TS ICET Test Centres 2020: Candidates appearing for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test for Law must have all the required information on TS ICET 2020 test centres. The TS ICET test centres 2020 are the venues where the exam will be conducted. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education decides the list of test centres for TS ICET. Candidates while filling in their application form will be required to fill in their choices for TS ICET test centres 2020. All candidates will be required to choose TS ICET 2020 test centre as per their preference. Candidates must make their choices for tests centres of TS ICET keeping in mind of the time required to travel to the particular centre. The conducting body also allows candidates to make changes in their choice for TS ICET test centres within specified date. Candidates can read the article below to know all about the available test centres for TS ICET.

TS ICET Test Centres 2020 - List of Centres

As per the information provided by Kakatiya University in behalf of TSCHE, there are 8 cities where the TS ICET 2020 centres will be located. Although a majority of test centres for TS ICET are located in the state of Telangana, a few test centres will also be located in the neighbouring states. The availability of TS ICET 2020 test centres is also governed by the number of applications received last year along with other factors. The list of TS ICET 2020 test centres that will be made available during the application process are given below. In case any test centre is added or removed from the list, the same will be updated here.

TSICET 2020 Regional Test Cities

Adilabad Hyderabad Jagityal Kothagedum Karimnagar Khammam Kodad Nalgonda Mahaboobnagar Siddipet Nizamabad Warangal Kurnool Tirupati Vijayawada Visakhapatnam

TS ICET Test Centres 2020 - Important Points

Candidates must keep their convenience and accessibility to the test centre in mind while filling out the preferences for TS ICET 2020 test centres.

Candidates can make changes in their choice of TS ICET test centres after submitting the application form by clicking on ‘Submit Test Centre Zone Change Request’ under the ‘Application’ section and providing their Registration Number, Payment Reference ID, Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth. The option to edit/change test centre of TS ICET will, however, have to be completed within the specified time.

The TS ICET test centre assigned to a candidate will be mentioned in his/her admit card.

TSCHE reserves to allot any test centre to a candidate in case depending upon the capacity of seating candidates. While efforts are made to assign a particular TS ICET 2020 test centre of choice to a candidate, a different than the one opted for or even a test centre nearby may be allocated if a particular centre is unable to take in more candidates.

All candidates will be required to report to their TS ICET test centre according to the time specified in the hall ticket. TS ICET will be conducted in the online mode and there are certain formalities at the test centres of TS ICET 2020 that the candidates will be required to fulfill before sitting for the exam.

To be aware of the exact location of TS ICET 2020 test centre assigned, candidates are advised to visit their centre at least a day prior to the exam day. This will prevent the candidates from being late in reporting to their assigned TS ICET test centre 2020 on the exam day.

Candidates must note the point any electronic devices such as mobile phone, calculator, camera or hand - watch and stationeries like geometry/pencil box, handbag, purse, etc., are allowed inside the test centres of TS ICET. Candidates found in possession of such items may be debarred from sitting in the exam.

Also, candidates reporting late or reporting in any other TS ICET 2020 test centre will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

