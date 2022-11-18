RRB NTPC 2022 Document Verification Schedule Released: Railway Recruitment Board announced Official Dates

RRB NTPC 2022 Document Verification Schedule Released: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the second list of additional candidates shortlisted for the document verification round. Check the Complete RRB NTPC DV Schedule & Steps to Download the Schedule Here.

RRB NTPC 2022 Document Verification Schedule Released: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC Document Verification Schedule. Candidates can download the RRB NTPC Document Verification Schedule only from the official website. Also, the board has released the second list of the additional candidates shortlisted for the RRB NTPC DV round in order to fill the shortfall in the empanelment of candidates for the Commercial Apprentice, Cat.1 & Station Master, Cat.2 post in Pay Level 6. The document verification for the same will be held on 28.11.2022 (Monday) and the reporting time will be 09:00 AM. The shortlisted candidates will also be communicated through official SMS/Email (given in their application) about the actual date and venue of the DV round.

As per the official notice, the instruction for uploading the signature, latest photograph & two marks of identification is available in the portal. This website will be active from 10 days before and till the DV. Candidates should read the detailed instructions mentioned in the e-Call letter carefully and carry all the required certificates/documents at the time of document verification.

For the ease of candidates, we have shared the complete RRB NTPC Document Verification Schedule including steps to download the schedule and list of required documents at the time of verification.

RRB NTPC Document Verification Schedule

Check out this article to know about the complete document verification schedule for RRB NTPC 2022.

Level Final Stage Results Date Document Verification & Medical Examination Empanelment by RRBs 6 Declared on 07.09.2022 2nd week of October 2022 onwards 2nd week of Nov. 2022 onwards 5 3rd week of Nov,2022 onwards 2nd week of Dec. 2022 onwards 3rd week of Jan. 2023 onwards 4 2nd week of Jan,2023 1st week of Feb.2023 4th week of Feb. 2023 3 4th week of Jan 2023 onwards 2nd week of Feb.2023 onwards 1st week of March 2023 onwards 2 2nd week of Feb.,2023 onwards 4th week of Feb.2023 onwards 4th week of March 2023 onwards

How to Download RRB NTPC Document Verification Schedule

Follow the steps shared below to download the RRB NTPC Document Verification Schedule without any confusion.

Step 1: Go to the official RRB Chandigarh website.

Step 2: Click on the “CEN-01/2019 (NTPC): Tentative Schedule” link on the homepage.

Step 3: The official notice PDF will appear on your device.

Step 4: Download the RRB NTPC DV Schedule for future reference.

RRB NTPC Document Verification Schedule: List of Documents Required

As per the notice, the list of candidates bearing the roll numbers arranged in ascending order (not in order of merit) horizontally have been provisionally shortlisted for Document Verification (DV) and medical examination to fill the shortfall in empanelment of candidates for the Commercial Apprentice, Cat.1 & Station Master, Cat.2 post in Pay Level 6. Candidates should check out the DV e-Call letter carefully and carry all the required certificates/documents in original at the time of verification. The candidates shortlisted for DV should submit all the original documents along with self-attested two sets of xerox copies in A4 size as detailed in the CEN and an e-admit card uploaded for Document Verification. The list of documents are are as follows:

Proof of Date of Birth

12th standard or equivalent certificate

Degree certificate

Caste certificate in the prescribed format

Income and Asset Certificates issued by the competent authority

Minority community declarations on non-judicial stamps

Original discharge certificate for ex-servicemen

Disability certificate for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)

Self-declaration for ex-servicemen

Other Relevant Documents

What Next After RRB NTPC Document Verification

Those candidates shortlisted for Document Verification may note that after completion of verification, they will be sent for medical examination at the nominated Railway Hospital located in the RRB jurisdiction on the next day of the DV. They will be required to stay there for three to four days accordingly and they need to pay the prescribed medical fee of Rs. 24/- only.

For candidates who fail to appear in the Document Verification on the dates allocated to them in their call letter with valid reason(s), a second and final chance to participate in the RRB NTPC DV round is kept on the block date. It must be noted that if they fail to report on the given date then it will lead to disqualification of candidature unless it is supported by documentary evidence.

In such cases only, the candidates will be given the last and final chance to participate in the Document Verification on 30-11-2022 (Wednesday) at 09.00 HRS at the office of RRB, Chandigarh.

We hope this article was helpful for all the aspirants. Candidates must check out the RRB NTPC DV schedule and carry all the required documents in order at the given date & venue in order to be considered for the further recruitment process.