UPSC OTR Launched @upsc.gov.in for 2023 Exams: Know How to fill Online One Time Registration Form 2022

UPSC OTR Launched @upsc.gov.in for 2023 Exams: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched the ‘One Time Registration’ (OTR) platform on the Commission’s website at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in on 24x7 basis with a view to facilitate the process of submission of applications by the aspirants of its Examinations.

One Time Registration (OTR) Benefits

The OTR will be quite useful for the candidates as it will not only save them from filling in their basic personal details again for any subsequent Examination being conducted by the UPSC but also eliminate any possibility of submission of incorrect information by them as their basic personal details will be validated by the candidates themselves.

Applicant needs to fill in personal details only once.

Applicant needs to upload required documents only once.

Personal details along with documents are accessible and updatable on 24x7 basis.

OTR Information is digitally available anytime anywhere.

OTR Information get automatically populated while applying under any Commission's Notification.

Since about 70% of the information of an aspirant in the OTR will automatically be pre-populated in the online application form of an Examination, the time for filling/submitting an online application form will be reduced considerably.

How to fill One Time Registration (OTR) Form Online at UPSC Website?

The aspirants, who wish to apply for any future Examination(s) of the Commission, are required to register themselves on the OTR platform by filling up their basic personal information indicated therein. Once the registration of an aspirant is completed, the information will remain stored securely in the Commission’s servers. An aspirant’s information will get automatically populated in the online application form of an Examination for which she/he applies. Here is the step-by-step process to fill One Time Registration (OTR) Form Online at UPSC Website:

Step-1: Visit upsconline.nic.in

Visit the Official Website for One Time Registration, i.e., upsconline.nic.in.

Step-2: Registration

You should provide the following information:

Valid Email ID.

Valid Mobile No.

Personal details as per 10th class Certificate.

Roll No of 10th class Certificate.

Step-3: Login

You can use the following information:

Valid Email ID.

Valid Mobile No.

Valid UPSC One Time Registration (OTR-ID)

Step-4: Verification

You should be in the position to verify the following information:

Valid Email ID.

Valid Mobile No.

Personal details as per 10th Class Certificate.

Roll No of 10th Class Certificate.

Step-5: Dashboard

Apply for Examination.

Payment if required.

Upload Photograph and Signature.

Upload Photo ID Document.

It is advised to peruse the OTR instructions and fill in the information in the OTR with extreme care to avoid any complications in the future.