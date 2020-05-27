UGC Issued Warning Against 127 Deemed Universities: Use of word “University” Prohibited, Check Details Here!

As per the latest notification released by UGC, a warning has been issued to the Institutions Deemed to be Universities for using the word ‘University’ in their name. The official notification released on 27th May 2020 stated, “it has come to the notice of University Grant Commission (UGC) that many institutions which are conferred the status of Deemed to be Universities are using the word “University”, which is opposed to the Spirit of Section 23 of the UGC Act. The UGC shall take appropriate steps to stop such practice”.

Prohibition for the use of the word "University” for Deemed Universities

According to Section 23 of the UGC 1956, Prohibition of the use of the word “University” in certain cases is reproduced as under: ““No institution, whether a corporate body or not, other than a University established or Incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act shall be entitled to have the word “University” associated with its name in any manner whatsoever.’

As per the Supreme Court Orders, “The UGC is further directed to take appropriate steps and implement Section 23 of the UGC Act and restrain Deemed to be Universities from using the word ‘University’ within one month from today”.

Keeping in view the provisions of the UGC Act 1956 and directions from Supreme Court UGC has directed the institutions to restrain from using the word ‘University’ with the name of the Deemed to be University in any manner i.e. advertisements, website, website addresses, e-mail addresses, letter heads, communications, hoardings, etc. failing which necessary action would be initiated against the Deemed to be University in accordance with the UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2019. Instead, the Institution may mention the word ‘Deemed to be University’ within parenthesis suffixed thereto.

What are 'Deemed Universities' as per UGC Guidelines?

An institution of higher education, other than a university, doing the work of high standard in a specific area, can be declared as an institution deemed to be a university. The section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956 provides that the Central Government may, on the advice of the Commission, declare, by notification in the Official Gazette that any institution of higher education, other than a university, shall be deemed to be a university for the purpose of this Act and on such a declaration being made, all the provisions of this Act shall apply to such institution as if it were a university under the meaning of clause (f) of section 2 of the UGC Act.

Such institutions enjoy the academic status and privileges of a university. This status provides fillip to these institutions to strengthen their academic activities in their specialized fields. Deemed to be universities, like other universities, have the autonomy of offering various courses and therefore, preparing students for various examinations and awards. These institutions design their own syllabus and courses to prepare the students to foray into diverse fields after the completion of their study.

Total Number of Universities Recognized by UGC in India as on 1st February 2020 Type of Universities Number of Universities State Universities 409 Deemed to be Universities 127 Central Universities 50 Private Universities 349 Total 935

List of 127 UGC Deemed Universities

List of Institutions of higher education which have been declared as Deemed to be Universities under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956:

S. No. ANDHRA PRADESH Date/Year of Notification/ Establishment 1. Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Gandhi Nagar Campus, Rushikonda, Visakhapatman – 530 045, Andhra Pradesh. (Deemed University) 13.08.2007 2. Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation, Greenfields, Kunchanapalli

Post, Vaddeswaram, Guntur District-522002, Andhra Pradesh. (Deemed University) 20.02.2009 3. Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, Tirupati-517 507, Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh. (Deemed University) 16.11.1987 4. Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, Prasanthinilayam, Anantapur-515 134, Andhra Pradesh. (Deemed University) 10.11.1981 5. Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research, Vadlamudi, Guntur District – 522213,, Andhra Pradesh.

(Deemed University) 19.12.2008 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 6. North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology, Nirjuli, Itanagar-791109, Arunachal Pradesh. (Deemed University) 31.05.2005 ASSAM 7. Central Institute of Technology(CIT), Dist: Kokrajhar, Balagaon, BTAD, Assam (Deemed University) 13.12.2018 BIHAR 8. Nava Nalanda Mahavihara, Nalanda – 803 111. (Bihar) (Deemed University) 13.11.2006 CHANDIGARH 9. Punjab Engineering College, Sector – 12, Chandigarh-160 012. 16.10.2003 DELHI 10. Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa Institute, Pusa, New Delhi-110012. 22.08.1958 11. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, B-21, Qutub Institutional Area, New Delhi 110 016 20.05.2002 12. Indian Law Institute, Bhagwandas Road, New Delhi-110 001. 29.10.2004 13. Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), D 1, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi – 110 070 10.07.2009 14. Jamia Hamdard, Hamdard Nagar, New Delhi-110 062. 10.05.1989 15. National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Musicology, National Museum, Janpath, New Delhi-110 011 28.04.1989 16. National University of Educational Planning & Administration, 17 – B, Sri Aurbindo Marg, New Delhi 110 016 11.08.2006 17. Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthana, 56, 57, Institutional Area, Janakpuri, New Delhi-110 058. 07.05.2002 18. Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapith, Qutub Institutional Area, New Delhi-110 016. 16.11.1987 19. TERI School of Advanced Studies, 10, Institutional Area, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi – 110 070 05.10.1999 GUJARAT 20. Gujarat Vidyapith, PO Navjivan, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad-380 014, Gujarat. (Deemed University) 16.07.1963 21. National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), NAIR Campus, Lalbaug, Vadodara – 390 004 Gujarat (Deemed to be university) 26.07.2018 22. Sumandeep Vidyapeeth, Village Piparia, Taluka Waghodia, District Vadodara (Deemed University) 17.01.2007 HARYANA 23. Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth, Nachaull, Old Faridabad, Jasana Road, Faridabad – 121 002, Haryana. (Deemed University) 05.01.2009 24. Maharishi Markandeshwar, Mullana, Ambala – 133003, Haryana. (Deemed University). 12.06.2007 25. Manav Rachna Internationa Institute of Research & Studies, MRIU Aravali Campus, Sector 43, Surajkund-Delhi Road, Faridabad-121001,

Haryana (Deemed University) 21.10.2008 26. National Brain Research Centre, Gurgaon-122 001. (Deemed University) 20.05.2002 27. National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal-132 001, Haryana. (Deemed University) 28.03.1989 28. National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship & Management (NIFTEM), Plot No 97, Sector 56, HSIIDC Industrial Estate, Kundli, Dt. Sonepat-131038, Haryana. (Deemed University) 08.05.2012 JAMMU & KASHMIR 29. Central Institute of Buddhist Studies, Choglamsar, Leh (Ladakh), Jammu & Kashmir. (Deemed University) 15.01.2016 JHARKHAND 30. Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi-835 215, Jharkhand. (Deemed University) 28.08.1986 KARNATAKA 31. B.L.D.E. Bijapur, Karnataka (Deemed University) 29.02.2008 32. Christ, Hosur Road, Bangalore – 560 029, Karnataka.(Deemed University) 22.07.2008 33. Indian Institute of Science, Sir C.V. Raman Avenue, Bangalore-560 012, Karnataka. (Deemed University) 12.05.1958 34. International Institute of Information Technology, 26/c, Opp. Infosys (Gate - 1), Electronic City, Hosur Road, Bangalore – 560 100,

Karnataka (Deemed University) 28.02.2005 35. JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Sri Shivarathreeshwara Nagar, Mysore-570015, Karnataka. (Deemed University) 28.05.2008 36. Jain, Jain Global Campus, 45th Km, NH-209, Jakkasandra Post, Kanakapura Taluk, Ramanagara District-562112, Karnataka.

(Deemed University) 19.12.2008 37. Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Jakkur Campus, Bangalore-560 064. (Deemed University) 17.08.2002 38. KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research, JNMC Campus, Nehru Nagar, Belgaum – 590010, Karnataka. (Deemed University) 13.04.2006 39. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, University Building, Madhava Nagar, Manipal-576 104, Karnataka. (Deemed University) 01.06.1993 40. NITTE, University Enclave, Medical Sciences Complex, Deralkatte, Mangalore 575018, Karnataka. (Deemed University) 04.06.2008 41. Sri Devraj Urs Academy of Higher Education and Research, Tamaka, Kolar, Karnataka (Deemed University) 25.05.2007 42. Sri Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, Tumkur district – 572 102, Karnataka. (Deemed University) 30.05.2008 43. Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Sansthana, Bangalore. (Deemed University) 08.05.2002 44. Yenepoya, Deralkatte, Mangalore-575018, Karnataka (Deemed University) 27.02.2008 KERALA 45. Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth, Adi Sankara Nilayam, Veliyanad, Ernakulam - 692313, Kerala. (Deemed University) 16.01.2017 46. Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Valiamala PO, Thiruvananthapuram – 695547, Kerala. (Deemed University). 03.07.2008 47. Kerala Kalamandalam, Vallathol Nagar, Cheruthuruthy, Thrissur. (Deemed University). 14.03.2006 MADHYA PRADESH 48. Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Shakti Nagar, Mela Road, Gwalior-474002, Madhya Pradesh. (Deemed University) 21.09.1995 MAHARASHTRA 49. Bharati Vidyapeeth, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Pune-411 030, Maharashtra. (Deemed University) 26.04.1996 50. Central Institute of Fisheries Education, Panch Marg, Off Yari Road, Versova, Andheri (West), Mumbai-400 061. (Deemed University) 27.03.1989 51. D.Y. Patil Educational Society, 869 E, D.Y. Patil Vidyanagar, Kolhapur- 416006. Maharashtra. (Deemed University) 31.05.2005 52. Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Sawangi (Meghe), Wardha – 442004, Maharashtra. (Deemed University) 24.05.2005 53. Deccan College of Post-Graduate & Research Institute, Alandi Road, Yerwada, Pune-411 006, Maharashtra. (Deemed University) 05.03.1990 54. Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Girinagar, Pune-411 025, Maharashtra. 10.09.1999 55. Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Pimpri, Pune-411 018, Maharashtra. (Deemed University) 11.01.2003 56. Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics, 846, Shivajinagar, Deccan Gymkhana, BMC Road, Pune-411 004, Maharashtra. (Deemed University) 07.05.1993 57. Homi Bhabha National Institute, Regd. Office: Knowledge Management Group, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Central Complex, Mumbai- 400 085. (Deemed University) 03.06.2005 58. Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Gen. A.K Vaidya

Marg, Santosh Nagar, Goregaon (E), Mumbai-400065. (Deemed University) 05.12.1995 59. Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Deemed University) 12.09.2008 60. International Institute for Population Sciences, Govandi Station Road, Deonar, Mumbai-400088. (Deemed University) 31.07.1985 61. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad, Satara (M.S). (Deemed University) 24.05.2005 62. MGM Institute of Health Sciences, MGM Campus, Sector – 18, Kamothe, Navi Mumbai (M.S.) – 410 209 (Deemed University). 30.08.2006 63. Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, V.L. Mehta Road, Vile Parle (West), Mumbai-400056. (Deemed University) 13.01.2003 64. Padmashree Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Sector 7, Nerul, Navi Mumbai- 400706, Maharashtra. (Deemed University) 20.06.2002 65. Pravara Institute of Medical Sciences, Loni, Tal – Rahata, District Ahmednagar - 413 736, Maharashtra. (Deemed University) 29.09.2003 66. SYMBIOSIS International, Gram Lavale, Tal Mulshi, Dt. Pune-412115, Maharashtra. (Deemed University) 06.05.2002 67. Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai-400 005. (Deemed University) 07.05.2002 68. Tata Institute of Social Sciences, V.N. Purav Marg, Sion Trombay Road, Deonar, Mumbai-400088. (Deemed University) 29.04.1964 69. Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth, Vidyapeeth Bhavan, Mukundnagar, Pune-411 037, Maharashtra. (Deemed University) 28.04.1987 ODISHA 70. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Patia, Bhubaneshwar-751 024, Odisha. (Deemed University) 26.06.2002 71. Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. (Deemed University) 25.08.2017 72. Shiksha ‘O’ Anusandhan, J-15, Khandagiri Square, Bhubaneswar- 751030, Odisha. (Deemed University) 17.07.2007 PUNJAB 73. Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET), Village Longowal, District Sangrur-148106, Punjab. (Deemed University) 10.04.2007 74. Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Thapar Technology Campus, Bhadson Road, Patiala-147 004, Punjab. (Deemed University) 30.12.1985 PONDICHERRY 75 Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, SBV Campus, NH – 45A, Pondy-Cuddalore Main Road, Pillaiyarkuppam, Puducherry – 607 403. 04.08.2008 RAJASTHAN 76. Banasthali Vidyapith, PO Banasthali Vidyapith-304 022, Dt. Tonk, Rajasthan. (Deemed University) 25.10.1983 77. Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Vidya Vihar, Pilani-333 031, Rajasthan. (Deemed University) 27.06.1964 78. IIS, Gurukul Marg, SFS, Mansarovar, Jaipur-302020, Rajasthan. (Deemed University) 02.02.2009 79. Institute of Advanced Studies in Education, Gandhi Vidya Mandir, Sardarshahr-331 403, Dt. Churu, Rajasthan. (Deemed University) 25.06.2002 80. Jain Vishva Bharati Institute, Tulsi Gram, PO Box No. 6, Ladnun-341 306, Nagaur, Rajasthan. (Deemed University) 20.03.1991 81. Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth, Airport Road, Pratapnagar, Udaipur-313 001, Rajasthan. (Deemed University) 12.01.1987 82. The LNM Institute of Information Technology, LNM Institute of Information Technology, Gram - Rupa ki Nagal, Post – Sumel, Via Kanata, Dist. – Jaipur – 303 012 (Rajasthan). (Deemed University) 03.02.2006 TAMILNADU 83. Academy of Maritime Education and Training, 135, East Coast Road, Kanathur, Chennai-603112, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University) 21.08.2007 84. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Amritanagar, Ettimadai, Coimbatore-641 112, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University) 13.01.2003 85. Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science & Higher Education for Women, Coimbatore-641 043, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University) 08.06.1988 86. B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, Seethakathi Estate, GST Road, Vandalur, Chennai – 600 048, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University) 16.12.2008 87. Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research, 173, Agharam Road, Selaiyur, Chennai-600073, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University) 04.07.2002 88. Chennai Mathematical Institute, Plot Nos. D-19 & D-20, SIPCOT IT Park, Padur Post, Siruseri – 603 103, Tamil Nadu.(Deemed University) 15.12.2006 89. Chettinad Academy of Research and Education (CARE), Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Padur, Kelambakkam, Kancheepuram District, Tamil Nadu.

(Deemed University) 04.08.2008 90. Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute, Periyar, EVR High

Road, (NH-4 Chennai Bangalore Highway), Maduravoyal, Chennai-600 095, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University) 21.01.2003 91. Gandhigram Rural Institute, Gandhigram-624 302, Dindigul District, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University) 03.08.1976 92. Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), No. 1, Gandhi Salai (Old Mahabalipuram Road), Padur, Kelamballam, Chennai- 603103, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University) 05.05.2008 93. Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Higher Education, Anand

Nagar, Krishnankoil, Virudhunagar – 626 190, via Srivilliputhrur, Tamilnadu. (Deemed University) 20.10.2006 94. Karpagam Academy of Higher Education, Pollachi Main Road, Coimbatore, (Deemed University) 25.08.2008 95. Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Karunya Nagar, Coimbatore-641 114, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University) 23.06.2004 96. Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research, No. 12,

Vebuliammal Koil Street, West KK Nagar, Chennai-600078, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University) 31.03.2004 97. Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education, Kumaracoil, Thuckalay, Kanyakumari District, Tamil Nadu – 629 175. (Deemed University). 08.12.2008 98. Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science & Technology (PMIST), Periyar Nagar, Vallam, Thanjavur -613 403, Tamil Nadu (Deemed University) 17.08.2007 99. Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute of Science & Technology (PRIST),

Yagappa Chavadi, Thanjavur – 614 904, Tamilnadu. (Deemed University) 04.01.2008 100. S.R.M. Institute of Sciences and Technology, SRM Nagar, Kattankulathur-603203, Kancheepuram District, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University) 02.08.2002 101. Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Jeppiaar Nagar,

Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Chennai-600 119, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University) 16.07.2001 102. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, No. 162, Poonamalle High Road, Velappanchavadi, Chennai-600 077, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University) 18.03.2005 103. Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), Thirumalaisamudram, Thanjavur-613 401, Tamil Nadu.

(Deemed University) 26.04.2001 104. Sri Chandrasekharandra Saraswati Vishwa Mahavidyalaya, Enathur, Kancheepuram-631 561, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University) 26.05.1993 105. Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, 1,

Ramachandra Nagar, Porur, Chennai-600 116, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University) 29.09.1994 106. St. Peter’s Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai. (Deemed University) 26.05.2008 107. Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R & D Institute of Science and Technology, 42, Avade-Vel Tech Road, Avadi, Chennai-600062, Tamilnadu. (Deemed University) 15.10.2008 108. Vel’s Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS), Velan Nagar, P.V. Vaithiyalingam Road, Pallavaram, Chennai-600117, Tamilnadu. (Deemed University) 04.06.2008 109. Vellore Institute of Technology, Katpadi Thiruvalam Road, Vellore-632 014, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University) 19.06.2001 110. Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation, Sankari Main Road, NH 47, Ariyanoor, Salem-636308, Tamil Nadu. (Deemed University) 01.03.2001 TELANGANA 111. Chaitanya Institute of Science & Technology, hanamkunda, Telangana (Deemed to be University) 29.11.2019 112. ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Dontanapalli, Shankarapally Road, Hyderabad-501203, Telangana. (Deemed University) 16.12.2008 113. International Institute of Information Technology, Prof. C.R. Road, Gachibowli, Hyderabad-500032, Telangana. (Deemed University) 21.08.2001 UTTAR PRADESH 114. Bhatkhande Music Institute, Kaiserbag, Lucknow-226 001 (Deemed University) 24.10.2000 115. Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, Sarnath, Varanasi-221 007. (Deemed University) 05.04.1988 116. Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar-243 122, Uttar Pradesh. (Deemed University) 16.11.1983 117. Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, A-10, Sector 62, Nodia-201 307, Uttar Pradesh. (Deemed University). 01.11.2004 118. Nehru Gram Bharati, Kotwa – Jamunipur, Dubwali Distt., Allahabad – 221505,, Uttar Pradesh (Deemed University) 27.06.2008 119. Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture, Technology & Sciences

(Formerly Allahabad Agricultural Institute), P.O. Agricultural Institute, Rewa Road, Allahabad – 211 007, Uttar Pradesh. (Deemed University) 15.03.2000 120. Shobhit Institute of Engineering & Technology, Dulhera Marg,

Roorkee Road, Meerut – 250010 Uttar Pradesh (Deemed University). 08.11.2006 121 Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Dayalbagh, Agra-282 005, Uttar Pradesh. 16.05.1981 122 Santosh, 1, Santosh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh – 201 009. 13.06.2007 UTTARAKHAND 123. Forest Research Institute, PO IPE, Kaulagarh Road, Dehradun-248 195, Uttarakhand. (Deemed University) 28.11.1991 124. Graphic Era, 566/6 Bell Road, Clement Town, Dehradun-248 002, Uttarakhand. (Deemed University) 14.08.2008 125. Gurukul Kangri Vishvidayala, PO Gurukul Kangri, Hardwar-249 404, Uttarakhand. (Deemed University) 19.06.1962 WEST BENGAL 126. Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS), 2A & 2B, Raja

S.C. Mullick Road, Jadavpur, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700032. (Deemed to be University) 08.05.2018 127. Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, Belur Math, Howrah, West Bengal (Deemed University) 05.01.2005

