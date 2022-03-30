JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

UGC NET 2022 JRF Validity Period Extended for Another 1 Year: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced that UGC NET JRF Validity Period has been extended for another one year (beyond the three-year period).

Created On: Mar 30, 2022 12:34 IST
UGC NET JRF 2022 Validity Period Extended for Another 1 Year
UGC NET JRF 2022 Validity Period Extended for Another 1 Year

UGC NET JRF 2022 Validity Period Extended for Another 1 Year: University Grant Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar informed that “UGC has decided to extend the validity period of the JRF award letter up to one year (beyond the three year period) for all those UGC NET qualified candidates whose admission process was affected due to COVID 19 pandemic situation”. The notification is being issued. UGC NET Exam is being conducted in online mode to determine the eligibility ‘only for Assistant Professor’ and ‘for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor both’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

UGC NET 2022 Result Normalisation of Marks & NTA Score Calculator

Let’s look at the details:

UGC NET JRF 2022 Age Limit

Posts

Age Limit 

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

31 years

Assistant Professor

No upper age limit
UGC NET JRF 2022 Upper Age Limit Relaxation

S. No.

Category

Age Limit Relaxation

1

Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe

5 years

(36 years)

Note: Previously Age Limit was 35 years

2

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

3

Women

4

Persons with disabilities (PwD)

5

Transgender

6

Candidates having research experience

Period spent on research – Maximum 5 years

7

Candidates possessing L.L.M. Degree

3 years

8

Candidates who have served in the armed forces

5 years

Educational Qualification

Category

Percentage Criteria

General/ EWS

(Including candidates waiting for their PG Final Year result or going to be appeared in the exam)

55% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

ST/ SC/ OBC/ PwD/ Transgender

(Including candidates waiting for their PG Final Year result or going to be appeared in the exam)

50% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

The Ph.D. degree holders whose Master’s level examination have been completed by 19th September 1991 (irrespective of date of declaration of result) shall be eligible for a relaxation of 5% in aggregate marks (i.e., from 55% to 50%) for appearing in NET.

Download NTA UGC NET E-certificate & JRF Award Letter for June 2021/December 2020 Exam

Exemption - Eligibility for Assistant Professor

For NET/SET/SLET Candidates:

  • The Candidates, who have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission Regulation Act 2009, shall be exempted from minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET for Assistant Professor or equivalent position in Universities and Colleges.
  • The candidates who have passed the UGC/CSIR JRF examination prior to 1989 are also exempted from appearing in NET.

For SET Candidates:

  • The candidates who have cleared the States Eligibility Test (SET) accredited by UGC for Assistant Professor held prior to 1st June 2002, are exempted from appearing in NET, and are eligible to apply for Assistant Professor anywhere in India. 
  • For SET held from 1st June 2002 onwards, the qualified candidates are eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Professor only in the universities/colleges situated in the State from where they have cleared their SET.

UGC NET Assistant Professor & JRF Reservation

Reservation policy of the Government of India is applicable to UGC-NET. According to this, in the Central Universities and Institutions which are deemed to be Universities, 10% of the seats are reserved for the category General-Economically Weaker Section (GEN-EWS), 15% of the seats are reserved for the category Scheduled Caste (SC), 7.5% for the category Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 27% for the category Other Backward Classes belonging to the Non Creamy layer (OBC-NCL):

Category

% Reservation

EWS

10%

SC

15%

ST

7.5%

OBC-NCL

27%

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam. 

FAQ

Q1. What is the Validity Period of UGC NET JRF 2022 Award Letter?

UGC has decided to extend the validity period of the JRF award letter up to one year (beyond the three year period) for all those UGC NET qualified candidates whose admission process was affected due to COVID 19 pandemic situation

Q2. What is the Age Limit for UGC NET 2022 Exam?

JRF - 31 Years (Categorywise Relaxation Applicable; Assistant Professor - No Upper Age Limit

Q3. What is the Educational Qualification for UGC NET 2022 Exam?

Master’s Degree Or Equivalent Degree (Gen-55%, ST/ SC/ OBC/ PWD/ Transgender - 50%
