UGC NET 2022 JRF Validity Period Extended for Another 1 Year: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

UGC NET JRF 2022 Validity Period Extended for Another 1 Year: University Grant Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar informed that “UGC has decided to extend the validity period of the JRF award letter up to one year (beyond the three year period) for all those UGC NET qualified candidates whose admission process was affected due to COVID 19 pandemic situation”. The notification is being issued. UGC NET Exam is being conducted in online mode to determine the eligibility ‘only for Assistant Professor’ and ‘for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor both’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

UGC NET JRF 2022 Age Limit

Posts Age Limit Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 31 years Assistant Professor No upper age limit

UGC NET JRF 2022 Upper Age Limit Relaxation

S. No. Category Age Limit Relaxation 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years (36 years) Note: Previously Age Limit was 35 years 2 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 Women 4 Persons with disabilities (PwD) 5 Transgender 6 Candidates having research experience Period spent on research – Maximum 5 years 7 Candidates possessing L.L.M. Degree 3 years 8 Candidates who have served in the armed forces 5 years

Educational Qualification

Category Percentage Criteria General/ EWS (Including candidates waiting for their PG Final Year result or going to be appeared in the exam) 55% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree ST/ SC/ OBC/ PwD/ Transgender (Including candidates waiting for their PG Final Year result or going to be appeared in the exam) 50% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

The Ph.D. degree holders whose Master’s level examination have been completed by 19th September 1991 (irrespective of date of declaration of result) shall be eligible for a relaxation of 5% in aggregate marks (i.e., from 55% to 50%) for appearing in NET.

Exemption - Eligibility for Assistant Professor

For NET/SET/SLET Candidates:

The Candidates, who have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission Regulation Act 2009, shall be exempted from minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET for Assistant Professor or equivalent position in Universities and Colleges.

The candidates who have passed the UGC/CSIR JRF examination prior to 1989 are also exempted from appearing in NET.

For SET Candidates:

The candidates who have cleared the States Eligibility Test (SET) accredited by UGC for Assistant Professor held prior to 1st June 2002, are exempted from appearing in NET, and are eligible to apply for Assistant Professor anywhere in India.

For SET held from 1st June 2002 onwards, the qualified candidates are eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Professor only in the universities/colleges situated in the State from where they have cleared their SET.

UGC NET Assistant Professor & JRF Reservation

Reservation policy of the Government of India is applicable to UGC-NET. According to this, in the Central Universities and Institutions which are deemed to be Universities, 10% of the seats are reserved for the category General-Economically Weaker Section (GEN-EWS), 15% of the seats are reserved for the category Scheduled Caste (SC), 7.5% for the category Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 27% for the category Other Backward Classes belonging to the Non Creamy layer (OBC-NCL):

Category % Reservation EWS 10% SC 15% ST 7.5% OBC-NCL 27%

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam.