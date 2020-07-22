UPSC IES 2020 Exam to be held in October: Check Previous Years Question Papers with Answer Key - Download PDF

UPSC IES 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has revised its earlier decision regarding the Indian Economic Services (IES) 2020 exam. The UPSC will now release the IES Notification 2020 on 11th August for recruitment of vacancies in the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). The UPSC IES Exam will be conducted on 16th October & 18th October 2020. Earlier, UPSC had announced no vacancies for Economic Services while releasing the Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Notification 2020 for 47 vacancies. However, now on the request of the DEA, UPSC reconsidered its decision and has announced to conduct the UPSC IES 2020 Exam. The details of vacancies and application process will be announced along with the UPSC IES Notification.

UPSC will reopen the online application window for IES/ISS 2020 exam now. The UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2020 will be held together. Here in this article, we have shared below the UPSC IES/ISS Previous Years Question Papers along with the answer keys of all the subjects. Candidates who would appear for the IES/ISS Exam 2020 should undertake the practice of the given previous years papers. The question papers are provided below in PDF Download format for all the subjects including General English, General Studies, General Economics (Paper 1/2/3) and Statistics Papers. Undertake the practice of all subjects through these question papers and boost your preparation level now. These papers will help you know your weak and strong areas.

Let's first have a look at the UPSC IES/ISS Exam Pattern below before going through the previous years papers:

UPSC IES/ISS Exam Pattern 2020

Indian Economic Service (IES) Exam Pattern

Subject Marks Time General English 100 3 hours General Studies 100 3 hours General Economics-I 200 3 hours General Economics-II 200 3 hours General Economics-III 200 3 hours Indian Economics 200 3 hours

Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Exam Pattern

Subject Marks Time General English 100 3 hours General Studies 100 3 hours Statistics I 200 2 hours Statistics II 200 2 hours Statistics III 200 3 hours Statistics IV 200 3 hours

-All papers of IES Exam will be descriptive in nature.

-General English and General Studies subjects are descriptive in nature of both IES/ISS exams

-In ISS Exam, Statistics I and Statistics II papers are objective in nature.

UPSC IES/ISS Previous Years Papers

Benefits of Practicing UPSC IES/ISS Previous Year Papers

When it comes to UPSC IES ISS Exam Preparations, Previous Year Question Papers can be helpful in many ways. As there is no negative marking in the exam, candidates should focus on maximising their scores in the examination. Practicing previous year papers can help you achieve the targeted marks. Have a look at some benefits of UPSC previous year papers for IES or ISS Exam:

Helps you understand UPSC IES/ISS Exam Pattern

By undertaking the practice of previous year question papers candidates get better understanding of exam pattern. You get to know the subjects, their marking scheme and time allotted to each section in the exam. The exam pattern for the exam is mentioned above in detail.

Helps you remember UPSC IES/ISS Important Topics

Once the candidates undertake the practice of previous year papers they get to know certain important topics from which questions are asked every year. Candidates get familiar with the types of questions asked in the exam along with the marks allotted to certain important topics.

Helps you to know your Strong & Weak Areas

After practicing the UPSC IES or ISS previous year papers, you get to identify your weak and strong areas. You should try to focus more on the weak areas and try improving them. Candidates should spend more time on weak areas and lesser time on strong areas. By doing so, you work on your weaknesses and strengthen them. This will help you to score more in the examination.

Helps in Time Management & Accuracy

While practicing the previous years' papers, fix the timer to make sure that you solve the paper in the allotted time duration. This way, you get to know your speed and accuracy in solving the question papers. The more you practice the papers, the more accuracy you will attain along with the time management. Try to solve the paper in an order that will allow you to complete the paper in the given time with high accuracy. This will also help you to avoid guess work and silly mistakes.