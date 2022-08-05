Brain Teaser Puzzle: Find the Odd Mouse in the picture within 10 seconds

Find Odd One Out among the Mice in 10 seconds: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the Odd One Out among the Mice in the image.

Color you see first in this Optical Illusion tells what kind of Genius you are

Find the Odd Mouse in the picture within 10 seconds

Optical Illusion for IQ Test - People with High Intelligence can spot Camel’s Rider

In the above image, you have to identify Odd Mouse from the group of mice. An alert mind can identify the odd one out within 10 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

How many circles can you spot in this optical Illusion?

Hint: Look at the facial parts of the mice including ears, eyes, mouth, and whiskers.

Animal you spot first in this optical illusion painting will reveal your personality type

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out that one mouse which is different from the others. There are 4 rows and 7 columns filled with the front face of Mice. To find the odd mouse within 10 seconds you need to look quickly through all rows and columns.

Can you spot an old woman or a young girl hidden in this Century Old Optical Illusion?

What you see first reveals if you are left-brained or right-brained

The odd mouse is in the 1st Row and 6th Column. All the other Mice have similar whiskers. The odd one has a different whisker.

Test your IQ by Spotting all 13 Hidden Faces in this Optical Illusion

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.