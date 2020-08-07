SNAP Test Centers 2020: Get the complete list of state-wise SNAP Test Cities

The list of SNAP Test Cities will be released by Symbiosis International University (SIU) with the release of the official notification. It is expected that just like the previous year, SNAP exam will be conducted in 90 cities across various states and union territories of India. SNAP 2020 will tentatively be conducted on the second Sunday of December 2020 and the registration process starts is expected to commence from August 2020.

Candidates are therefore advised to take a look at the tentative list of the SNAP test centers, because while filling the SNAP application form, you will be asked to choose 3 preferred test cities. Depending upon the SNAP test city chosen by you, SIU will allocate you the test center.

How to choose SNAP 2020 Test Centre?

Candidates applying for SNAP exam have to pick three preferred test cities during the online application process. During the SNAP registration period, you will get the chance to choose the test center as per your convenience.

SNAP Test Center 2020

After the application process in over, SIU will issue the SNAP Admit Card in December 1st week for the candidates who will successfully complete the registration process. Candidates need to check the test venue on the SNAP admit card. You will see your name, test center, test city and test venue address.

So read the complete list of State-wise SNAP test centers that was announced by SIU for the previous year (2019):

SNAP Test City State Portblair Andaman and Nicobar Islands Guntur Andhra Pradesh Kakinada Andhra Pradesh Kurnool Andhra Pradesh Nellore Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh Dibrugarh Assam Guwahati Assam Patna Bihar Bhilai Chhattisgarh Bilaspur Chhattisgarh Raipur Chhattisgarh Panjim - Mapusa Goa Ahmedabad Gujarat Anand Gujarat Gandhinagar Gujarat Rajkot Gujarat Surat Gujarat Vadodara Gujarat Ambala Haryana Delhi - Gurugram Haryana Faridabad Haryana Hisar Haryana Karnal Haryana Panipat Haryana Shimla Himachal Pradesh Jammu Jammu & Kashmir Dhanbad Jharkhand Jamshedpur Jharkhand Ranchi Jharkhand Belagavi Karnataka Bengaluru Karnataka Hubballi Karnataka Mangaluru Karnataka Mysuru Karnataka Ernakulam-Kochi Kerala Kottayam Kerala Kozhikode Kerala Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Thrissur Kerala Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Gwalior Madhya Pradesh Indore Madhya Pradesh Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh Amravati Maharashtra Aurangabad Maharashtra Kolhapur Maharashtra Mumbai Maharashtra Nagpur Maharashtra Nashik Maharashtra Navi Mumbai Maharashtra Pune Maharashtra Thane-Kalyan-Dombivli Maharashtra Shillong Meghalaya Bhubaneswar Odisha Cuttack Odisha Rourkela Odisha Amritsar Punjab Chandigarh - Mohali Punjab Jalandhar Punjab Ludhiana Punjab Patiala Punjab Ajmer Rajasthan Jaipur Rajasthan Jodhpur Rajasthan Kota Rajasthan Udaipur Rajasthan Gangtok-Bardang Sikkim Chennai Tamil Nadu Coimbatore Tamil Nadu Madurai Tamil Nadu Hyderabad Telangana Agra Uttar Pradesh Aligarh Uttar Pradesh Allahabad Uttar Pradesh Bareilly Uttar Pradesh Jhansi Uttar Pradesh Kanpur Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Meerut Uttar Pradesh Moradabad Uttar Pradesh Noida-G Noida-Gaziabad Uttar Pradesh Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Dehradun Uttarakhand Roorkee Uttarakhand Asansol West Bengal Hooghly West Bengal Howrah West Bengal Kolkata West Bengal Siliguri West Bengal

SNAP MBA entrance exam was organised at 90 test cities as against 91 centers in 2018. In 2019, a test city named Ahmednagar was dropped that belonged to the state of Maharashtra.

Candidates should also note that Symbiosis Test Secretariat (STS) puts their best foot forward to allocate the SNAP test center as per the preference chosen by the candidate; however, in some exceptional circumstances, a different test city in a nearby area may be allotted if there are no availability of the test centers in the chosen location. Symbiosis Test Secretariat (STS) is the official body that reserves the right to change or allot a city other than the one requested by the candidate.

About SNAP 2020 Exam

SNAP Exam is a national level MBA entrance exam that is conducted by the Symbiosis International University (SIU). It is conducted to screen students for admission to different MBA programmes offered by the Symbiosis B-schools. This year, 1867 seats are on offer at 15 MBA colleges that are affiliated with the Symbiosis International University.

