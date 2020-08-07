Study at Home
Search

SNAP Test Centers 2020: Get the complete list of state-wise SNAP Test Cities

SNAP 2020 Test Centers - SIU will release state-wise list of SNAP test cities. Choose 3 preferred SNAP test Cities from the list while getting registered for the SNAP test.

Aug 7, 2020 13:57 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
SNAP Test Centres
SNAP Test Centres

The list of SNAP Test Cities will be released by Symbiosis International University (SIU) with the release of the official notification. It is expected that just like the previous year, SNAP exam will be conducted in 90 cities across various states and union territories of India.  SNAP 2020 will tentatively be conducted on the second Sunday of December 2020 and the registration process starts is expected to commence from August 2020.

Candidates are therefore advised to take a look at the tentative list of the SNAP test centers, because while filling the SNAP application form, you will be asked to choose 3 preferred test cities. Depending upon the SNAP test city chosen by you, SIU will allocate you the test center.

How to choose SNAP 2020 Test Centre?

Candidates applying for SNAP exam have to pick three preferred test cities during the online application process. During the SNAP registration period, you will get the chance to choose the test center as per your convenience.

Also Read: SNAP 2020 Eligibility Criteria

SNAP Test Center 2020

After the application process in over, SIU will issue the SNAP Admit Card in December 1st week for the candidates who will successfully complete the registration process. Candidates need to check the test venue on the SNAP admit card. You will see your name, test center, test city and test venue address.

So read the complete list of State-wise SNAP test centers that was announced by SIU for the previous year (2019):

SNAP Test City

State

Portblair

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Guntur

Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada

Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool

Andhra Pradesh

Nellore

Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh

Dibrugarh

Assam

Guwahati

Assam

Patna

Bihar

Bhilai

Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur

Chhattisgarh

Raipur

Chhattisgarh

Panjim - Mapusa

Goa

Ahmedabad

Gujarat

Anand

Gujarat

Gandhinagar

Gujarat

Rajkot

Gujarat

Surat

Gujarat

Vadodara

Gujarat

Ambala

Haryana

Delhi - Gurugram

Haryana

Faridabad

Haryana

Hisar

Haryana

Karnal

Haryana

Panipat

Haryana

Shimla

Himachal Pradesh

Jammu

Jammu & Kashmir

Dhanbad

Jharkhand

Jamshedpur

Jharkhand

Ranchi

Jharkhand

Belagavi

Karnataka

Bengaluru

Karnataka

Hubballi

Karnataka

Mangaluru

Karnataka

Mysuru

Karnataka

Ernakulam-Kochi

Kerala

Kottayam

Kerala

Kozhikode

Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala

Thrissur

Kerala

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh

Indore

Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh

Amravati

Maharashtra

Aurangabad

Maharashtra

Kolhapur

Maharashtra

Mumbai

Maharashtra

Nagpur

Maharashtra

Nashik

Maharashtra

Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra

Pune

Maharashtra

Thane-Kalyan-Dombivli

Maharashtra

Shillong

Meghalaya

Bhubaneswar

Odisha

Cuttack

Odisha

Rourkela

Odisha

Amritsar

Punjab

Chandigarh - Mohali

Punjab

Jalandhar

Punjab

Ludhiana

Punjab

Patiala

Punjab

Ajmer

Rajasthan

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Jodhpur

Rajasthan

Kota

Rajasthan

Udaipur

Rajasthan

Gangtok-Bardang

Sikkim

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu

Madurai

Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad

Telangana

Agra

Uttar Pradesh

Aligarh

Uttar Pradesh

Allahabad

Uttar Pradesh

Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh

Jhansi

Uttar Pradesh

Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

Meerut

Uttar Pradesh

Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh

Noida-G Noida-Gaziabad

Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh

Dehradun

Uttarakhand

Roorkee

Uttarakhand

Asansol

West Bengal

Hooghly

West Bengal

Howrah

West Bengal

Kolkata

West Bengal

Siliguri

West Bengal

Also Read: SNAP 2020 Exam Registration Guide

SNAP MBA entrance exam was organised at 90 test cities as against 91 centers in 2018. In 2019, a test city named Ahmednagar was dropped that belonged to the state of Maharashtra.

Candidates should also note that Symbiosis Test Secretariat (STS) puts their best foot forward to allocate the SNAP test center as per the preference chosen by the candidate; however, in some exceptional circumstances, a different test city in a nearby area may be allotted if there are no availability of the test centers in the chosen location. Symbiosis Test Secretariat (STS) is the official body that reserves the right to change or allot a city other than the one requested by the candidate.

About SNAP 2020 Exam

SNAP Exam is a national level MBA entrance exam that is conducted by the Symbiosis International University (SIU). It is conducted to screen students for admission to different MBA programmes offered by the Symbiosis B-schools. This year, 1867 seats are on offer at 15 MBA colleges that are affiliated with the Symbiosis International University.

For more details about SNAP 2020, log onto www.jagranjosh.com.

Also Read: About SNAP Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP List of Participating Institutes – Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP Selection Process – Click Here

Talk to Us!

Related Stories