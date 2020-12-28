CMAT 2021 Exam – Important Dates, Eligibility, Registration process and Admit Card

CMAT 2021: The CMAT conducting agency i.e. National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the official notification of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2019 exam. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 22nd Feb and 27th Feb 2021. The application process for appearing in the exam will commence from 23rd December 2020. CMAT is a national level entrance examination which is conducted to screen candidates for admission to MBA programs. CMAT is considered a prestigious entrance test because it is the gateway to enter in AICTE – Approved Institutions / University Departments / Constituent Colleges / Affiliated Colleges.

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT): Important Highlights

Let us know some interesting facts about CMAT 2021 exam. It would help candidates in understanding some root knowledge about the MBA Entrance Test:

From 2019 onwards, National Testing Agency had been entrusted the responsibility of conducting the CMAT exam. Previously AICTE was responsible for conducting the CMAT. Through CMAT score candidates can get the admission in 3500 + AICTE approved B-schools in India. First CMAT is conducted in 2012 and around 70000 candidates registered for this exam. From academic year 2017-18 onwards, the CMAT exam will be conducted only once a year. CMAT is conducted as online examination on some specific exam centers. The question paper is consisted of 100 MCQ based questions from 4 sections. Time duration for this exam will be 3 hours / 180 Minutes. This entrance exam is conducted in one session in the second week of January 2017. Electronic devices will not be permitted at exam centers, during the examination.

Eligibility Criteria for CMAT 2021

Eligibility criteria is a very crucial aspect before participating in any entrance exam because if we are not aware about eligibility then it may be very harmful to a candidate at any stage if he / she found ineligible. Eligibility is set by the newly conducting body NTA to screen those candidates who can be admitted in the selection process. The basic requirement to be eligible to apply for CMAT exam is that a candidate should be graduated in any discipline from a recognized University/Institution.

CMAT 2021: Important Dates

CMAT exam dates are one of the most important aspects for the aspirants. It is a timeline which will help them prepare a sound study plan for appearing in the CMAT exam. So here are all the important dates of CMAT 2021 exam:

CMAT Exam Events Dates CMAT Registration Commences (Online) 23rd December 2020 CMAT Exam date 22nd and 27th Feb 2021

CMAT 2021 Registration process

NTA has announced the CMAT registration process that will commence from 23rd December 2020 and shall continue till 22nd January 2021. The CMAT Application and registration process is online and will take a few minute to complete. The application form will be available online at the official website i.e. ntaexams.co.in.

CMAT 2021 Syllabus: Section-wise

Syllabus holds great relevance when we plan to give an entrance exam. Syllabus is the basis on which aptitude is tested and hence, a complete and comprehensive knowledge of syllabus is essential for the aspirants. A minute change in the syllabus can lead to great differences in your overall percentile. CMAT Exam will carry questions from 4 sections.

CMAT 2021 Exam Pattern

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is an objective type exam and will be conducted in online format for the duration of 3 hours or 180 minutes. There will be no descriptive type questions in the exam. Exam paper will comprise of MCQ questions that will be asked from 4 sections.

CMAT 2021 Admit Card

All provisionally registered candidates for Computer Based Test can download their Admit Card from the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) CMAT website from February 2021 onwards. Specific Admit Card is generated for the Computer Based Test. Admit Card contains Candidate’s Name, Form No, Roll No, Test Date, Test Time and Test Venue Address. Candidate has to strictly follow the date and time allotted to him / her in the case of Computer Based Test.

CMAT 2021 Mock Test

NTA suggests CMAT aspirants to take the online trial test that will help aspirants get familiar with the exam pattern and navigate accordingly throughout the CMAT 2021.

As of now the duration of the online trial test and number of questions has not yet been announced. In the table given below, aspirants can go through the previous year trial test structure for reference.

Section No. Section Number of Questions Maximum Marks 1. Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation 3 12 2. Logical Reasoning 3 12 3. Language Comprehension 9 36 4. General Awareness 3 12 Total 18 72

CMAT 2021 Test Centers

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) would be conducted across India in more than 150 cities across India. Some of them are mentioned as under:

Agartala, Ahmadabad, Ahmednagar, Allahabad, Amravati, Amritsar, Aurangabad, Bangalore, Bareilly, Bhavnagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bhuj, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Shimla, Srinagar, Surat, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

CMAT 2021 Exam analysis

The CMAT Exam Analysis will be updated once the exam is conducted on 22nd and 27th February 2021. Post exam, expert analysis along with the student reaction will be provided for your reference. Apart from the CMAT 2021 exam analysis, we would also provide the list CMAT expected cut-off for the top institutes that accept CMAT Exam score.

