Brain Teaser Puzzle: Can you spot the mistake in this picture of Astronaut Standing on Moon in 10 secs?

Can you spot the mistake in this picture of the Astronaut Standing on the Moon? This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to use a creative mind and analyze the problem a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture of an astronaut standing on the moon.

Can you spot the mistake in this picture of the Astronaut Standing on the Moon in 10 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you are required to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture of the Astronaut Standing on the Moon. An active mind can solve this riddle within 10 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the image of the moon carefully.

Brain Teaser Answer

To find the mistake and pass the challenge, take a close look at the picture. Now take a moment and try to see if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. At first, you probably won't notice the mistake immediately as it’s a smaller detail than you might think. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the mistake in the question asked.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to the puzzle is the additional moon in the picture. As the astronaut is standing on the moon only. There is another image of the moon inside the picture. So, the mistake in the picture is the 2nd moon. A lot of people will try to find the mistake in the Astronaut or the space equipment or the Flag. At last, they find an actual mistake hidden in Space, i.e., 2nd Moon.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

