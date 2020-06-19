AIBE XV Admit Card 2020: Applicants will be issued AIBE XV 2020 admit card by the Bar Council of India. Candidates who successfully complete the AIBE XV registration process will be able to download their admit card of AIBE XV 2020 from the official website. The BCI will release the AIBE XV 2020 admit card in the online mode only in the candidates’ registration Ids. Candidates will be required to enter their registration ID and password to download their AIBE XV admit card 2020. The AIBE XV 2020 admit card is an important document as it will carry important personal information such as the candidate’s roll number for the exam and other exam-related details such as date, session, timings, etc. It is, therefore, mandatory that all candidates download their admit cards of AIBE XV 2020. For complete details on AIBE XV 2020 admit card, law graduates can refer to the article below.

AIBE XV 2020 Admit Card - Important Dates

The BCI decides the important dates for the All India Bar Council Exam. Candidates appearing in the BCI certification exam can find details of AIBE XV 2020 important dates from the table below.

Event Dates AIBE XV 2020 Registration Fee Payment Ends 29th July 2020 AIBE XV Registration 2020 Application Ends 2nd August 2020 AIBE XV admit card 2020 Release 9thAugust 2020

AIBE XV Admit Card 2020 - How to Download

The exam conducting body will notify about the release of AIBE XV admit card 2020 on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their admit card of AIBE XV 2020 from the registration portal on official website.

Go to the official website of AIBE XV 2020

Click on the link for AIBE XV admit card 2020 under notifications

Enter your registration number and password

Your AIBE XV 2020 admit card will appear on the screen

Check and verify that all details in your AIBE XV 2020 admit card are correct and in accordance with your registration details

Download your AIBE XV 2020 admit card and take 2-3 printouts of the same

AIBE XV 2020 Admit Card - Details to Check

One of the important steps after downloading the AIBE XV admit card 2020 is check for the details mentioned on it. These include:

Name

Roll number

Application number

Enrolment Number

Category

AIBE XV 2020 Date and time

Reporting time at the exam centre

In case of any discrepancy in the details mentioned on the admit card of AIBE XV 2020, candidates must report the same to the conducting authority and get it rectified. Candidates must note that any discrepancies in the AIBE XV 2020 admit card must be corrected before the conduct of the examination. Any candidate found with incorrect details on AIBE XV admit card 2020 will not be allowed to sit in the exam. In order to rectify any discrepancies in the admit card of AIBE XV 2020, the conducting body has provided a help desk. Candidates can reach out vi email at aibe.bci@gmail.com or call at helpline numbers - +91-9804580458, 011-49225022, 011-49225023

AIBE XV Admit Card 2020 - Important Points