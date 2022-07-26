Brain Teaser Puzzle: Can you Spot the Mistake in Door within 10 secs?

Can you Spot the Mistake in the Door within 10 secs? This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the mistake hidden inside the door image.

Can you spot the mistake in the Door within 10 seconds?

Image Source: Briddles

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the door. An alert mind can solve this riddle within 10 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the parts of the door handle, knob, lock, etc.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the above image of a door with a lock. At first, you probably won't notice the mistake immediately. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the mistake in the question asked?

Image Source: Briddles

So, the answer to the puzzle is “there is no hole for the key in the lock”. The hole in the lock is missing.

The minute detail can be skipped if you have a limited amount of time. The logic behind this is that when our brains know there is an error they scan for that section that isn't there. A lot of people try to find the mistake in the door handle and its lock. And at last, they will find the actual mistake hidden inside the question asked.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.