan. (Deemed University)
|
12.01.1987
|
82.
|
The LNM Institute of Information Technology, LNM Institute of Information Technology, Gram - Rupa ki Nagal, Post – Sumel, Via Kanata, Dist. – Jaipur – 303 012 (Rajasthan). (Deemed University)
|
03.02.2006
|
TAMILNADU
|
83.
|
Academy of Maritime Education and Training, 135, East Coast Road, Kanathur, Chennai-603112, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University)
|
21.08.2007
|
84.
|
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Amritanagar, Ettimadai, Coimbatore-641 112, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University)
|
13.01.2003
|
85.
|
Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science & Higher Education for Women, Coimbatore-641 043, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University)
|
08.06.1988
|
86.
|
B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, Seethakathi Estate, GST Road, Vandalur, Chennai – 600 048, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University)
|
16.12.2008
|
87.
|
Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research, 173, Agharam Road, Selaiyur, Chennai-600073, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University)
|
04.07.2002
|
88.
|
Chennai Mathematical Institute, Plot Nos. D-19 & D-20, SIPCOT IT Park, Padur Post, Siruseri – 603 103, Tamil Nadu.(Deemed University)
|
15.12.2006
|
89.
|
Chettinad Academy of Research and Education (CARE), Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Padur, Kelambakkam, Kancheepuram District, Tamil Nadu.
|
04.08.2008
|
90.
|
Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute, Periyar, EVR High
|
21.01.2003
|
91.
|
Gandhigram Rural Institute, Gandhigram-624 302, Dindigul District, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University)
|
03.08.1976
|
92.
|
Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), No. 1, Gandhi Salai (Old Mahabalipuram Road), Padur, Kelamballam, Chennai- 603103, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University)
|
05.05.2008
|
93.
|
Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Higher Education, Anand
|
20.10.2006
|
94.
|
Karpagam Academy of Higher Education, Pollachi Main Road, Coimbatore, (Deemed University)
|
25.08.2008
|
95.
|
Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Karunya Nagar, Coimbatore-641 114, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University)
|
23.06.2004
|
96.
|
Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research, No. 12,
|
31.03.2004
|
97.
|
Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education, Kumaracoil, Thuckalay, Kanyakumari District, Tamil Nadu – 629 175. (Deemed University).
|
08.12.2008
|
98.
|
Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science & Technology (PMIST), Periyar Nagar, Vallam, Thanjavur -613 403, Tamil Nadu (Deemed University)
|
17.08.2007
|
99.
|
Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute of Science & Technology (PRIST),
|
04.01.2008
|
100.
|
S.R.M. Institute of Sciences and Technology, SRM Nagar, Kattankulathur-603203, Kancheepuram District, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University)
|
02.08.2002
|
101.
|
Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Jeppiaar Nagar,
|
16.07.2001
|
102.
|
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, No. 162, Poonamalle High Road, Velappanchavadi, Chennai-600 077, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University)
|
18.03.2005
|
103.
|
Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), Thirumalaisamudram, Thanjavur-613 401, Tamil Nadu.
|
26.04.2001
|
104.
|
Sri Chandrasekharandra Saraswati Vishwa Mahavidyalaya, Enathur, Kancheepuram-631 561, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University)
|
26.05.1993
|
105.
|
Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, 1,
|
29.09.1994
|
106.
|
St. Peter’s Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai. (Deemed University)
|
26.05.2008
|
107.
|
Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R & D Institute of Science and Technology, 42, Avade-Vel Tech Road, Avadi, Chennai-600062, Tamilnadu. (Deemed University)
|
15.10.2008
|
108.
|
Vel’s Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS), Velan Nagar, P.V. Vaithiyalingam Road, Pallavaram, Chennai-600117, Tamilnadu. (Deemed University)
|
04.06.2008
|
109.
|
Vellore Institute of Technology, Katpadi Thiruvalam Road, Vellore-632 014, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University)
|
19.06.2001
|
110.
|
Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation, Sankari Main Road, NH 47, Ariyanoor, Salem-636308, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University)
|
01.03.2001
|
TELANGANA
|
111.
|
Chaitanya Institute of Science & Technology, hanamkunda, Telangana (Deemed to be University)
|
29.11.2019
|
112.
|
ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Dontanapalli, Shankarapally Road, Hyderabad-501203, Telangana. (Deemed University)
|
16.12.2008
|
113.
|
International Institute of Information Technology, Prof. C.R. Road, Gachibowli, Hyderabad-500032, Telangana. (Deemed University)
|
21.08.2001
|
UTTAR PRADESH
|
114.
|
Bhatkhande Music Institute, Kaiserbag, Lucknow-226 001 (Deemed University)
|
24.10.2000
|
115.
|
Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, Sarnath, Varanasi-221 007. (Deemed University)
|
05.04.1988
|
116.
|
Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar-243 122, Uttar Pradesh. (Deemed University)
|
16.11.1983
|
117.
|
Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, A-10, Sector 62, Nodia-201 307, Uttar Pradesh. (Deemed University).
|
01.11.2004
|
118.
|
Nehru Gram Bharati, Kotwa – Jamunipur, Dubwali Distt., Allahabad – 221505,, Uttar Pradesh (Deemed University)
|
27.06.2008
|
119.
|
Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture, Technology & Sciences
|
15.03.2000
|
120.
|
Shobhit Institute of Engineering & Technology, Dulhera Marg,
|
08.11.2006
|
121
|
Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Dayalbagh, Agra-282 005, Uttar Pradesh.
|
16.05.1981
|
122
|
Santosh, 1, Santosh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh – 201 009.
|
13.06.2007
|
UTTARAKHAND
|
123.
|
Forest Research Institute, PO IPE, Kaulagarh Road, Dehradun-248 195, Uttarakhand. (Deemed University)
|
28.11.1991
|
124.
|
Graphic Era, 566/6 Bell Road, Clement Town, Dehradun-248 002, Uttarakhand. (Deemed University)
|
14.08.2008
|
125.
|
Gurukul Kangri Vishvidayala, PO Gurukul Kangri, Hardwar-249 404, Uttarakhand. (Deemed University)
|
19.06.1962
|
WEST BENGAL
|
126.
|
Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS), 2A & 2B, Raja
|
08.05.2018
|
127.
|
Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, Belur Math, Howrah, West Bengal (Deemed University)
|
05.01.2005
Also Read:
UGC NET 2020 & CSIR NET 2020 Revised Guidelines for OBC Candidates
UGC NET 2020 & CSIR NET 2020 Revised Guidelines for SC Candidates
Check list of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose Master’s Degree will be valid
Check Fake Universities List Released by UGC
Science Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects
Commerce Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects
Arts & Humanities Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects
List of Language Subjects in UGC NET Exam
Check NTA ICAR NET 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Get Direct Link to Apply for ICAR AIEEA (UG)/(PG) & AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2020 Exam