Who Won Yesterday IPL Match: RR vs CSK, Check All Details Here

Yesterday's IPL Match: The 16th season of the Indian Premier League commenced on March 31, 2023, and will conclude on May 28. Fans have been intently awaiting the return of IPL, and this season has exceeded all expectations so far. And just a little less than halfway through the contest. With exciting games, last-ball thrillers, and extraordinary comebacks, the 2023 Tata IPL has it all and more!

Yesterday’s IPL match was between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). RR and CSK competed in the much-anticipated Match 37 of the 2023 IPL on April 27. RR and CSK played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in an exciting match, as expected. Both teams had good moments and delivered an enjoyable game, but RR won dominantly by 32 runs.

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? RR vs CSK Result

Rajasthan Royals won the toss, and captain Sanju Samson elected to bowl first, a wise decision as per experts.

RR registered an impressive 202-run total on the scoreboard, with a loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel were the highlights of RR’s blistering batting innings. The opening pair of Jaiswal and Jos Buttler contributed 86 runs in just 8 overs.

CSK got off to a slow start and lost early wickets, especially when in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad was beginning to get going.

Ajinkya Rahane was also quickly dispatched, and so was Ambati Rayudu.

Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja’s partnership was too little too late.

RR dominantly won by 32 runs and snatched the top spot on the IPl 2023 points table from CSK.

Final Scoreboard:

Batting First: RR- 202/5 (20 overs)

Chasing: CSK - 170/6 (20 overs)

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's IPL Match 37, RR vs CSK?

RR’s Adam Zampa took the most wickets in yesterday's IPL match. Zampa recorded an impressive 3-wicket haul in 4 overs, conceding only 22 runs.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the RR vs CSK Match?

RR’s Yashasvi Jaiswal scored the most runs in yesterday’s IPL match. The young Indian batter blasted an important 77-run knock off just 43 balls and helped RR put up a good total batting first.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's IPL match?

RR’s Yashasvi Jaiswal and CSK’s Shivam Dube hit the most sixes (4 each) in yesterday’s IPL clash between RR and CSK.

Who was the Man of the Match of IPL 2023 Match 37 Yesterday?

The Player Of The Match award for yesterday’s edge-of-the-seat thriller between RR and CSK went to Yashashvi Jaiswal (RR), who scored an impressive 77 run innings in 43 balls. Other match award winners are as follows:

Electric Striker Of The Match: Dhruv Jurel (RR)

Catch Of The Match: Devdutt Padikkal (RR) - caught Ruturaj Gaikwad

Beyond The Boundaries Longest 6: Shivam Dube (CSK)

On-The-Go 4s: Yashasvi Jaiswal, 8 fours

Most Valuable Asset Of The Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Gamechanger Of The Match: Yashashvi Jaiswal (RR)

