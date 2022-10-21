SSC CGL 2022 Application Correction: Window closed @ssc.nic.in, Check What's Next!

SSC CGL 2022 application form correction date: SSC CGL 2022 Application Correction Window has been closed at its official website - ssc.nic.in. Check What’s Next After SSC CGL Application Corrections End!

The Staff Selection Commission earlier activated the SSC CGL application correction window. The application form filling link was activated to make necessary changes in the same. The candidates are however allowed to make corrections in the SSC CGL application form 2022 only twice. The commission has earlier made it clear that those whose application form is found to be having incorrect details will be rejected. Hence, the candidates are advised to access the correction link and make the relevant changes in the same. The commission has also notified the application correction fee that is admissible to each time.

The SSC CGL application form was released on September 17 and the last date to submit the same was October 13, 2022. The commission has this year announced around 20,000 vacancies for the different profiles under the SSC CGL 2022 examination. Those who successfully qualify for the exam become eligible to get an appointment under Group B and C profiles of different ministries.

SSC CGL Important Dates

Candidates who are willing to make corrections in the SSC CGL 2022 application form can check out the important dates in the section below.

Events Important Dates SSC CGL Application Correction Window Opens October 19, 2022 SSC CGL Application Correction Ends October 20, 2022

How to Make Corrections in the SSC CGL Application Form 2022?

The candidates were allowed to make corrections in their SSC CGL application form on their own. This helps in getting rid of the incorrect details and saves them from rejection of the application form by the commission.

Another thing to be kept in mind is that, one can edit only those details that are allowed for editing by the commission. Go through the section below to know about the relevant steps.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC CGL application form correction link.

Step 3: Next, login on the portal by entering registration number, password and captcha code.

Step 4: Now, make the necessary changes in the SSC CGL application form in the fields, upload relevant evidence, and then move to the payment page.

Step 5: Finally, pay the application form correction fee and submit the application form.

Step 6: Download a copy of the SSC CGL application form and keep it for future reference.

Application Fee

The candidates can check the application fee admissible to the corrections in the SSC CGL application form.

Particulars Application Fee Making Corrections for the First Time INR 200 Making Corrections for the Second Time INR 500

What’s Next After SSC CGL Application Corrections End?

After the SSC CGL application corrections end, the commission will go through the details. These details have to be correct since the same is going to be reflected on the SSC CGL admit card. In case of any wrong detail, the candidates will not be allowed to take up the examination.

The SSC CGL exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of December 2022. The admit card for the entrance exam is scheduled to be released in November 2022.