KVS 2021 Teacher Recruitment: Transfer Policy Released for Kendriya Vidyalaya PGT TGT PRT Teachers

KVS 2021 Teacher Recruitment: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the Transfer Policy 2021 for PRT, TGT & PGT Teachers and other Assistant Section Officers. Here is the detail of the official notification released by KVS.

KVS 2021 Teacher Recruitment: As per the official notification released by KVS on 6th September 2021, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has revised the transfer guidelines for the Primary Teachers (PRTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) & Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) and other Assistant Section Officers. There are total Six Posting Zones - Central Zone, North Zone, East Zone, West Zone South Zone, and North -Eastern Zone where the new Batch of Teachers will be joining their duties. Let’s look at the detail of the official Transfer Guidelines released by KVS for PRT, TGT & PGT Teachers:

KVS 2021 Posting Zones

Below is the Zone List for KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT 2021 Recruitment Process:

S. No. Zone Name States Name under the Specific Zone 1 Central Zone 1. Uttar Pradesh 2. Madhya Pradesh 3. Chhattisgarh 2 North Zone 1. Chandigarh 2. Delhi 3. Haryana 4. Himachal Pradesh 5. Jammu and Kashmir 6. Punjab 7. Uttarakhand 3 East Zone 1. West Bengal 2. Bihar 3. Jharkhand 4. Odisha 5. Sikkim 4 West Zone 1. Rajasthan 2. Maharashtra 3. Goa 4. Gujarat 5. Daman and Diu 6. Dadra Nagar and Haveli 5 South Zone 1. Karnataka 2. Tamil Nadu 3. Andhra Pradesh 4. Kerala 5. Telangana 6. Lakshadweep 7. Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 North -Eastern Zone 1. Assam 2. Meghalaya 3. Manipur 4. Mizoram 5. Arunachal Pradesh 6. Tripura 7. Nagaland

KVS 2021 Teacher Transfer Policy

Objective - Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) shall strive to maintain equitable distribution of its employees across all locations to ensure efficient functioning of the organization and optimize job satisfaction amongst employees. All employees are liable to be transferred anywhere in India at any point of time and transfer to a desired location can’t be claimed as a matter of right. While effecting transfers the organizational interest shall be given uppermost consideration and that the problems and constraints of employee 5hatI remain subservient.

Applicability & Transfer Process - The Transfer guidelines shall be applicable to all categories of Teachers up to PGTs, Librarian, Head Master, and all non-teaching employees up to Assistant Section Officer. Transfer shall be given effect in the light of provisions contained in clauses 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 of the guidelines, wherein criteria on the basis of assigning appropriate points to relevant factors of transfer and using the cumulative score as the basis of transfer, has been prescribed.

1. As far as possible KVS will invite Annual Transfer Applications through an ONLINE mode. Annual Transfers will also be operated on the basis of computerized database through computerized process.

2. All Transfer orders issued during Annual Transfer process will be displayed on the website of the KVS (HQ).

Types of Transfer: Transfer may broadly be classified in two types:

(i) Administrative Transfer, which the KVS orders suo motu in the exigencies of service and administration and in public interest.

(ii) Request Transfer which is considered on the request of an employee.

Administrative Transfer of Employees: Through such transfer KVS shall ordinarily:

a) Redeploy surplus staff in excess of sanctioned strength at a location to other location against sanctioned vacancies.

b) Post employees in Hard/NER stations to fill the vacant posts.

c) Displacement of an employee from a location to accommodate the request of an employee who is LTR/DFP/MDG/PH employee/Widow/ Single Parent/employees who have completed tenure In Hard/NER station.

d) Rotational transfer of employees working in sensitive posts in pursuance with the instructions issued by the Central Vigilance Commission circular no. 03/09/13 vide letter no. 004/VGL/090 dated 11.09.2013.

e) Employees recruited under North East Region (NER) Special Recruitment Drive will be transferred within North East Region only on administrative ground including under Para 7(e) of the Transfer Guidelines.

Factors, Points and Calculation of Displacement Count of an Employee For Displacement Transfer: Displacement Count of an employee shall be computed by assigning appropriate points to such appropriate factors considered material for displacement as per the following:

METHOD FOR ADMINISTRATIVE TRANSFER

Administrative transfer under clause 5(a) shall be made In the decreasing order of displacement count of employees holding a post at station to eliminate surplus staff and such staff shall be accommodated against clear vacancies.

Administrative transfer under 5(b) shall be made in decreasing order of the displacement count of employees holding a post to fill up anticipated vacancies in hard station and other desired stations to a desired extent.

As regards 5(c), to transfer an employee, as defined In clause 11(a), to a desired station(s) mentioned in his/her request application form, an employee holding the same post with the highest displacement count, subject to not being below D1/D2 as prescribed herein below, at the relevant station(s) in the order of preference, indicated by an employee, shall be liable to be displaced in the event if, there is no clear vacancy at the station(s). However, an employee seeking request transfer within same station can apply for KVs choice but such transfer will be considered only against vacancy and this will not affect station seniority of the employee and will be liable to be transferred/ displaced in public interest.

While displacing an employee in such manner, an effort would be made to post such an employee against a choice station indicated in annual transfer application proforma failing which, to the nearest vacancy against a clear vacancy. In case of a tie in the displacement count of employees, the male employee shall be displaced. In case of a tie between the employees of the same gender, the employee with earlier date of joining in present station in present post shall be displaced and in case date of joining also coincides for two or more employees then the youngest employee shall be displaced.

So far as rotational transfer (5d) of the employees posted against sensitive post5 In Kendriya Vidyalayas/ Regional Offices/ ZIETs and Headquarters is concerned, such employee shall be transferred on administrative ground after every three (03) years in pursuance of above-mentioned order of CVC dated 13/09/2013.

a) Provided, cut off mark D1 on Displacement Count i.e. equal to 10 (Ten) displacement count & D2 on displacement count, i.e. equal to 10 (Ten) displacement count with 10 years stay at the station have been prescribed, below which an employee shall not be displaced in a particular year to accommodate the transfer request of employees under para 5(c).

In a situation where clear vacancy is not available at the desired station(s) to accommodate the request of employee who has completed tenure in NER/Hard station, then, an employee who is posted at one of the desired stations & having Dl displacement count, i.e. equal to 10 (Ten) displacement count, shall be displaced to accommodate the transfer request of such employee.

So far as transfer requests of other priority category employees under para 5(c) i.e. LTR/ DFP/MDG/PH employee/Widow/Single Parent are concerned, they would be given priority in transfer against the available vacancies at their choice stations as per their Transfer Count. If vacancy is not available at the choice station(s), then, an employee who is having 02 displacement count, i.e. equal to 10 displacement Count + 10 years stay at the station shall be displaced to accommodate the transfer request of these employees.

The displacement transfer shall only be made to accommodate the transfer request of employees who have completed tenure at Hard /NER station or under LTR/DFP/MDG/PH employee/Widow and Single parent category in the situation of absence of clear vacancy at desired station(s). Transfer request of other employees shall not be considered against Displacement transfer irrespective of their higher Transfer Counts.

b) Provided, more factors can be added/ deleted and points allocated for different factors can be altered on year to year basis to remediate any imbalance resulting in transfers. Changes shall be notified well in advance before Inviting transfer applications.

c) Provided, an employee with a higher displacement count can be retained if the employees services are absolutely crucial in the organizational interest. In such eventuality an employee with next lower displacement count shall be liable to be displaced.

d) Provided, exemption for one year at a time can be given to an employee or group of employees from displacement for such period owing to circumstances or such other administrative exigencies justifying such exemption.

KVS employees whose children are likely to appear in class X & XlI Board Exams in the transfer year will get exemption of one year.

Considering that transfer of a government employee who serves as the main care-giver to the persons with disability in the family (spouse or dependent son/daughter of the employee) would have a bearing on the systematic rehabilitation of persons with disabilities, the government issued OM of even number dated 6th June, 2014 to exempt such employee from routine excise of transfer/rotational transfer, subject to administrative constraints. KVS employees covered under this provision shall be exempted from displacement transfer. (DoPT OM F.No.42011/3/2014-Estt. (Res) Dated 8” October, 2018).

DOPT OM No.42011/ 3/2014-Estt. (Res) dated 05.01.2016 has clarified that the word “disabled includes (i) blindness or low vision (ii) hearing impairment (iii) locomotor disability or cerebral palsy (iv) leprosy cured (v)mental retardation (vi) mental Illness (vii) multiple disabilities (viii) autism (lx) Thalassemla and (x) Hemophilia.

e) Provided, an employee can be transferred from a location if the employee’s stay has become prejudicial to the interest of the organization at any point of time, employee transferred under this provision shall not be considered for coming back to the same station on request transfer before completion of 03 years stay at the new station.

f) Provided further, an employee can be transferred to a location in administrative exigencies without having any regard to the displacement count of the employee.

g) Provided, an employee can be transferred in public interest from a location to another Location/ Station having low staff strength in the same region In the descending order of displacement count after the completion of annual transfer process.

h) An employee, being surplus and redeployed at some other station under Para 5(a), may be considered for coming back within one year, if vacancy arises later on at the same station from which he/ she was transferred out. In the case of more than one such surplus redeployed employees from the same station, the junior most employee in terms of stay at the previous station shall be given first priority, Provided, that he/she makes request for the same.

Employees below 40 years of age (as on June of the year) who have not completed one tenure at hard/very hard (existed earlier)/NER stations in continuous span In service and not presently posted to such stations and have completed one year stay at present station in the present post, in their decreasing order of Displacement Count can be posted In Hard/NER stations. Choice stations, if any, for posting in Hard! NER station may be indicated in regular annual transfer application. Employees may opt for a posting at hard? NER station. KVS shall post them to such location in a transparent manner as per prescribed calendar of activities. Such transfer though on request shall be treated administrative in nature in accordance with clause 5(b) above.

Request Transfer of Employee:

(i) Request transfer shall be considered as per the prescribed calendar of activities. Transfer on request shall be considered on the basis of Transfer Count of an employee computed by assigning appropriate points to factors considered relevant for transfer. Employees who have completed 01 year stay at the present place of posting as on 30th June of the relevant year are eligible to apply for Request Transfer.An employee will not be eligible for request transfer twice in an academic year.

(ii) However, an employee who gets choice station on request transfer shall not be considered again for request transfer before elapsing a period of 03 years at the choice station. This condition shall not be applicable in the cases of those employees whose spouses are working in KVS or other departments/organization of Govt. of India/State Govt. having All-India transfer liability.

(iii) An employee posted In a double shift Kendriya Vidyalaya, if wants to change his/her shift in the same Vidyalaya against a vacancy, he/she can apply for the same during the annual transfer.

(iv) The employees recruited under North East Region (NER) special recruitment drive shall not be considered for request transfer Including Mutual Transfer/No Taker Vacancy outside North East Region in accordance with the terms and condition as per the policy In this regard. However, this condition shall not be applicable in the cases of those employees, whose cases are covered under Death of Family Person (DFP) and Medical Ground (MDG) which will be considered in accordance with provision made under Para 16 (c) of the transfer guidelines.

(v) All the employees of KVS including those recruited under the Zonal policy would be treated at par and governed by these Transfer Guidelines.

Factors, Points and Calculation of Transfer Count of an Employee For Request Transfer:

Read the details of Method for Request Transfer, Authorities Competent to Effect Transfer, Power of Relaxation of Guidelines, Interpretation of Guidelines, Calendar of Activities of Annual Transfer from the link given below:

KVS 2021 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher with a good salary package and perquisites.