Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot Hidden Bear in the Forest before Hunter?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in an old painting where a bear is hiding somewhere in the snow-covered forest and a hunter is moving with a gun.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Spot the Hidden Bear before the Hunter

Image Source: Playbuzz

The above mind-bending optical illusion challenges you to spot the hidden bear in the forest where a hunter is sitting on his knees with a rifle in his arm. It appears as if he is hunting in a snow-covered forest. The retro optical illusion painting shows a man out hunting in a pair of snow shoes and holding a shotgun. You need to find the bear before the hunter in the forest. It has been claimed that only eagle-eyed viewers can spot the bear hiding in the forest. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the bear hidden within the forest.

Did you spot the Hidden Bear in the Forest?

Take a close look at this optical illusion drawing and try to spot the large grizzly bear inside the forest. It may appear too tricky to find the bear, but if you tilt the image upside down it may help. The Bear is hiding between the trees on the right side covered with snow. The bear is actually upside down and disguised as a cliff face in the background of the hunter.

Image Source: Playbuzz

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden man’s face inside the dog picture in a few seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden bear inside this optical illusion?

