CMAT 2020 Exam Result expected soon at ntacmat.nic.in | Download CMAT scorecard here

CMAT Exam Live Updates: CMAT 2020 Result will soon be declared by NTA on the official website for the candidates who appeared in the exam on 28th January 2020. Candidates can download the CMAT scorecard from the official website i.e. ntacmat.nic.in using their login credentials. As per the media reports, candidates can expect the CMAT MBA entrance exam result on 7th Feb 2020. NTA which is the official exam conducting body will announce the CMAT exam Result online for the exam takers.

Find out the steps to check the CMAT Exam result here:

Steps to download CMAT 2020 Result

CMAT Exam takers will be able to check the CMAT 2020 Result online by visiting the official website. To make sure that candidates do not face any issues while checking the CMAT result online, take a look at the step-by-step process to check CMAT 2020 Result online below. Candidates can follow these steps to download the CMAT Result scorecard from the website.

Step 1: Visit official CMAT 2020 website i.e. ntacmat.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'View CMAT 2019 Result' to check CMAT 2020 Result

Step 3: Login to the portal using your registered email id and password

Step 4: Your CMAT Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the CMAT 2020 result carefully

Step 6: Download CMAT scorecard and take printout for future references

CMAT Official Answer key Released: Check Now

CMAT 2020 Scorecard – Details to be checked

Being a national level MBA entrance test, CMAT 2020 Scorecard is accepted by several B-schools across the country, including many top MBA colleges in India. Different B-schools have different parameters to shortlist candidates for further screening process as far as CMAT 2020 Result is concerned. Therefore, candidates must know which details to check in the CMAT 2020 Result scorecard after downloading it. Below, we have listed down the key details that must be checked in the CMAT 2020 Result scorecard.

Personal Details i.e. name, gender, Nationality, DOB, etc.

CMAT Application Number and Roll. No.

CMAT Marks Obtained

CMAT Sectional RAW Score

CMAT Percentile Score

Keep the CMAT Scorecard safe with you for future reference. The CMAT scorecard will be required at the time of admission by all the B-schools in which you have applied for admission to the MBA programmes.

Validity of CMAT 2020 Result score

CMAT 2020 Result score is accepted by all the AICTE accredited MBA colleges in India and the CMAT score is valid for the period of MBA admission 2020-22 during entire academic session. So, candidates who have appeared for CMAT exam in this academic session will have the option to use for CMAT 2020 Result scorecard for MBA admissions for the entire year at any of the AICTE accredited B-schools.

CMAT 2020 Result – NTA Percentile Calculator

The NTA Score (Percentile) indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw marks) candidates. The NTA scores of a Candidate have been calculated as follows:

The National Merit Ranking (All India Rank) mentioned in the CMAT scorecard has been arrived on the basis of the Marks secured against Total Marks. In case total marks are same for more than one candidate, the ranking has been done on sectional score considered in the order of :- Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation (QTDI), Logical Reasoning (LR), Language Comprehension (LC), General Awareness(GA) and Candidate older in age.

The CMAT Result analysis of past year has clearly shown us that the result score and percentile follow a particular trend. The general trend with regards to CMAT result is that the higher scoring pattern leads to lower percentile among the candidates. For instance, CMAT 2017 exam was considered to be easier / high scoring as compared to the 2016 edition of the MBA entrance test. However, when it comes to percentile, less number of candidates managed to score higher percentile in 2017 despite having respectable raw scores.

CMAT 2020 Percentile calculation

CMAT 2020 percentile calculation is done as per a fixed formula provided by the NTA. The council uses the following formula for CMAT percentile calculation

P = ( (N- your rank)/ N) x 100

Legends: P = percentile

N = Total number of candidates

CMAT 2020 Tie Breaker Formula

In case, two candidates get the same CMAT raw score, the council will use the following order of merit among the CMAT sectional scores as a tie-breaker to award rank to the candidates.

Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation

Logical Reasoning

Language Comprehension

General Awareness

For more details related to CMAT 2020 Result and other allied topics such as CMAT syllabus, eligibility criteria and other information, please visit www.jagranjosh.com/mba.

