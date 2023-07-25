SSC CPO SI Salary 2023: CAPF Delhi Police Sub Inspector Pay Scale, Job Profile, Allowances, Promotion

SSC CPO SI Salary 2023: Check SSC CPO Sub-Inspector CAPF and Delhi Police job profile, pay scale, salary after 7 th pay commission, and promotion policy. 1876 vacancies for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) - BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, and SSB.

SSC CPO Delhi Police CAPF SI Salary 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CPO Delhi Police and CAPF Sub-Inspector salary structure and job profile. The admissible pay scale for the SSC CPO Delhi Police and CAPF SI post is Rs. 35,400 to 1,12,400 in pay level - 6. The salary structure will also consist of allowances like DA, HRA, and TA along with other perks. With this, the monthly in-hand salary for the SSC CPO Delhi Police and CAPF SI post is going to be Rs. 63,000 to 65,000. The final shortlisted candidates will be offered training for a fixed period of time. After this, they will be inducted into the force as Sub-Inspectors.

Candidates applying for the SI in Delhi Police and CAPF can go through the detailed salary and allowances details for all the posts to know about the pay scale offered under the 7th pay commission. Furthermore, the Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs carries a pay scale of level-6 and is classified as Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial. However, Sub-Inspector (Executive) - (Male/Female) in Delhi Police carries a pay scale of level-6 and is classified as Group ‘C’ by Delhi Police.

SSC CPO Salary after 7th Pay Commission: Delhi Police/CAPF Sub-Inspector Pay Scale 2023

The candidates who complete the SSC CPO Delhi Police and CAPF SI selection process get paid as per the pay level 6 of the 7th pay commission. The admissible pay scale for the SSC CPO is going to be Rs. 35,400 to 1,12,400.

Organization Post Group Pay Matrix Pay Scale Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Sub Inspector (Ground Duty) Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial Level-6 Rs.35400-112400 (Grade Pay Rs.4200/-) Delhi Police Sub Inspector (Executive) Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted) Level-6 Rs.35400-112400 (Grade Pay Rs.4200/-)

SSC CPO SI Salary In Hand 2023

The candidates selected for SSC CPO posts can expect a basic pay of Rs 35,400 and a gross in-hand salary of Rs. 63000. Let’s check the monthly salary break-up of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF:

Details Amount in INR Pay Scale 35,400 to 1,12,400 Pay Level 6 Basic Pay 35,400 Dearness Allowance (DA) 13452 House Rent Allowance (HRA) 9552 Travel Allowance (TA) 4968 Total Monthly Salary INR 63,000 Annual Package INR 7.56 LPA

SSC CPO SI Salary During Training 2023

The salary of the Sub-Inspector in all CAPFs and Delhi Police are similar. However, the SSC CPO salary received during the training period is less than what is actually paid. Upon the successful completion of training, the salary is increased. Below we have shared the SSC CPO salary during the training period of Sub-Inspectors in a detailed manner:

Post CAPFs Basic DA @ 17% Mess Allowances Washing Allowances Deductions - NPS

(10% of Basic+DA) Total (In-hand Salary) Sub-Inspectors Delhi Police 35400 6018 3033 450 4142 40759 BSF ITBP CISF CRPF SSB

SSC CPO SI Salary After Training 2023

After the completion of training, the SSC CPO salary per month for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police/CAPFs usually depends on the job location of the candidates. One of the main reasons behind this is variation in HRA and TA as per the city. However, the SSC CPO salary after training is more than what they receive during the training period. Have a look at the category-wise salary of SSC CPO SI in Delhi Police/CAPF given below.

Basic/Allowances X City Y City Z city Basic Salary 35400 35400 35400 DA 6018 (17% of basic) 6018 (17% of basic) 6018 (17% of basic) HRA 8496 (24% of basic) 5664 (16% of basic) 2832 (8% of basic) TA 3600 1800 1800 DA On TA 612 306 306 Gross Salary 54126 49188 46356 NPS 4142 4142 4142 CGHS 250 250 250 CGEGIS 30 30 30 Total Deductions 4422 4422 4422 In-Hand Salary 49704 44766 41934

SSC CPO SI Allowances 2023

The following section consists of the basic allowances that a candidate is subjected to get after joining the commission on the SSC CPO Delhi Police and CAPF SI job profile.

House Rental Allowance (HRA)

Dearness Allowance (DA)

Travelling Allowance (TA)

Diet Allowance/ Ration Money

Children Education Allowance

Hostel Subsidy

Dress Allowance

Risk/ Hardship Allowance

Special Duty Allowances

Hair Cutting Allowances

Non-practising Allowances (Only for Medical Officials)

Training Allowances

Island Special Duty Allowances

Detachment Allowances

HP CA Allowances

Soap Toilet Allowances

Medal Allowances

Cash Handling Allowances

Nursing Allowances

SSC CPO Job Profile 2023: Sub-Inspector in CAPF Departments

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) refers to the uniform nomenclature of seven security forces in India under the authority of the Ministry of Home Affairs. They are:

Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Assam Rifles (AR) National Security Guard (NSG)

The job profile of Sub-Inspectors (GD) in CAPF is quite adventurous as you would be posted to different places in India and will have a challenging working environment. Here are the major roles and responsibilities performed by a Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPF Departments:

Border Security Force (BSF)

BSF is largely employed for Internal Security Duties and other law and order duties on the requisition of the State Government. Being a Central Armed Police Force it can be entrusted with policing duties at any place apart from its mandate. The major role performed by the Sub-Inspectors are:

To protect the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh Border.

To promote a sense of security among the people living in the border areas.

To prevent trans-border crimes, unauthorized entry into or exit from the territory of India.

To prevent smuggling and any other illegal activities on the Border.

Anti-infiltration duties.

To collect trans-border intelligence.

Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF)

CRPF is the largest paramilitary organisation in the country and is actively looking after the internal security of every part of India and are even operating abroad as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) and the United Nations peacekeeping missions. It is performing a variety of duties ranging from VIP security to election duties, from guarding vital installations to counter-naxal operations.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police

ITBP is a multi-dimensional force that primarily has 5 functions:

To protect the border between India & China (from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh)

Vigil on the northern borders, detection, and prevention of border violations, and promotion of the sense of security among the local populace.

To check illegal immigration and trans-border smuggling.

To provide security to sensitive installations and threatened VIPs.

To restore and preserve order in any area in the event of a disturbance.

To maintain the peace in the assigned areas.

Sashastra Seema Bal

The major roles performed by SSB are:

To protect the Indo – Nepal and Indo – Bhutan borders.

To prevent cross-border crimes, smuggling, and other anti-national activities.

Central Industrial Security Force

The major roles performed by CISF are:

To provide security to various PSUs and other important infrastructures.

To protect the Government infrastructure projects and industrial units.

The CISF is in charge of airport security at all commercial airports in India.

Security on the Delhi Metro is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),

Besides providing protection, safety, and security to Industrial undertakings/installations, CISF also offers protection against Fire hazards.

Special Security Group (SSG) provides security cover to persons nominated by the Home Ministry

SSC CPO Job Profile 2023: Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police

The Post of Sub-Inspector in Police is considered to be one of the most powerful posts as it derives power from the Criminal Procedure Code of India.

According to the Criminal Procedure Code of India, a Sub-Inspector has the powers:

Arrest with or without a warrant,

Searching a person, his/her vehicle, or his/her premises.

A Sub-Inspector can give you the notice to produce documents required during the investigation which you have to comply.

Register an FIR against a person.

All cases of the Indian penal codes, special laws passed by parliament, and local laws of states are investigated by Sub-Inspectors and Inspectors.

For maintaining law and order, a Sub-Inspector can order an unruly mob to disperse and can also use force for ensuring the same.

The main responsibility of a Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police is to maintain Law and order in Delhi by using all the above powers vested officially in him/her.

SSC CPO SI Promotion and Career Growth 2023

The candidates post joining the Delhi Police or CAPF as SSC CPO (Central Police Organization) and after completion of a fixed number of service periods, they become eligible to write the internal and promotional exams. Post clearing this exam, they are called for promotion to higher profiles. Let's look at the career promotion policy for the SSC CPO Delhi Police and CAPF SI job profile:

Promotion of Sub-Inspector in CAPF has the same criteria as for the BSF. In BSF, there are departmental examinations that you need to clear to get the promotion. The best part of becoming a Sub Inspector (SI) in CAPF is the pride of being associated with one of the best paramilitary forces in the world. Though it’s a field job and does not have as many perquisites as other central government Jobs, you can earn a lot of respect and a decent salary while working as a Sub-Inspector with one of the most prestigious military organisations in India. You can be posted anywhere in India once you join CAPF through SSC CPO Exam.

Promotion of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police mainly depend on the career record of the person; his/her work performance and behavioral conduct during the service. Sub-Inspector will first get promoted to the rank of Inspector which takes normally 15–18 years provided an impeccable service record at that the time of the promotion and thereafter 12–15 years for getting the next promotion to the rank of ACP. One can also get a promotion out-of-turn (OTP), only if one has shown extraordinary performance like catching terrorist/s, busting a gang of criminals, tackling an unprecedented situation like an encounter, etc.