MP Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Active: Get Direct Link to fill Application Form for 7500 Vacancies Here

MP Police Constable apply online 2025 has been released online on 15th September 2025. Candidates who wish to join the MP Police Constable post for 7500 vacancies can fill out the online form up to 29th September 2025. The exam date for the MP Police Constable post has also been released. Those who fill the online form will be eligible to take the exam on 30th October 2025. Read on to know the MP Police Constable apply online date, link steps to fill the form, fee and more information here.
MP Police Constable Application Form 2025
The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), has released the MP Police Constable application form 2025 on its official website at esb.mp.gov.in. The candidates who are keen on joining the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable post can apply online for the MP Police Constable post from 15th September 2025 onwards. In order to fill the online form successfully, candidates need to complete the registration process online by uploading the required documents and payment of fee. Know all the steps to apply online for the MP Police Constable exam on this page.
MP Police Constable Application Form 2025 Dates
Along with the MP Police Constable 2025 notification PDF, the officials have also released the important dates related to the exam. As per the notification, the online link for MP Police Constable is active from 15th September and shall be active until 29th September 2025. Candidates will be given the option to make corrections in the online form up to 4th October. Check the table below for more details.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release Date
|
13th September 2025
|
Online Application Start Date
|
15th September 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
29th September 2025
|
Application Correction Window
|
15th September – 4th October 2025
|
Exam Start Date
|
30th October 2025 onwards
MP Police Constable 2025 Application Link
The candidates who are keen on applying for the MP Police Constable recruitment can apply online by visiting the MP Police website or the direct link that is specified here. Candidates should take a note that the apply online link remains active up to 29th September 2025 only. The form correction link shall however remain active up to 4th October 2025.
How to Apply for MP Police Constable 2025: Know Steps
In order to fill the MP Police Constable application form 2025, candidates need to follow the given steps.
- Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
- Click on Online Form – Police Constable Recruitment Test – 2025 on the home page.
- After this, register yourself by clicking on profiling and filling the required details.
- Complete the form by filling other details through login.
- Pay the prescribed fee as per the category.
- Finally, submit the completely filled form and take a printout of it and keep it safe.
MP Police Constable 2025 Application Fee
It is mandatory for all the candidates who apply online for the MP Police Constable recruitment 2025 to pay the application fee as per his/her category. Those who fail to pay the fee, their candidature will be cancelled. The last date to pay the fee is 29th September 2025. Check the table below to know the category wise MP Police Constable application fee.
|
Category of candidate
|
Application Fee (Rs.)
|
General (UR) / Other States
|
500
|
SC/ST/OBC/EWS (MP resident)
|
250
|
Disabled (MP resident)
|
200
|
Departmental Candidates (General)
|
200
|
Departmental Candidates (SC/ST/OBC/EWS)
|
100
MP Police Constable Application Form 2025 Correction
If a candidate has made an error while filling the MP Police Constable application form 2025, then he/she has the option to make corrections in it. The date for making corrections in the online form is from 15th September to 4th October 2025.
Check other competitive exams below
Trending Exams: SSC GD | SSC CHSL | SSC CPO | SSC MTS | SSC Stenographer