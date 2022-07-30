Brain Teaser Puzzle: Count the number of 3’s on the Mobile Screen in 20 secs!

Count the number of 3’s on the Mobile Screen: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to use a creative mind and analyze the problem a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to count the number of 3’s on the Mobile Dialing Screen image.

Count the number of 3’s on the Mobile Screen in 20 seconds.

In the above image, you have to spot the number of 3’s on the Mobile Dialing Screen Picture. An alert mind can solve this riddle within 20 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The number 3 is hidden in places other than the dialing pad.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to spot the number of 3’s on the Mobile Screen Picture. Here we can see the image of the Mobile Dialing Screen. In the picture, you can see the mobile dialing pad, contact name, time, battery level, and mobile number.

Now let’s count the number of 3’s hidden in the image:

Three 3’s in the time

Two 3’s in the battery level

Eight 3’s in the mobile number

Three 3’s in the Contact Name

Three 3’s in the Dialing Pad

So, the answer to the puzzle is “19”. There are Nineteen 3’s hidden on the Mobile Screen.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.