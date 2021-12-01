UGC NET for Admission in PhD Programme 2022-23: Common Entrance Test (CET) for UG/PG Admissions as per NEP 2020

UGC NET for Admission in PhD Programme 2022-23: UGC has released a letter regarding the admission for the Ph.D. programme through NTA UGC NET Scores and the Common Entrance Test (CET) for the academic year 2022-23 admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses in Central Universities.

UGC NET for Admission in PhD Programme: As per the official letter released by UGC, University Grants Commission has directed the Central Universities to prepare for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for the academic year 2022-23 admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses. The commission has also informed that on the basis of the National Eligibility Test or UGC NET examination held by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the admission for the Ph.D. programme would be done wherever feasible.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has said that for admission in Ph.D. Programme UGC NET Score shall be used wherever feasible. UGC NET Exam is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Common Entrance Test (CET) for academic year 2022-23 (PG & UG Courses)

Common Entrance Test (CET) for the Central Universities would be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) in the minimum of 13 languages. Private and other deemed universities can also consider the CET scores for admission purposes. Common Entrance Test for Central Universities was earlier expected to be implemented from the beginning of 2021 but was deferred due to the pandemic.

In a letter to the Vice-Chancellors of all universities, University Grants Commission has stated, "Accordingly, all central universities are advised to take appropriate measures for the Common Entrance Test from the academic session 2022-2023. These tests would be conducted in minimum 13 languages in which NTA is already conducting JEE and NEET examinations."

The letter also states that "The Common Entrance Test may also be adopted by the willing state/private universities/deemed to be universities," the letter further read. These changes have been proposed in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

National Education Policy (NEP) & Common Entrance Test (CET)

On 29th July 2020, National Education Policy (NEP) was launched by PM Narendra Modi that aims at Transforming India by implementing key reforms in the Indian Education System. NEP also proposed a common exam for admission to all the universities in the country for reducing the dependence on board exams. It is expected that CET will be implemented from next year, i.e., the academic year 2022-23 for students.

To bring these changes, a committee was formed to suggest the modalities for the CET for all Central Universities and the letter stated that "The committee held several rounds of discussions regarding the modalities in details for conducting the CET. Thereafter, a meeting was held with the vice-chancellors of all central universities on November 21 to discuss the recommendations of the panel".

National Testing Agency (NTA) will probably be conducting a high-quality common aptitude test and a specialized common subject test for sciences, humanities, languages, arts, and vocational subjects for admissions to the Higher Education Institutions (HEI).