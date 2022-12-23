RRB Trivandrum Group D Result 2022: Release Date, Cut Off & Merit List

RRB Trivandrum Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board Thiruvananthapuram will upload RRB Group D Result, anytime soon, on its official website i.e. rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in. Check Cut Off and Other Details.

RRB Trivandrum Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Trivandrum or Thiruvananthapuram (RRB Trivandrum/Thiruvananthapuram) will release the result and cut-off marks of the Group D Exam held under CEN 01/2019 anytime soon. The board will upload the selection list of the candidates on the website of Trivandrum i.e. rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). RRB Trivandrum has scheduled the Group D PET for the month of January 2023. RRB Trivandrum Group D Exam was conducted from 17th August to 11th October 2022

RRB Trivandrum Group D Result 2022 consists of roll numbers of the selected candidates who will qualify from the RRB Trivandrum zone.

RRB GROUP D RESULT 2022: Zone Wise Result Link

RRB Trivandrum Group D Result 2022: Check RRB Group D Trivandrum Result Date

RRB Group D Result Events RRB Group D Result Dates RRB Trivandrum Group D Exam Date August 17 to October 11, 2022 RRB Trivandrum Group D Result Date 23/23 December 2022 RRB Trivandrum Group D PET Dates January 2023 RRB Trivandrum Group D PET Result March 2023

How to Check RRB Trivandrum Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Result

The candidates are provided with the steps to download RRB Trivandrum Group D Results 2022 in the article below. Along With this candidates can also find the direct link to download RRB Trivandrum Group D Result 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website- rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘RRB Trivandrum Group D Result Link'

Step 3: RRB Bengaluru Group D result will open as a PDF

Step 4: Look out for your roll number in the result PDF

Step 5: Download the RRB Group D result PDF

RRB Trivandrum Group D Cut off 2022: What is cut off Score of RRB Bengaluru Group D

The board will upload the RRB Bengaluru Group D Cutoff Marks along with Results on its official website. The cut off marks are the qualifying marks that are secured by candidates to get qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round.

RRB Trivandrum Group D Scorecard 2022: Steps to Download

Candidates need to download the RRB Group D Bengaluru scorecard 2022 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website

Click on the final scorecard link

Enter the roll number, date of birth and security code

Download the RRB Group D Bengaluru scorecard

RRB Trivandrum Group D Qualifying Marks 2022: What is Qualifying of RRB Trivandrum Group D

The RRB Trivandrum Group D qualifying marks for different categories are given below.

Category Qualifying marks (In percent) UR 40 EWS 40 OBC (Non Creamy Layer) 30 SC and ST 30

How to Calculate RRB Group D Trivandrum Scores?

The RRB Group D Bengaluru scores are calculated based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by candidates. As per the revised RRB Group D normalisation formula, the marks obtained in the exam are calculated based on an average score of the top one percent of the candidates considering all the exam shifts. The RRB Group D marks are calculated up to five decimal places. RRB Group D normalisation of marks is done as the exams are conducted in multiple sessions.

RRB Group D 2022 is a national-level railway recruitment examination conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board for filling up a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments.