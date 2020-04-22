IPU CET 2020 - Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Preparation Strategy, Top Colleges | Expert Speak | Abhishek Pathak

Guru Gobind Singh Indraparstha University Common Entrance Test (IPU CET) is an entrance exam conducted for admission to the BBA program offered by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) located in New Delhi. The university runs BBA program through the affiliate colleges which are AICTE approved. Aspirants can apply for all the institutes offering BBA program through IPU CET entrance test as it is the common entrance exam score accepted by the affiliate colleges.

In this article you will find out important information pertaining to Eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, top colleges and preparation tips to appear for the IPU CET 2020 exam. You are advised to carefully read all the information to prepare for the exam well.

IPU CET 2020 Eligibility Criteria - BBA Exam

Candidates must have scored atleast 50% marks overall in 12 th standard to apply for the IPU CET exam.

standard to apply for the IPU CET exam. Candidate should not be more than 21 years of age when applying for the IPU CET exam.

Citizens of India and outside, both can apply for the BBA entrance exam. However, outside/foreign nationals will have to submit requisite documents to prove their nationality as per the rules of GOI.

Aspirants with no Mathematics in Class 11 th & 12 th can apply for BBA in IP University

& 12 can apply for BBA in IP University As per the university guidelines, 85% Seats are reserved for candidates who have passed 10+2 from Delhi (NCR is not included)

IPU CET 2020 Exam Pattern for BBA Exam

Candidates appearing for the IPU CET exam must keep a note of these guidelines while applying for the BBA entrance exam:

There are 4 sections in the GGSIPU exam namely Section 1: English, Section 2: Analytical &Reasoning Ability, Section 3: General Awareness, and Section 4: Management & Communication Skills

IPU CET BBA exam is an offline (pen and paper based) exam which means that candidates will have to fill correct choices in the OMR Sheet provided by the invigilator

There will be 150 MCQ based questions in the exam with 4 options each.

Each question is of 4 marks each and there is a negative marking of -1 mark for each wrong option chosen by the candidate.

IPU CET Exam Pattern Highlights No. of Sections 4 sections No. of Questions 150 questions Exam Duration 150 minutes Marking Scheme +4 for correct answer -1 for wrong option chosen Mode of Exam Offline Language of Exam English Sectional-breakup of Questions Quant: 38 Questions

Verbal Ability: 38 Questions Management and Communication Skills: 37 Questions

Analytical & Reasoning Ability: 37 Question

IPU CET BBA Exam Syllabus

Here is a list of important topics that you must prepare to crack IPU CET Exam wit good percentile:

Reasoning Ability topics

Verbal Reasoning

Analytical Reasoning

General English topics

Vocabulary,

Reading Speed,

Syllogism, and

Grammar among other aspect

Management & Communication Skill

This section aims to test your verbal ability related to management and communication

General Awareness

Current Affairs

Books and personalities

Sports

International Organisations

IPU CET 2020 Preparation Tips – BBA Exam

Take a look at the Preparation tips that will come handy while framing IPU CET BBA exam preparation strategy:

IPU CET Sections Preparation Tips Section 1 English language and comprehension Early preparation is required with Vocabulary & Grammar. So practise exercises, modal test papers, Mock tests to enhance speed and comprehension power. Section 2 Management and Communication Skills Better understanding of written English & Understanding of Business terms is required. Section 3 General Awareness Preparation of Current Affairs (Last one year) Revise latest events of corporate world, sports, business and economy section, mergers and acquisitions that took place in past one year, famous business personalities and their achievements. Section 4 Logical and Analytical Ability Here understanding of Analytical Skills & Logical Questions is required. So invest in books that has questions from these topics.

Top Colleges accepting IPU CET Exam Score

There are more than 34 colleges affiliated to GGSIPU that offer BBA program in several specializations to the aspirants, however, top colleges that comes under offer BBA program are mentioned as under:

Maharaj Surajmal College Maharaja Agrasen College Vivekanand Institute of Professional Studies

The top 3 colleges have around 1000 seats for the aspirants. So top rankers getting, securing a rank of 1000-1100 can expect admission in the top 3 colleges mentioned above.

